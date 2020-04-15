 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Company introduces the "Power Hour", where employees working from home can take a break for one hour to eat their lunch   (twitter.com) divider line
65
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

1045 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 2:05 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine!  Not being penalized for having a metabolism.  Why, next we'll be allowed bathroom breaks.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could revolutionize the way we do business.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean, they're not machines?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I too cynical for thinking that this was a great way for companies to take away the employees' right to choose when they take lunch?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Am I too cynical for thinking that this was a great way for companies to take away the employees' right to choose when they take lunch?


Depends on the company.  I offer but don't force people to hop on a video conference to share a meal with me or anyone who wants to join and just not talk work for a while.  People get used to grabbing lunch together, and it can be a nice way to mimic that.  Or it could be used for a forced rah rah session.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EatHam: Benevolent Misanthrope: Am I too cynical for thinking that this was a great way for companies to take away the employees' right to choose when they take lunch?

Depends on the company.  I offer but don't force people to hop on a video conference to share a meal with me or anyone who wants to join and just not talk work for a while.  People get used to grabbing lunch together, and it can be a nice way to mimic that.  Or it could be used for a forced rah rah session.


Inviting your employees to EatHam for lunch seems like an HR problem waiting to happen
 
A friend of Tony Simos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fap Hour I like to call it.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?


No, it's where you take a shot of beer every 60 seconds for an hour.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fart at Desk Hour.

/Just kidding - that's every hour/
//Regardless of work-from-home or not.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
To be fair it sounds like previous to this their work from home system wasn't giving them a lunch break and they fixed the problem. they aren't claiming to have invented the lunch break just that they fixed an internal issue that was bothersome to their employees. Sounds like they did a good thing, but by all means shiat on them for listening to the issues facing their employees and fixing the problem.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure what to say about this.  The last couple of weeks have been an absolute dream for me.  I've been productive as hell on the job and am still managing to get more housework done per day than I ever have before.

/Hell, I may even be able to take this weekend off.  From everything. And not feel bad about it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We used to have these casual get together lunches with the boss. They were interesting. Then the boss wanted to bring in people to speak so we got HR talking retirement bennies or JimBob showing us his new project tracker. It was enlightening but a bit more formal. Then the job of finding and scheduling a lunch speaker started rotating among us lowly supervisors. And so on. Pretty soon a nice chance to pick the mind the the boss had become yet another task that needed doing. Nothing like prepping for lunch.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah. Power Hour. Not to be confused with Hour of Power filled with televangelists.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Imagine!  Not being penalized for having a metabolism.  Why, next we'll be allowed bathroom breaks.


Freedom from the catheter and shock collar? What socialist utopianism is this?
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm not cutting my lunch down to one hour.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Everything about that Tweet makes me want to punch stuff.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I nap at lunch time. Eat while I'm working.
 
baorao
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
all hail the creators and innovators that will reimagine our new economy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?


Why do late?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?

Why do late?


Why so late?
Stupid thumb.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?


It might be my first of the ones I open at 4...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?

No, it's where you take a shot of beer every 60 seconds for an hour.


I played beer shot a minute once, just once. Great game if you only have 40 mins to get drunk but you don't want to puke.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's why they pay the "Cheif People Officer" the big bucks
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Power hour is for chumps.

CENTURION!!!
 
Cajnik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And be considerate, people. Look at the time zone of the other person and don't make a meeting between 12-1pm
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've been doing engineering work remotely for a decade.  It is a skill of its own to be dedicated to the work for appropriate bursts and giving time for life.  Although this is pretty funny to invent the lunch break, it's a little harder than it sounds to work from home.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: To be fair it sounds like previous to this their work from home system wasn't giving them a lunch break and they fixed the problem. they aren't claiming to have invented the lunch break just that they fixed an internal issue that was bothersome to their employees. Sounds like they did a good thing, but by all means shiat on them for listening to the issues facing their employees and fixing the problem.



Even if they were fixing a problem it isn't a problem that should have existed and should have been fixed without a self-congratulatory yet condescending notice. What the fark does "guilt free" have to do with taking a lunch break? Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?

