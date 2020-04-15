Fark NotNewsletter: Don't run out of Farks2Give during the pandemic

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-04-15 1:53:11 PM
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Tl;dr sign up for TotalFark and BareFark if you can. Or purchase some Farks2Give. See below.
I'm not expecting ad revenues to rebound anytime soon - I've talked to other folks who work at digital media companies and it's the same everywhere: ad revenues are down 50%-70%. There's some hope out there that companies that are suited toward lockdowns, such as delivery services etc, will realize there's a marketing bargain to be had. I'm optimistic that they're right but I have no evidence so far. The IAB predicted in a survey that ad spending is going to be down at least 50% for the foreseeable future - for all digital media. It's unfortunate that revenue is down while traffic is up - especially on weekends since no one's going anywhere.
As I mentioned last week, this is hitting pretty much everyone in digital media. Subscribe to your local newspaper as well if you can. All the ones near where I live furloughed their employees.
Sometime between now and next week, we're going to test what happens if we block ad blockers for 24 hours. During that test, if you need adblock for technology or usability reasons and can't afford BareFark, email us and we'll set you up with BareFark at no charge. We don't want to cause financial hardship for anyone.
We applied for an SBA disaster loan last week, but so far we haven't been able to apply for the paycheck protection program because for some reason our bank was behind the curve on getting their program together - however we're talking to them today (as I'm writing this, in fact) so hopefully we'll see some progress.
On the plus side, we had about 1,100 people sign up for TotalFark and about 900 people sign up for BareFark in the past week. Thank you all so much. That helps, but we could still use more signups. If you haven't signed up for either, or both, now would be a particularly good time to do it.
For folks looking for additional ways to help, the Fark Dev team worked through the weekend and retooled our gift subscription program. Now you can buy 1, 5, 25, or however many gift months of TotalFark in one go that you might want to purchase. You can either buy them for yourself to use later, you can give them to others later, or you can give them to others when you buy them. We're calling them Farks2Give, because, as we all know, no one should be all out of Farks2Give. There's more information about Farks2Give on the FArQ page. By the way, this helps us in a similar way to how it helps your local restaurants to buy gift certificates right now, give some thought to that as well if you can.
This week on the Fark and Schnitt Podcast, I go into a bit more detail about how Fark is doing, and tease something we're going to launch next week to help on the revenue side of things. We talk briefly about those we know who were lost to COVID-19 - some of you may or may not know that Fountains of Wayne were Farkers thanks to Chris Collingwood turning the rest of the band on to us. And to finish on a more upbeat note, we do a quick hit roundup of morons being morons, because why would anyone want to stop being dumb during a pandemic?
Finally, Dallan and I are still experimenting with an almost-daily Fark livestream, you can find it at twitch.tv/drewcurtis. We did one last night at 7:30 p.m., we're looking to do another one today at 2 p.m., which might have passed by the time the newsletter goes out, but you can watch the video recap on Twitch, Facebook, or YouTube anytime you want. We cover what's important in today's news cycle, what's not getting enough attention, the news cycle's meta for the day, then some silly stuff, then some cat videos. Also, my dad likes it. Come check it out.
I hope you all are well and safe.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
pkjun revealed this one weird trick for taking over the country
optikeye explained why squirrels cause power outages so often
gonegirl shared a story about a grocery store worker who needed to work on phrasing
Snapper Carr was disappointed by a missed opportunity for an easy joke
BafflerMeal was impressed by what one do-it-yourself face mask could accomplish
dready zim let us know not all pets have been enjoying having people home all day
nyseattitude saw no need to go changing anything
And neither did We Ate the Necco Wafers
EvilEgg knew something else about a woman who lost her jobs as tattoo artist, a professional traveling chalk artist, and a director of administration at an event center
Ivo Shandor had one thing to say about a new case of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Smart:
pkjun figured that a photo doesn't really show anything bad
aimtastic thought there might be a reason for the weight a woman gained that her fiance complains about
parasol discussed being immune to a virus once you've had it and recovered from it
TWX talked about the reason why sometimes you need to push the button, sometimes you don't
wademh pointed out how face masks still provide protection even if they don't block everything
potierrh appreciated the useful example a Fark thread was providing
moos offered advice on what to do if your fiance is complaining about your weight gain
ecmoRandomNumbers shared stories illustrating the importance of wearing helmets when recommended for the vehicle you're operating
wejash emphasized the limits on a small study comparing the effectiveness of types of masks in blocking COVID-19
Boondock3806 did the math on the correct course of action if COVID-19 kills 60,000 people in the U.S. by August
CSB Sunday Morning: Unexpectedly running into someone you know
Smart: Auntie Cheesus shared a story about a couple of trips to the doctor
Funny: MorningBreath impressed a college classmate by managing to complete a difficult task
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread where Farkers share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. If you're posting an intro, you'll want to write it out first so you can copy and paste it in for the Boobies. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Funny: MBK answered Murflette's question about why a couple was driving around with mannequin legs sticking up in the back of their vehicle. Amusingly, Murflette did try to ask this in the earlier thread, but apparently was ignored and could not stop thinking about it five days later
Smart: Nadie_AZ had advice for someone having to drop a sibling off at the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms
Funny: Hyperbolic Hyperbole explained why strangers were taking photos of craigzy's house
Smart: hubiestubert has some experience with the kind of help people need when they're fighting for their lives
Smart: flucto had an idea of how to know when "all this is over at last"
Smart: Beeblebrox gave some bad health advice
Politics Funny:
FlashHarry guessed at what kind of recommendations Erick Erickson might get based on the cross in front of his house
Byno stood up for a woman who thought the pandemic was a hoax
markie_farkie took some guesses as to what Donald Trump referring to when he tweeted, "WE WILL BUILD IT AGAIN!"
