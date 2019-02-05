 Skip to content
(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Gov. Cuomo to require face masks in public starting this week for all of New York. Violators will be punished like they would for a minor offense, such as jay walking. In other words NYC, carry on
49
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three weeks too late, but it's a start.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you don't wear a mask, the police are going to choke you to death?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where will the government be handing out these masks?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not wearing masks to own the libs.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So if you don't wear a mask, the police are going to choke you to death?


They'll probably say pepper spray kills the virus.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you going to force the bodega to let customers in with mask?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
149421589.v2.pressablecdn.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black guys will probably get shot in the face with or without a mask, especially if they are within 1000 miles of a bank.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York returning to taxation by citation is a great sign we're getting back to normalcy.

Breathing-while-black fines. Not even Giuliani tried those.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fh-sites.imgix.netView Full Size


the dude on the right needs a mask that covers his mouth tho
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When NJ implemented this Wawa stationed people outside declining people entry. As we were posted there awaiting a call (EMT) it was a glorious hour of high quality entertainment.. Everything from "I'm never shopping here again" to "You're violating my civil rights"
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Black guys will probably get shot in the face with or without a mask, especially if they are within 1000 miles of a bank.


That was my new experience for the week, going to my bank wearing a mask.

/Privileged white dude
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ssssssssssssssssssmokin!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess Cuomo doesn't know that it is illegal in New York to congregate in public with two or more people while each wearing a mask or any face covering which disguises your identity.


...and women may go topless in public, providing it is not being used as a business.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?


This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: When NJ implemented this Wawa stationed people outside declining people entry. As we were posted there awaiting a call (EMT) it was a glorious hour of high quality entertainment.. Everything from "I'm never shopping here again" to "You're violating my civil rights"


That would make a good Youtube channel.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [fh-sites.imgix.net image 650x316]

the dude on the right needs a mask that covers his mouth tho


But then how will the cops know he is a white man?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [fh-sites.imgix.net image 650x316]

the dude on the right needs a mask that covers his mouth tho


Guy on the right just wanted to assure the Gotham City Police that despite his all black exterior, he's still a white guy under the mask.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: [149421589.v2.pressablecdn.com image 600x200]


It's the other way around. Your mask protects you. My mask protects me. This is especially true when I have no way to control for what type of mask you wear but can only control for the one I have. An N100 mask will filter on both the intake and exhaust of breaths. If you have a proper mask, you will not be infected from the breaths of someone who doesn't have a mask. Albeit, the one who is infected and doesn't wear masks may spread particles but really who the fark is touching door handles then sticking their fingers in their mouths?
 
merlotguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.


Exactly, I'm all the way down in NC and I don't see any mask for sale anywhere
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: JerseyTim: [149421589.v2.pressablecdn.com image 600x200]

It's the other way around. Your mask protects you. My mask protects me. This is especially true when I have no way to control for what type of mask you wear but can only control for the one I have. An N100 mask will filter on both the intake and exhaust of breaths. If you have a proper mask, you will not be infected from the breaths of someone who doesn't have a mask. Albeit, the one who is infected and doesn't wear masks may spread particles but really who the fark is touching door handles then sticking their fingers in their mouths?



Don't you judge me!
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [fh-sites.imgix.net image 650x316]

the dude on the right needs a mask that covers his mouth tho


But then how would the police know he's white?
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went into work today for the first time in a month (I work from home anyway since October) to get my laptop updated. The office, government, is closed to the public. When I walked in, there were about eight people there, only one wearing a mask (I put mine on in the parking lot before entering). In Florida, essential businesses that are not food-related can have up to 10 people inside without masks. Still thought it was weird my co-workers weren't wearing masks. It's a pretty small space, though the 6-foot thing was being practiced.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.


They probably expect you to make your own.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.


As someone who was driving yesterday with a mask on, I'm getting a kick...

Here the thing. When you have a mask on, you're not supposed to be touching it. It's just easier to put it on, get it in place and leave it there while I drive from the drug store to the grocery store than to fiddle with it multiple times.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.