It's total bullshiat.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Back at Henry Ford's old plant the manager stood at the toilet door with a stopwatch.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I haven't visited since all this went down, but I'm sure Allison over at AskAManager.org would have some interesting takes on the new work life.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Make sure you clock back in on time. 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Back at Henry Ford's old plant the manager stood at the toilet door with a stopwatch.


Yeah but that's because he gave us Saturdays off.

Take a little give a little.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Power shower hour, drain babies are created and lost due to a stroke from the hand of fate
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is totally going to disrupt the industry. We're talking the next Google here.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Up next on the virtual work place innovations - the Fantastic Five... Our colleagues told as that while in lockdown they were having to choose between going to the bathroom in a bucket or soiling themselves because they couldn't leave their desks. So we've introduced the Fantastic Five!

It's designed for JustEaters to have guilt free time to unloose their bowels or empty their slop bucket or just take a breath... It's your time! Enjoy!
 
CalvinMorallis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Frank N Stein: swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?

No, it's where you take a shot of beer every 60 seconds for an hour.

I played beer shot a minute once, just once. Great game if you only have 40 mins to get drunk but you don't want to puke.


YouTube has a bunch of awesome themed power hour.  Just search "(chosen theme) power hour".  We've done 90s, kids cartoon themes, classic country... there's tons.

And here's how you play:

Minute 1 - 10: start the video, and everyone the song changes take a shot of beer

Sometime between minute 10 and 15: hear the first song on the list that really takes you back to your childhood, and spend approximately 4 songs talking about while forgetting to drink

Minute 15: realize you're behind and chug a beer

Minute 16 - 40: drink whenever you remember (approximately half the time you're supposed to)

Minute 41: game over
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

culebra: Egoy3k: To be fair it sounds like previous to this their work from home system wasn't giving them a lunch break and they fixed the problem. they aren't claiming to have invented the lunch break just that they fixed an internal issue that was bothersome to their employees. Sounds like they did a good thing, but by all means shiat on them for listening to the issues facing their employees and fixing the problem.


Even if they were fixing a problem it isn't a problem that should have existed and should have been fixed without a self-congratulatory yet condescending notice. What the fark does "guilt free" have to do with taking a lunch break? Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?

It's total bullshiat.


This office thrives on positivity. Unfortunately your negative attitude is impacting others. We'll have to let you go. Your last week of pay will be sent in 6-8 weeks via USPS. Thanks.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Am I too cynical for thinking that this was a great way for companies to take away the employees' right to choose when they take lunch?


I think you'll find that most employers do enforce when you take lunch, directly or indirectly. Everyone in the office takes lunch at 12-1, when you try not to, you're not available during work hours.

I read the announcement more as a reminder to managers that just because people are working from home, they still have to live.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

A friend of Tony Simos: Fap Hour I like to call it.


Fap HOUR??? [OhLookWeGotABadassOverHere.jpg]
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?


Why do you wait until so late at night to start drinking?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: culebra: Egoy3k: To be fair it sounds like previous to this their work from home system wasn't giving them a lunch break and they fixed the problem. they aren't claiming to have invented the lunch break just that they fixed an internal issue that was bothersome to their employees. Sounds like they did a good thing, but by all means shiat on them for listening to the issues facing their employees and fixing the problem.


Even if they were fixing a problem it isn't a problem that should have existed and should have been fixed without a self-congratulatory yet condescending notice. What the fark does "guilt free" have to do with taking a lunch break? Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?

It's total bullshiat.

This office thrives on positivity. Unfortunately your negative attitude is impacting others. We'll have to let you go. Your last week of pay will be sent in 6-8 weeks via USPS. Thanks.


*Offer void If the USPS ceases operations in the next 6-8 weeks.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

culebra: Egoy3k: To be fair it sounds like previous to this their work from home system wasn't giving them a lunch break and they fixed the problem. they aren't claiming to have invented the lunch break just that they fixed an internal issue that was bothersome to their employees. Sounds like they did a good thing, but by all means shiat on them for listening to the issues facing their employees and fixing the problem.


Even if they were fixing a problem it isn't a problem that should have existed and should have been fixed without a self-congratulatory yet condescending notice. What the fark does "guilt free" have to do with taking a lunch break? Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?

