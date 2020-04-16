 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Caption this conoravirus protester   (cdn.cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2020 at 12:00 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
And IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​II​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIeYIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII​IIIIIIeYIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII will always LOOOOOOOOOOVE YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"I am blissfully unaware of the germ theory of disease!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
YOU on that bike!
YOU two girls!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
"IS THIS AN ORAL OR RECTAL MEGAPHONE??"

Crowd: "IT DOESN'T MATTER WITH YOU"
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
BUT HER EMAILS.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Hey good lookin', I'll be back to pick you up later!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Tonight only, the fabulous Blues Brothers... Rhythm and Blues Revue... at the Palace Hotel ballroom, Route 16... Lake Wazapamani. The fabulous Blues Brothers... Show Band and Revue.

/Now with voting goodness.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Breaker, breaker.  This is Bugchaser.  Come in Disease Vector.  Over.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
YES I SAID I WANT A HAPPY MEAL

FOR MY KID

WHY AREN'T YOU PEOPLE OPEN??
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
What do we want? *Cough cough*
When do we want it? *Ack thud*
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎵 ALL BY MYSELF... 🎵
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'll take a Big Mac, large fries and a Diet Coke."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Will all the audience convene at one fifteen outside Brixton Town Hall where we will be ... Waiting ..."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FREEBIRD!  FREEBIRD!! FREEBIRD!!!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'M TOO PRETTY TO WEAR A #%&*&%$ MASK!
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"DROP THE TURD!!!" (her)

"NOVEMBER THIRD!!!"(crowd)

"DROP THE TURD!!!" (her)

"NOVEMBER THIRD!!!"(crowd)

"DROP THE TURD!!!" (her)

"NOVEMBER THIRD!!!"(crowd)

(ad nauseum)
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
🎵 1 877 Kars for Kids,🎵
🎵 K-A-R-S Kars for Kids,🎵
🎵 1-877 Kars for Kids,🎵
🎵 donate your car today.🎵
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snubnose: I'M TOO PRETTY TO WEAR A #%&*&%$ MASK!


♫ I'M TOO SEXY FOR MY MASK, TOO SEXY FOR MY MASK, SO SEXY IT HURTS ♫
 
gblive
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Open the buffet now!"
 
RanHakubi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"HAROLD! HAVE YOU SEEN MY MOM'S TEETH?! DON'T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT! LIKE THIS PROTEST OF YOURS IS SO IMPORTANT! NOW HAVE YOU SEEN MA'S TEETH?!"
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
THEY MAKE TAKE OUR HAMBERDERS BUT THEY WILL NEVER TAKE OUR FREEEEEEEEEEEDUMB!!
 
Skipped 15 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.