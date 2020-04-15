 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   As long as fapping and drinking don't fall under the definition of 'Arduous exercise', Farkers are gonna live forever during a pandemic
    Immune system, Common cold, exercise, Los Angeles Marathon  
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My right arm is bigger than my left, mostly from drinking vodak straight from the bottle.

But I've scaled back since I stopped watching Benito Cheetolini's "press conferences".
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm gonna live forever
I'm gonna learn how to fly, high
I feel it comin' together
People will see me and cry, fame
I'm gonna make it to heaven
Light up the sky like a flame, fame
I'm gonna live forever
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gotta be honest, this pandemic has me pretty convinced I could medal in multiple events if there was a Fapping Olympics.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"There can be only one", subby!
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's  true, pro cyclists have famously weak immune systems. The effects of constant crazy exercise is incredibly harsh on the body. I'm sure a diet of energy gel, stimulants, and HGH cocktails doesn't help, but anytime you actually need 12 hours of sleep per day to get by means you are putting your body through the ringer.

My version of cocktails, stimulation, and 12 hours of sleep doesn't need a bike, but still ends with a heavily callused undercarriage.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Exercise weakens your immune system.
Obesity is a major risk factor.

looks like I can't win.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Luckily, NIH isn't behind a paywall.

"Contemporary evidence from epidemiological studies shows that leading a physically active lifestyle reduces the incidence of communicable (e.g., bacterial and viral infections) and non-communicable diseases (e.g., cancer), implying that immune competency is enhanced by regular exercise bouts. However, to this day, research practice, academic teaching, and even physical activity promotion and prescription continues to consider a prevailing myth that exercise can temporarily suppress immune function. We have critically reviewed related evidence, and conclude that regular physical activity and frequent exercise are beneficial, or at the very least, are not detrimental to immunological health. We summarize that (i) limited reliable evidence exists to support the claim that exercise suppresses cellular or soluble immune competency, (ii) exercise per se does not heighten the risk of opportunistic infections, and (iii) exercise can enhance in vivo immune responses to bacterial, viral, and other antigens. In addition, we present evidence showing that regular physical activity and frequent exercise might limit or delay immunological aging. We conclude that leading an active lifestyle is likely to be beneficial, rather than detrimental, to immune function, which may have implications for health and disease in older age."

Sorry farkers, you're not getting out of exercise because "it'll make you sick."  Take your >25 BMI bodies out for some cardio, strengthen those lungs, and stop wallowing in myths.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC5911985/
 
