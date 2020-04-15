 Skip to content
(Reuters)   South Korea continues to make the US Federal Government response to the Pandemic look like a cross between a big used car sale and a three stooges marathon   (reuters.com) divider line
Chuck87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, subby. I rather enjoy Three Stooges marathons.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


As soon as we get some pro's running America..Sure...

Right now it's amateur hour..
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

As soon as we get some pro's running America..Sure...

Right now it's amateur hour..


shakes Trumpian fist
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEOUL(Reuters) - A smartphone tracking app for new airport arrivals. A "smart city" database of thousands of people infected by the new coronavirus and their contacts. Electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws.

Remember the phrase, "the cure is worse than the disease"?  It's easier to cure coronavirus than police-state mentality.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

As soon as we get some pro's running America..Sure...

Right now it's amateur hour..


It's good to be unbiased
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


Just keep trying to submit something good that isn't also made up. Or based on made-up shiat.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Mr. Shabooboo: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

As soon as we get some pro's running America..Sure...

Right now it's amateur hour..

It's good to be unbiased


Unbiased doesn't mean giving whatever you think both sides are equal treatment. Unbiased means showing reality as it actually exists.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?



A moron nationalist says "My country is the greatest!"
A patriot says "I love my country, but we can and must do better."
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if the US did this, it would be a challenge with everything that is privatized throughout various states. This Coronavirus will be a nightmare until there is a widely available vaccine.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like America needs Korea's help with that.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom of religion is guaranteed by the Constitution in Korea. According to a 1995 social statistics survey, 50.7 percent of Koreans
follow a specific religious faith. Buddhists account for some 46 percent followed by Protestants at 39 percent and Catholics at 13 percent of the religious population.

Maybe it's because 46% of the population is somehow calmer and more focused than the rest.....
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: A moron nationalist says "My country is the greatest!"


Both spellings are accepted.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump continues to make the US response a global joke.
 
godxam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Japan has a low crime rate - why can't we follow their example?
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws."

Tell us more about your utopia, subby.....


Tell us more about your utopia, subby.....
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't take South Korea to make our response look like it does.
It took Americans to make a uniquely made-for-television response.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think the nutjobs are freaking out now? Imagine how they would react to this kind of tracking here?
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


Are you picky about whether it's North, Central or South America?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy, but I highly doubt turning the country into a right wing dystopian dreamworld is going to do as much as they say it will when you have 25% or more of the infected being completely asymptomatic and contagious
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would require a change in so many laws, including the Constitution, but yeh, it does sound like a liberal Utopia.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


When the Orange American Psycho is escorted out of the White House in an orange jumpsuit, and all of his incompetent grifters and kids with him, along with Mitch McConnell, and the Senate actually does its *job*, sure.

In the meantime, go read NewsMaxx.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: SEOUL(Reuters) - A smartphone tracking app for new airport arrivals. A "smart city" database of thousands of people infected by the new coronavirus and their contacts. Electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws.

Remember the phrase, "the cure is worse than the disease"?  It's easier to cure coronavirus than police-state mentality.


Please hold complaints until the end of the crisis.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: I dunno, subby. I rather enjoy Three Stooges marathons.


Think of it as a Three Stooges Marathon with only Joe and Curly Joe episodes.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Call me crazy, but I highly doubt turning the country into a right wing dystopian dreamworld is going to do as much as they say it will when you have 25% or more of the infected being completely asymptomatic and contagious


With tracking on this level, they can probably pinpoint who those people are. If they can see everywhere a newly infected person was, they can start drilling down on the people they were around.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having the gov track you is ok in most country we don't all live in a place with a for profit, corrupt , kakistocracy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: jekfark: Mr. Shabooboo: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

As soon as we get some pro's running America..Sure...

Right now it's amateur hour..

It's good to be unbiased

Unbiased doesn't mean giving whatever you think both sides are equal treatment. Unbiased means showing reality as it actually exists.


