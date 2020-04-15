 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Germany begins preparations for invasion of Poland. Wait, I meant they are ready to slowly "open their economy", if you know what I mean   (reuters.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those people are months ahead of us and they went all out, not half-assed. That could be us, wrapping up the worst of it.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think we're reopening schools this year. Shiat, I'm not convinced we'll have 5 days a week next year. Maybe some kind of partial at-home schedule so kids can spread out. HEPA filters in every class? Masks? I dunno. But we're not going to see "normal" for a very long time.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a bad-ad about a beer hall style establishment.

"After a beer, you'll feel at home. A few more, and you'll feel like invading Poland"
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that headline was a horse it would be put down
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's funny because Germans are evil
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Listening to the OK governor say elective surgeries resume in 9 days, then restaurants and non-essentials in 2 weeks.

The IHME model is bad. We're undercounting.

They're going to get people killed.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The virus hasn't changed. The treatments aren't much better than they were. Testing can tell you where some of the victims are, but you'll never track all of the sources of infection.
They're basically saying "We finished the first wave, we're ready for a second wave".

/Hopefully they've restocked their equipment and prepared.
/With the end of flu-season it will be a smaller spike, but the spikes are unavoidable.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
They just need extra space to properly social distance. Living space, if you will.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Germany.

Doing everything better than everyone else since 1871.

/ including unfortunately war and genocide
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

"After a beer, you'll feel at home. A few more, and you'll feel like invading Poland"


I'm nearing 1000 hours playing HOI4.

I probably invade Poland more than anyone else.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Most of will get this sooner or later, so let's just get on with it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing better than a 200 snatch, if you know what I mean!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Limper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Germany...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Poland was doing fine against Germany until Russia screwed them over.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know people who say that not enough people dying is proof this whole shutdown is a scam. The radiant stupid, it burns me.
 
FarkFerkel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sources? She said as much in a televised address.

https://www.facebook.com/tagesschau/v​i​deos/223060012120442/?t=3
 
thehobbes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Most of will get this sooner or later, so let's just get on with it.


South Korea would like a word...

We don't know about the after effects of the virus yet.

We don't know how immunity is going to work or how long antibodies will work.

We don't have confirmed treatment protocols showing an actual benefit. 

The WH (Azar's plan) is to do contact tracing in areas. We can't do that without large scale and rapid testing.

We. Aren't. Ready.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should we put Pearl Harbor on alert?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Germans?

Forget it, he's rolling...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

You can't keep innocent people locked up much longer, and if you do, this bug that China unleashed on us is going to become the least of your problems before too long.
 
EvilElecBlanket [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seems like giving things at least two more weeks would be a good idea. You don't want to blitz into this.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sadly you are right, sooner or later people will just want to face it on their own and will take the risks.
Odds are the first to break quarantine will be those who have honoured it since the beginning.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bow chicka bow bow
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The false hope of a vaccine ever emerging has kept people in check up until now. Once it dawns on the masses that there's never going to be one, that's when people will take back their lives and let nature run its course.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

you sure as fark can.

And once people start losing their friends and loved ones, they'll be good little hermits.

And that's cute to think our technology would let us create something this efficient.
 
way south
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It's been widely reported that vaccines take years to approve and most governments only planned for a month or two of lockdown. The only thing we can do now is keeping infection rate at a level just below what the hospitals can handle.

I think everyone knew this was a temporary situation. The plan going forward will likely be one of slowly peeling back the bandaid. This way they can appease society while appearing to remain in control.
The alternative is to have it ripped off when people start protesting. That's going to be much worse, you don't want to do that.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Berlin to Warsaw in one tank.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vaccines take years because of strenuous checks but we arent in normal times. It wouldn't surprise me that a vaccine is available initiallywithin a year but they restrict access (i.e. younger, stronger immune systems, physically fit) so it buttresses the herd immunity. As further testing goes on they start allowing more susceptible populations
 
