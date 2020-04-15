 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   NJ Man crashes Florida online kindergarten music class. Fark: it was Jon Bon Jovi   (news4jax.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, Bon Jovi, Jon Bon Jovi, Education, Rock music, Mr. Bonick, musician Jon Bon Jovi, Teacher, light bulb  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Take your three chords and get the hell out of my classroom."

*click*
 
Inaditch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know the song sucked unless Richie Sambora was also Zoomed in.
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wtf does he have to do with music?
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The students' grandmothers were very excited at hearing the news.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Little kids looooove power ballads.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Triumph Goes To A Bon Jovi Concert - "Late Night With Conan O'Brien"
Youtube 3ajABuRj67o
 
ScottD61080 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Thank you Mr. Bon Jovi. OK kids, tomorrow's lesson wil be Who The Fark Bon Jovi is."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, it's a good thing - he seems to have a habit of doing them.  Maybe he has a good heart, maybe he has a good publicist - in the end, maybe it's all the same.

/Reverse Mother Night?
 
Abacus9
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is he going to unteach them music?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.


Did you fix her cable?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.


I know Tom Petty. I know "Dead or Alive". No idea what a "50 mile thrash on my ZZR" is, though.

/Must mean I'm old
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.


Sometimes people know famous people and either don't know who they are, or don't care.

True story...
One day, I came walking in the house with my guitar and amp.  My uncle was in town from New Mexico.  He's a real rustic type...  He asks me what all the stuff is.  So I told him.  And he says, "Do you suppose Billy Gibbons would know what all that means?"

To which I replied, "Well, I certainly hope so."

It turns out that Billy and my uncle are friends.  And he had built Billy's house.  He does stuff like that.  Evidently, he had no idea who he was.  Either that, or just didn't care.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.

I know Tom Petty. I know "Dead or Alive". No idea what a "50 mile thrash on my ZZR" is, though.

/Must mean I'm old


Sorry, I went for a rapid and unnecessary ride on my motorized two wheeled velocipede. I believe it is referred to as a ZX12-R in the colonies.
 
tuxq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gpzjock: iamskibibitz: Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.

I know Tom Petty. I know "Dead or Alive". No idea what a "50 mile thrash on my ZZR" is, though.

/Must mean I'm old

Sorry, I went for a rapid and unnecessary ride on my motorized two wheeled velocipede. I believe it is referred to as a ZX12-R in the colonies.


Tom Petty is cowboy? You tea merchants over-simplify our culture.


try "I hear them all" by OCMS on a country thrash
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wake up in the morning
And I raise my weary head
Got an old coat for a pillow
And this morning I've got the bad hair to prove it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.

Sometimes people know famous people and either don't know who they are, or don't care.

True story...
One day, I came walking in the house with my guitar and amp.  My uncle was in town from New Mexico.  He's a real rustic type...  He asks me what all the stuff is.  So I told him.  And he says, "Do you suppose Billy Gibbons would know what all that means?"

To which I replied, "Well, I certainly hope so."

It turns out that Billy and my uncle are friends.  And he had built Billy's house.  He does stuff like that.  Evidently, he had no idea who he was.  Either that, or just didn't care.


I once spent an hour and half shooting the shiat (and shots) and sharing a huge plate of nachos with  the guy next to me at the bar at an empty Mexican restaurant.   He mentioned he was a musician but was vague about anything else about his work.  I had no idea who he was until I showed my wife a selfie we took.  Was Chris Carraba of Dashboard Confessional.  Really nice guy.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: Gpzjock: iamskibibitz: Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.

I know Tom Petty. I know "Dead or Alive". No idea what a "50 mile thrash on my ZZR" is, though.

/Must mean I'm old

Sorry, I went for a rapid and unnecessary ride on my motorized two wheeled velocipede. I believe it is referred to as a ZX12-R in the colonies.

Tom Petty is cowboy? You tea merchants over-simplify our culture.


try "I hear them all" by OCMS on a country thrash


He was playing a harmonica and wearing a wide brimmed hat, that was enough for the stereotype to kick in apparently. Her choice of words not mine.
Tom Petty - You Don't Know How It Feels (Video Version)
Youtube 9TlBTPITo1I
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FLMountainMan: durbnpoisn: Gpzjock: Do 5 year olds even know who he is?
I was chilling with a beer after a 50 mile thrash on my ZZR, listening to some Tom Petty. My housemate said accusingly "You listen to a lot of old cowboy music."
I replied "I'm an old cowboy, on a steel horse I ride..."
She had no idea what I was on about and neither did her daughter.

Sometimes people know famous people and either don't know who they are, or don't care.

True story...
One day, I came walking in the house with my guitar and amp.  My uncle was in town from New Mexico.  He's a real rustic type...  He asks me what all the stuff is.  So I told him.  And he says, "Do you suppose Billy Gibbons would know what all that means?"

To which I replied, "Well, I certainly hope so."

It turns out that Billy and my uncle are friends.  And he had built Billy's house.  He does stuff like that.  Evidently, he had no idea who he was.  Either that, or just didn't care.

I once spent an hour and half shooting the shiat (and shots) and sharing a huge plate of nachos with  the guy next to me at the bar at an empty Mexican restaurant.   He mentioned he was a musician but was vague about anything else about his work.  I had no idea who he was until I showed my wife a selfie we took.  Was Chris Carraba of Dashboard Confessional.  Really nice guy.


I was playing down in Norfolk, VA with a whole bunch of mildly famous Asbury Park types.  I knew most of them anyway, because we'd been playing all over down there for a while...

So I'm chatting with this guy, a whole lotta bla bla bla...  I went on my way, and our manager's wife says to me, "Oh, I see you've met John Cafferty."
"I did?"

I really had no idea.  I just thought he was some guy hanging around back stage.  Because you see, many of those people are such just regular guys that you wouldn't know that they were anything but.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 minute ago  
jesus, he looks old as fark,
unlike me.
 
