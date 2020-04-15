 Skip to content
(CNN)   One year later Quasimodo is still homeless
25
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You thought they were gonna rebuild it in a week, subby?
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, most of those rich people and companies who pledged moneybags sorta forgot to actually send anything.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
National crisis and global pandemic takes a sad toll on bell-ringers.
 
ktybear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can wait, we got more important things to do
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I should sell my timeshare in Pompeii. They really seem to be taking their sweet time rebuilding.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, didn't it take 900 years to build the original cathedral? Let's not be hasty. The optics would not be good on doing a rush job while people are suffering every where, even on the Ilsle Saint Louis, one of the poshest new suburbs of Paris since 1600.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year? After 9/11 we didn't rebuild until way later.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mother of an ancestress of mine lived in the new development there in the early 1600s. Very fashionable at the time, not super old money like it is now.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The HRC didn't own the building when it blazed.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey now, they grifted those billions fair and square.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, you're not wrong. But it takes a real shiatty person to skim off the PR that comes from donating a huge check without, yknow, donating.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If stadia can be open air, why not cathedrals?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sanctuary
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The largest bell was sounded today, the first time the bell towers have spoken since the fire.

Notre Dame cathedral bell rings to mark one-year anniversary of fire | ABC News
Youtube M-59edbWys0
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

It isn't owned by the Catholic Church. It's government owned. Right now, the French government have other things to think about.
*the Human Race, Motherfarker.

*the Human Race, Motherfarker.
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It may take a while to get over the hump.
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did anyone else think that this was referring to Quasimodo the dog?

/I was already mentally debating if I could care for such a dog and yes, I would sure as heck apply to adopt it.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cathedrals are not built, or rebuilt, in decades.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
that was a year ago? what if i never again have a functional sense of collective human "time"?

so many things have changed in that year.
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I can't believe it's been a whole year since the first time I didn't care whether it ever gets rebuilt.
 
LewDux
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't crushed by tons of water falling from above
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Where have we heard about that kind of thing happening before?

media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Well you see, when you are over the hill like I am, you tend to pick up speed. Not always the best thing.
 
