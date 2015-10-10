 Skip to content
(Mashable)   If you feel surviving in dire situations against all odds is impossible, then you've never met Ernest Shackleton, aka the British version of Tom Hanks character in 'Cast Away'   (mashable.com) divider line
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, he survived a volcano, big whoop.

imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

This book will blow you away.
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's required reading for my wife's junior high communications class.  If you've never read it, you'll never believe people used to be that tough.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pfft, the internet went out for an entire afternoon a couple years ago. I survived that.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not exactly how I'd describe Shackleton, but ok.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nice timing, I just finished the book last week.

Antarctica just... really didn't want to let them go without repeatedly rubbing their powerlessness and arrogance in their faces.

"Ice flow moves 20 miles forward yesterday, ice flow moves 20 miles backward today. Then a leopard seal tried to eat me."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [i.gr-assets.com image 263x400]
This book will blow you away.


I spent a year at the pole, and got to help dig out Scott's hut.  Being outside at -100 ambient (-150 wind chill), will help you understand how bad it was for Scott.

But Shackleton was a whole different ball game. Complete failure at given talks, complete success at an impossible new one.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Talks? Tasks. Darn it :)
 
Paleorific
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shackleton was the idea man.
Worsley was the Captain with the knowledge and skill to save their butts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it took them to go all the way gay.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [i.gr-assets.com image 263x400]
This book will blow you away.


I need to read that.  Shackleton is one of my favorite adventure stories.
It was just about unbelievable what they survived.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think this was the group that when they finally got out of there they were surprised that the world was at war and had been for almost two years.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Warning- incomplete info dump.
Ernest Shackleton was mentioned in Stanley Kubrick's 2061 (so that's how I know about him).
Dude returned to Antarctica twice on rescue missions.
Sir Kenneth Branagh played him in a mini-series depicting this.
Wasn't able to catch the show, but remember the trailer- Branagh's claim of "I WILL NOT FAIL!" kinda sticks with one.

Spoiler alert: 2061 was pretty cool too...imagine visiting Halley's Comet when it's in town.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Al Stewart - Antarctica
Youtube tIUU8o3L8-o
 
LewDux
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pinch & Shackleton- Torn & submerged
Youtube G2ScyycisMM
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: [i.gr-assets.com image 263x400]
This book will blow you away.


No lie.

I got the audible version of this book and could not stop listening. Honestly, it puts everyone's everyday travails, even during this pandemic, into perspective.

What Shackleton did, what he and his men endured...it takes an entire book to detail it all, trust me.

Incredible.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: I think this was the group that when they finally got out of there they were surprised that the world was at war and had been for almost two years.


Yup, and then it was so heartbreaking to see that some of the men who survived such a horrific circumstance joined up and died in the war. What a waste.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What is there to complain about. Dog is a fine meal.
 
vinn01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Near the end of Shackleton's journey, there was one last hurdle: crossing South Georgia Island to the settlements on the north side of the island. Shackleton and two others made a non-stop 36-hour crossing of the island's mountainous interior, mostly by sliding down mountains on their asses.

I recall that an attempt to duplicate their crossing feat, using modern mountaineering gear, failed.  It could not be completed without great risk of loss of life to the mountaineering team.
 