Or it means impartial
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

Just keep trying to submit something good that isn't also made up. Or based on made-up shiat.


Might have to go to OAN to find some pro American ones, like how Trump is o the verge of finding a vaccine any day now. He really gets this stuff you know.
 
way south
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

[Fark user image 850x426]


The US isn't doing so bad in the per-capita.

/what the hell is going on in Belgium.
 
horse-pheathers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: shakes Trumpian fist


And a tiny fist it is.....
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

way south: thehobbes: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

[Fark user image 850x426]

The US isn't doing so bad in the per-capita.

/what the hell is going on in Belgium.


Such rude language.  Even in these trying times.
 
ISubmittedThisYesterdayWithAMuchFunnierHeadline
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Chill out, y'all.  Remember, there's unlimited testing available in the parking lots of WalMart, Target and CVS stores across the country, and Ford and GM are cranking out thousands of ventilators every day.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


This is pro-American. Consider it motivational...if we'd get our shiat together, maybe we could spend less time in the "Stupid Loser" category and more time in the "Doing Better" or maybe even "Winning" category.

Trump seems to think "Winning" just magically happens, because he's been a loser his entire life, supported by sycophants who didn't want to tell him they were carrying him. Well that's not how real life works.

Winning actually requires hard work, sacrifice and not being a self-centered phallus, something that has been lost in modern America. We're all too good to go into manufacturing, to innovate or to do hard work that doesn't come with benefits, breaks and opportunistic litigation. Well that's why China is drinking our milkshake.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


Maybe America should up its pro-America game first.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: way south: thehobbes: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

[Fark user image 850x426]

The US isn't doing so bad in the per-capita.

/what the hell is going on in Belgium.

Such rude language.  Even in these trying times.


A coworker friends has some kind of cousin on law or something in Belgium.  Dude and his wife both caught it early and had very mild cases.  They said Belgium completely ignored the virus (as of 3-4 weeks or so ago).
 
mikalmd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I met Larry Fine back in the late 60's . He was a really likeable guy ..
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm pretty farking liberal, but this is just nuts. I've heard people wonder how America would change after this pandemic. Well, after 9/11 we got the Patriot Act and UFIAs at airports. After COVID19 well get contact tracing through your cell phone courtesy of Google and Apple. Remember E911? Location data has to go to 911 operator. Cannot turn GPS off now unless your able to remove battery. Most new phones have built in batteries. This was all done in the name of public safety.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

way south: thehobbes: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

[Fark user image 850x426]

The US isn't doing so bad in the per-capita.

/what the hell is going on in Belgium.


That is due to our geographic distribution. It hasn't hit in most of the country yet.

With a R0 of 4-5 we will have more getting sick and it will devastate rural areas.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tommyl66: Mitch Taylor's Bro: I dunno, subby. I rather enjoy Three Stooges marathons.

Think of it as a Three Stooges Marathon with only Joe and Curly Joe episodes.


Oh hell no!
 
CrosswordWithAPen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jfclark27: I'm pretty farking liberal, but this is just nuts. I've heard people wonder how America would change after this pandemic. Well, after 9/11 we got the Patriot Act and UFIAs at airports. After COVID19 well get contact tracing through your cell phone courtesy of Google and Apple. Remember E911? Location data has to go to 911 operator. Cannot turn GPS off now unless your able to remove battery. Most new phones have built in batteries. This was all done in the name of public safety.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.


Of course, if the cell phone happens to sit on the kitchen counter most of the time...
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/5d​m​vaa/can-you-get-coronavirus-twice-116-​south-koreans-have-tested-positive-aft​er-recovering
 
way south
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehobbes: way south: thehobbes: Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?

[Fark user image 850x426]

The US isn't doing so bad in the per-capita.

/what the hell is going on in Belgium.

That is due to our geographic distribution. It hasn't hit in most of the country yet.

With a R0 of 4-5 we will have more getting sick and it will devastate rural areas.