Your choices are to make one yourself, which will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, hope a friend/relative knows how to sew and makes you one that also will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, or pay outrageous prices on Amazon for masks that won't ship until the middle of May.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.

They probably expect you to make your own.


In between making your own vaccines and ventilators, this is really asking a lot.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThieveryCorp: JerseyTim: [149421589.v2.pressablecdn.com image 600x200]

It's the other way around. Your mask protects you. My mask protects me. This is especially true when I have no way to control for what type of mask you wear but can only control for the one I have. An N100 mask will filter on both the intake and exhaust of breaths. If you have a proper mask, you will not be infected from the breaths of someone who doesn't have a mask. Albeit, the one who is infected and doesn't wear masks may spread particles but really who the fark is touching door handles then sticking their fingers in their mouths?


This guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: New York returning to taxation by citation is a great sign we're getting back to normalcy.

Breathing-while-black fines. Not even Giuliani tried those.


"I can't breathe"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.


You shouldn't take it off or touch it until you wash your hands first.  And every time I've been out, all I see are people playing with their mask.  People who would otherwise not be touching their face are touching their farking face.  It's going to end up causing more problems in the long run.
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I remember telling people 'can you imagine this happening in the US?' when seeing people in China wearing masks everywhere back in late January. Most said 'I can't see it happening here'.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.

You shouldn't take it off or touch it until you wash your hands first.  And every time I've been out, all I see are people playing with their mask.  People who would otherwise not be touching their face are touching their farking face.  It's going to end up causing more problems in the long run.


Apparently it's most effective worn on the chin.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where are they going to get them from
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.

As someone who was driving yesterday with a mask on, I'm getting a kick...

Here the thing. When you have a mask on, you're not supposed to be touching it. It's just easier to put it on, get it in place and leave it there while I drive from the drug store to the grocery store than to fiddle with it multiple times.


That's makes sense.  I've got a whole entering the car from the passenger side, mask off (not touching the mask) disinfecting my hands and car keys (with sanitizer stashed under a hat on the passenger seat because that shiat is gold now, and then closing the door (not using the handle), and then reentering on the driver side.  I was also lucky that there was no TP at CVS, so with the automatic door opening up, I didn't touch a thing.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Group W Bench: Jeebus Saves: Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.

You shouldn't take it off or touch it until you wash your hands first.  And every time I've been out, all I see are people playing with their mask.  People who would otherwise not be touching their face are touching their farking face.  It's going to end up causing more problems in the long run.

Apparently it's most effective worn on the chin.


No, you're spreading false info.  It's most effective when it just covers your mouth, not your nose.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.

Your choices are to make one yourself, which will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, hope a friend/relative knows how to sew and makes you one that also will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, or pay outrageous prices on Amazon for masks that won't ship until the middle of May.


Wal-Mart still seems to have some scarves and bandanas in stock online, and they ship in a week or two. First time in years that I've bought something there, but strange times and all.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Great_Milenko: ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.

Your choices are to make one yourself, which will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, hope a friend/relative knows how to sew and makes you one that also will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, or pay outrageous prices on Amazon for masks that won't ship until the middle of May.

Wal-Mart still seems to have some scarves and bandanas in stock online, and they ship in a week or two. First time in years that I've bought something there, but strange times and all.


I also looked into fishing gaiters.  You can add strips from a furnace filter on the inside.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I went to Publix, CVS, and Target in my neighborhood yesterday (Toco Hills, Atlanta).  I would say 95% of people were wearing masks.  Even the staff at the stores are wearing masks.  I continually see people driving while wearing masks, which seems like overkill to me, but I'm new to the mask game.


I had the opposite experience yesterday when I had to go in to see my primary care doc.  Not one person in the building (which also houses the Urgent Care unit) was wearing a mask, and only the nurse who took my temp before allowing me to check in wore gloves.  I, on the other hand, was gloved up and wearing a homemade mask made of 3 layers of cotton surrounding a bloody hepa filter.

The look on my doc's face when he came into the exam room was priceless - totally stopped dead for a second and actually flinched a bit.  Hopefully they'll start taking this shiat more seriously.  Like, soonish.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?