propasaurus helpfully reminded bloobeary to stay on topic in a thread about Medicare eligibility age and student debt
Al Roker's Forecast revealed the U.S. Post Office's response to Trump refusing to help them stay afloat
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
The Third Man helped out when there was confusion over Trump's offensive nickname for Elizabeth Warren. Thanks SFSailor for calling attention to that comment, and I hope this makes this timeline a little more just.
Politics Smart:
Action Replay Nick saw reason to hope for Boris Johnson's full recovery
fifthofzen argued that Trump dumped California before California dumped Trump
Gubbo pointed out why we should've known that the federal government would start taking personal protective equipment shipments meant for states and hospitals
Butterflew talked about what it's like being in one of the states that's having its PPE order seized by feds
Marcus Aurelius figured that health care can still work with capitalism, but with some adjustments
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
clovercat discovered that the Rabbit of Caerbannog has evolved
noazark found out who ruined the corn flakes
FarkingIceHole showed us why they call it the Astro Slide
noazark figured out how to take advantage of this building's interesting facade
Alligator proved that Sully could've landed in a better place than the Hudson
hail2daking reminded us about the hard work that health care workers are doing right now
Yammering_Splat_Vector went a little overboard on the cadmium yellow
hail2daking had an Easter parade that lacked social distancing, but did have masks
Driver got a worker and a supervisor to clean this messy hillside
hail2daking went shopping for a new apartment
Captions:
From Caption this audible drone:
CrossEyed had super urgent information about your vehicle
guestguy lost the most important file on any computer
Fartist Friday: Cupboard & cabinet creations
farrrrrt built a questionable robot
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: "Make Your Own Wilson" while we're stuck at home, inspired by "Castaway." Get hands-on artsy crafty with materials at home and show us your real-life creation. Use googly eyes, Sharpies, paint, etc. - let your creative flag fly!
About Fartist Friday:
Fartist Friday is a weekly contest to help keep you entertained by giving you a way to show off your artistic skills - or lack thereof - during this time of social distancing. The winners of the Fartist Friday contests will be named in the following Fark NotNewsletter, where we'll also announce the theme for the next contest. Fartist Friday contests will be submitted Thursdays with commenting closed until an hour before they show up on Fark's main page on Fridays, and will close to both comments and voting at the end of the day (midnight Eastern) on Sundays. All times are approximate because we're all drunk. We're asking each person to limit their entries to three per contest. We might change things up depending on feedback. Please contact Farkback to let us know what you think, and feel free to submit your own Fartist Friday ideas.
Farktography:
gregscott won Farktography Contest No. 779: "Free For All 2" with this friendly hummer
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz, although no one's volunteering for the ankle monitors to go with our collective house arrests. The 1000 club has three socially distant members this week, but unfortunately there's no sportsball to watch at the bar. budjones takes the top spot with 1038, followed by maddog2030 in second with 1037 and bingethinker in third with 1007. PureBounds made fourth with 993. and wearsmanyhats makes the top five with 988.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz is over what bargain a British driver not only defied stay-at-home rules to drive a 220-mile round trip to pick up, but made his wife ride in the trunk so his ebay find could ride in front. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that it was windows he was picking up. All I gotta say it had better have been a beautiful bay window for his wife's sitting room.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over how British police went about making the former rock quarry known as "the Blue Lagoon" a little less Instagram friendly. 92% of people knew they just dumped in a bit of non-toxic black dye, which made it a little less photogenic, unless you're filming one of those post-apocalyptic movie scenes where the mutated antagonist rises from black liquid ooze to terrorize the heroes.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over a "loach," an aquatic creature found in both Japanese dojou restaurants and in the new Animal Crossing game. Only 25% of quiztakers knew it was a kind of fish. From what I here, there both a tasty treat and a great way to farm resources in video games.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new limited-edition flavor of Doritos available in Australia. 85% of quiztakers knew you could pick up some Mountain Dew flavored tortilla chips because this is the world we live in. No word on if Taco Bell will soon be making taco shells in this flavor, but it would not surprise me.
Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