Remains to be seen tho. Cultural and infrastructural differences along with weather and practices will likely mean different rates of infection between an urban area and a rural area.
Rural areas don't have the hospital capacity, but they don't have large populations or situations that help the virus move as quickly. That's likely to be the experience in many countries and why most of the world is seeing 17 per million where urban centers see hundreds per million.

There's also to be something said for how statistics are gathered because china's 2 per million seems like outright bullshiat. Granted they have a massive and largely rural population, but that puts them in the same peril as the US if not for the differences.

/and the virus started working Them over months ago.
 
mackepayson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikalmd: I met Larry Fine back in the late 60's . He was a really likeable guy ..


Shaddup, Porcupine.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mouser: SEOUL(Reuters) - A smartphone tracking app for new airport arrivals. A "smart city" database of thousands of people infected by the new coronavirus and their contacts. Electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws.

Remember the phrase, "the cure is worse than the disease"?  It's easier to cure coronavirus than police-state mentality.


True, SK is doing things that would never fly here. And if we were doing Monday-morning quarterbacking, we wouldn't need them if we had widespread testing at the start of the pandemic. We could've done less-invasive contact tracing and improved our early containment. But these are lessons learned for the next pandemic or epidemic that impacts the USA.

Now that the coronavirus is out of the bag, so to speak, we should do more widespread testing and aggressively quarantine people who test positive for the virus (asymptomatic people should also be able to get priority re-testing so false positives are rectified ASAP). We could then attempt self-contact tracing. i.e., if you've been in contact with this person, or may have been at the same place at the same time, self-quarantine until you can get tested.

Antibody tests would probably help a lot, too.* Until we have that kind of data on who has it and who has had it, we're fighting blind.

* assumes antibodies provide long-term immunity
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jfclark27: I'm pretty farking liberal, but this is just nuts. I've heard people wonder how America would change after this pandemic. Well, after 9/11 we got the Patriot Act and UFIAs at airports. After COVID19 well get contact tracing through your cell phone courtesy of Google and Apple. Remember E911? Location data has to go to 911 operator. Cannot turn GPS off now unless your able to remove battery. Most new phones have built in batteries. This was all done in the name of public safety.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.


and big brother isn't some ugly dude you have to see on a screen, he is social media and you want to see him
/he was off by a couple of decades and didn't foresee cell phones either
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mouser: SEOUL(Reuters) - A smartphone tracking app for new airport arrivals. A "smart city" database of thousands of people infected by the new coronavirus and their contacts. Electronic bracelets that track people breaking quarantine laws.

Remember the phrase, "the cure is worse than the disease"?  It's easier to cure coronavirus than police-state mentality.


LOL  WUT?

HAVE YOU SEE THE POLICE
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


We already there, thanks to you copsuckers
 
jfclark27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: jfclark27: I'm pretty farking liberal, but this is just nuts. I've heard people wonder how America would change after this pandemic. Well, after 9/11 we got the Patriot Act and UFIAs at airports. After COVID19 well get contact tracing through your cell phone courtesy of Google and Apple. Remember E911? Location data has to go to 911 operator. Cannot turn GPS off now unless your able to remove battery. Most new phones have built in batteries. This was all done in the name of public safety.

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.

Of course, if the cell phone happens to sit on the kitchen counter most of the time...

My prediction is contact "information" tracing will be mandated for "public safety", then immediately made available to police for the flimsiest of court orders.

Of course, if the cell phone happens to sit on the kitchen counter most of the time...


True, or just not have a cell phone or use a burner and pay with a preloaded card.

I don't have anything to hide, but plenty to worry about. Luckily I'll be retired or dead soon. Just hate to leave this dangerous tech to the next generation. But I suppose it will all be ok. We'll be promised strong privacy protections...
 
Devo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Can we please get some pro-American links greenlit?


Gavin Newsom seems to be doing pretty well.
 