It's total bullshiat.


Well from the tweet it appears that they hadn't been properly sequestering time and that people in different time zones or on different schedules were conflicting with the lunch of their coworkers. In an office setting if you go to ask Jane for her TPS report coversheets and she isn't there and it's midday you think, "Oh yeah jane must be on lunch" but in a virtual office you just fire up a voice call because you have no way of knowing that they are or are not 'at their desk' so to speak. This is why it needs to be announced to their employees so they understand why Jan isn't answering her calls and stop unknowingly harassing her for TPS cover sheets or whatever.

Maybe you are a perfect manager and can foresee all the possible fallout from a major change in the way your business operates but the rest of us mortals usually have to cope by fixing issues as their arise.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Our colleagues told as that while in lockdown they were having trouble paying for things and buying stuff. That's why we've invented CoolMoney. It works like this - for each day you work, we give you some cash in exchange! Think of it as an award for doing tasks for us. How cool is that!? That's why we call it CoolMoney. Just one of the many ways we're revolutionizing the workplace.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And this right here is why companies have fought long and hard against instituting any sort of allowance for Work From Home/telework abilities.

Not in the office? We can't micromanage you to death to make sure we get every single last possible ounce of work out of you while insisting you do your job following bullshiat company rules.

Doesn't matter that workers tend to be more productive. Doesn't matter that it exposes the bullshiat that is the idea of having fixed hours and all of those restrictions.

Doesn't matter that it forces businesses to stop using social measures instead of quality of work as a guide for things like advancement.

Unless your job is something that *requires* a presence during a specific period of time (i.e., customer service, tech support, etc.), as long as the work gets done, who the fluff cares whether the employee is sitting at their desk for 8 hours straight with a break for lunch? Hell, who gives a shiat whether they start at 0800 or noon?

/yes, it's really this stupid.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

culebra: Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?


If people actually worked every minute of an 8 hour shift, Fark's traffic would fall 95%
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I thought Power Hour meant when I cracked the first beer at 4:00pm?


It's 4pm somewhere.  We're in a global economy, such that it is.  We can honor, respect, and celebrate other cultures and their timezone.

Especially celebrate!  Cheers!
 
raygundan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

culebra: Even if they were fixing a problem it isn't a problem that should have existed and should have been fixed without a self-congratulatory yet condescending notice. What the fark does "guilt free" have to do with taking a lunch break? Why would one feel guilty for not working for every minute of an 8 hour shift?


I'd agree that their tone is a little pat-yourself-on-the-back, but there is a real issue with scheduling stuff when nobody's in the physical office.  Folks who do regular work from home have long ago sorted this out, but when a whole company that doesn't normally do it suddenly switches, they're gonna trip over the same problems again.

In a real office your actual physical absence from your desk is usually the hint that you can't be on a call at lunch.  But online-only, folks not used to it have none of their normal clues, and haven't quite figured out the online replacements.  People schedule things you have to attend because they see the free time in your calendar.  The easiest solution here is to just put your lunch hour on your calendar as "busy" time every day, but these problems are being had by folks who aren't used to this, so they haven't thought of it.  It IS actually kinda nice of the company to just make it a blanket policy, so that there's no pushback.

TL;DR: People who aren't used to this are making newbie WFH mistakes that impinge on lunch, and this company is getting ahead of it with a blanket policy.  But they're a company, so OF COURSE they pat themselves on the back for base-level common sense.
 
Klivian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Am I too cynical for thinking that this was a great way for companies to take away the employees' right to choose when they take lunch?


What do you want to bet the rules state that they have to take calls up until 11:59 and cannot disconnect until calls are resolved.

Call took 50 minutes? Sucks to be you pal, 10 minutes to shovel food and GBTW
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: Maybe you are a perfect manager


I most certainly am not but I understand that lunch breaks are mandated by law and not sweet succor rained down upon us by our benevolent corporate overlords.

This notice is blatant "disruptor" garbage and there are a million ways to straighten out break schedules, without impacting productivity, that don't involve acting like you just invented the wheel.

She even deleted the post because she realizes how dumb it was to put it up in the first place.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.