You can buy them on Amazon. Only $50 bucks for a box of 10, and they will arrive on your door by late June.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

styckx: When NJ implemented this Wawa stationed people outside declining people entry.


Wegman's has been doing the same. The line to get in sucks but once inside, the store is delightfully empty. There is a breakfast place in the same shopping center, they were sending a waitress out to see if anybody in line wanted to order a cup of coffee (capitalism finds a way)

The liquor store is attached, but they have locked their entrance to the parking lot meaning you have to wait on line to enter through the store. While I was freezing my butt off at 10AM to get in (is it really so hard to put some outdoor space heaters up?) I saw a few disappointed weekday drunks shoppers walk away in disgust when learning they would have to wait in line.

/my scarf performed double duty today -- covered the face and kept me warm
//excluding Sam's there are 4 or 5 liquor stores within ten minutes in these non-traffic days
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Black guys will probably get shot in the face with or without a mask, especially if they are within 1000 miles of a bank.


You kid, but I thought about going to the bank (with a mask for obvious reasons), and that fear is real. And I like in NYC.

Gulper Eel: Breathing-while-black fines. Not even Giuliani tried those.


Giuliani would've had the police just beat the shiat out of them, then hauled them off to jail. 'Giuliani Time' was a thing for a reason.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: JerseyTim: [149421589.v2.pressablecdn.com image 600x200]

It's the other way around. Your mask protects you. My mask protects me. This is especially true when I have no way to control for what type of mask you wear but can only control for the one I have. An N100 mask will filter on both the intake and exhaust of breaths. If you have a proper mask, you will not be infected from the breaths of someone who doesn't have a mask. Albeit, the one who is infected and doesn't wear masks may spread particles but really who the fark is touching door handles then sticking their fingers in their mouths?


Children are the ones touching door handles then sticking fingers in their mouths. The asymptotic virus spreaders.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Cythraul: ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.

They probably expect you to make your own.

In between making your own vaccines and ventilators, this is really asking a lot.


I agree.

It's an unrealistic expectation for everyone to wear masks when there's no way to buy any.  Which is why they probably say, "well, you can just put a couple of pieces of cotton cloth together with a string.  Better than nothing!"

But i don't know anything about the legalities behind this regulation.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: ReapTheChaos: Jeebus Saves: Where will the government be handing out these masks?

This. Is it even possible to get them? I thought they were all being diverted to medical workers.

Your choices are to make one yourself, which will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, hope a friend/relative knows how to sew and makes you one that also will most likely not fit correctly or properly filter anything, or pay outrageous prices on Amazon for masks that won't ship until the middle of May.


I checked out masks on Amazon a few weeks ago. A whole lot of the options that came up had disastrously low stars because they were cheap, flimsy, not-as-advertised, or otherwise crap masks that unscrupulous people were trying to unload. So caveat extra emptor if you go that route.
 
geggy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can use a t-shirt, just roll the top and tie the sleeves in back of the head. Then tuck in loose bottom into the top of your shirt preferably with a zipper that goes all the way to your chin to cover your mouth.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Politicians: "you should take hydroxychloroquine to kill the virus.  It wasn't designed to fight this virus.  We have no proof that it works.  It may do more harm than good, but you should do it."
Fark: this is a stupid idea.
Politicians: "you should wear a mask to stop the virus.  It wasn't designed to stop the virus.  We have no proof that it stops the virus.  The pores in the fabric are bigger than the virus, but you should wear it."
Fark: People who question the wisdom of this are just babies.  Be a responsible citizen and do as you're told.

The World Health Organization says it remains the case that medical masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, not the general public.
Masks are not recommended for the general public because: they can be contaminated by other people's coughs and sneezes or when putting them on or removing them, frequent hand-washing and social distancing are more effective, and they might offer a false sense of security

https://www.who.int/publications-deta​i​l/advice-on-the-use-of-masks-in-the-co​mmunity-during-home-care-and-in-health​care-settings-in-the-context-of-the-no​vel-coronavirus-(2019-ncov)-outbreak
 
