(Forbes)   "For those earning $1 million annually, a tax break buried in the recent coronavirus relief legislation is so generous that its total cost is more than total new funding for all hospitals in America ... "   (forbes.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I make too much to be eligible for the stimulus, too poor for the tax cuts.  won't someone think of the professionals! :P

fark the right wing
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh.

Its not biggie that the deficit for 2020 so far is $1.47 trillion...  I mean, by the end of the year it'll probably be like $2.5 trillion, the worst deficit in history by far.

Yet the GOP will want to cut taxes again and again for the rich.


The democrats NEED to take the senate and the house and the WH in november otherwise the country is DONE.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such bullshiat!

Another story floating around today shows that real estate moguls (including Trump/Kushner) will get close to $170 billion in real estate stimulus from the package too.

They can't stop the grift even when people are literally dying by the thousands each day.  JFC!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Well duh.

Its not biggie that the deficit for 2020 so far is $1.47 trillion...  I mean, by the end of the year it'll probably be like $2.5 trillion, the worst deficit in history by far.

Yet the GOP will want to cut taxes again and again for the rich.


The democrats people NEED to take to the senate and the house and the WH in before november otherwise the country is DONE.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*streets
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my surprised face.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get the rope.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The democrats NEED to take the senate and the house and the WH in november otherwise the country is DONE.


They need to do that, but they also need to commit to enacting the kind of progressive policies that will start to undo the damage inflicted by trump over the past few years. And a second stimulus bill tuned to be generous to average Americans, and not wall street billionaires needs to be the first step.

We're not going to dig the economy out of this hole by giving money to people who hoard it in offshore tax havens.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Get the rope.


I hope that's for the drawing and quartering, and not the more pedestrian method.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't get my stimulus today, can't build a guillotine. 😔
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trevor Moore - Time For Guillotines
Youtube exnaY0l4XsM
 
Shazam999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Reminds of the time when they wanted funding for the perverted arts.
 
xalres
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Get the rope chains and hooks.


Let's cenobite them.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bloobeary: lolmao500: The democrats NEED to take the senate and the house and the WH in november otherwise the country is DONE.

They need to do that, but they also need to commit to enacting the kind of progressive policies that will start to undo the damage inflicted by trump over the past few years. And a second stimulus bill tuned to be generous to average Americans, and not wall street billionaires needs to be the first step.

We're not going to dig the economy out of this hole by giving money to people who hoard it in offshore tax havens.


Good thing a candidate with the most progressive platform in history is running against Trump then, isn't it?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey look people that only care about stuffing money in their pockets helped rich people stuff more money in their pockets.

/Shocked,
//Shocked I say.
///Has anyone seen my shocked face?
 
Strategeryz0r
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
GOP: The democrats are politicizing Coronavirus response by adding stuff for poor people

Also GOP: uses coronavirus response to give tax breaks to their rich buddies.

Le Sigh... And their base eats this shiat up.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LL316: bloobeary: lolmao500: The democrats NEED to take the senate and the house and the WH in november otherwise the country is DONE.

They need to do that, but they also need to commit to enacting the kind of progressive policies that will start to undo the damage inflicted by trump over the past few years. And a second stimulus bill tuned to be generous to average Americans, and not wall street billionaires needs to be the first step.

We're not going to dig the economy out of this hole by giving money to people who hoard it in offshore tax havens.

Good thing a candidate with the most progressive platform in history is running against Trump then, isn't it?


Angela Davis is alive?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Didn't get my stimulus today, can't build a guillotine. 😔


Ditto. But I DO have a lot of box cutters leftover from my warehouse working days.

/ And totally not my Al-Qeaeda days in 2001 ... too soon?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xalres: Jake Havechek: Get the rope chains and hooks.

Let's cenobite them.


I was thinking more in terms of wire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kazan: I make too much to be eligible for the stimulus, too poor for the tax cuts.  won't someone think of the professionals! :P


Yes, I am in that boat.

Got screwed by the loss of the SALT deduction (still have to pay thousands more in federal taxes after my "Trump tax cut" than before), and now no stimulus check for me.

We still have our jobs and our health here though, so can't complain.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kazan: I make too much to be eligible for the stimulus, too poor for the tax cuts.  won't someone think of the professionals! :P

fark the right wing


as opposed to all the superfluous crap the left stuck in the bill?

/both sides are rotten
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
43,000 taxpayers, who earn more than $1 million annually

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x534]


Is that the Chinese version of a stockade?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I absolutely will not unblock ads for Forbes.  Can someone re-post what tax cut they're talking about here?  My wife and I were fortunate to squeak in just above $1M (like, by pennies), and I'd appreciate understanding if my CPA has some 'splainin' to do.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Kazan: I make too much to be eligible for the stimulus, too poor for the tax cuts.  won't someone think of the professionals! :P

Yes, I am in that boat.

Got screwed by the loss of the SALT deduction (still have to pay thousands more in federal taxes after my "Trump tax cut" than before), and now no stimulus check for me.

We still have our jobs and our health here though, so can't complain.


I am sorta in that boat.  I don't get a check but will get a hefty tax deduction because I am still paying employees that really can't work.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LL316: bloobeary: lolmao500: The democrats NEED to take the senate and the house and the WH in november otherwise the country is DONE.

They need to do that, but they also need to commit to enacting the kind of progressive policies that will start to undo the damage inflicted by trump over the past few years. And a second stimulus bill tuned to be generous to average Americans, and not wall street billionaires needs to be the first step.

We're not going to dig the economy out of this hole by giving money to people who hoard it in offshore tax havens.

Good thing a candidate with the most progressive platform in history is running against Trump then, isn't it?


Well, it's the most progressive platform since 1972.  I know it will never be enough for some people but perhaps you should read it
 
