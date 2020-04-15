 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "BAH GAWD, KING The economy is about to get a steel chair to the face"   (heelbynature.com) divider line
    Vince McMahon, WWE Raw, United States President Donald Trump, CEO Vince McMahon, timing of this announcement, press conference Tuesday, WrestleMania, Donald Trump  
posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 1:50 PM



39 Comments
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static3.thesportsterimages.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ALSO!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We are so screwed
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vince McMahon is going to help determine when the economy can re-open?  WTF?

Was the bat boy for the Toledo Mudhens not available?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump was indicted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Heh ...
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my god. You are such a parody of a country now.
What's next, Bozo the clown appointed secretary of state?

/ Yes, I realize he is dead.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: Trump was indicted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013.

Heh ...


To be fair, the phrase "Trump was indicted" sounds so natural and expected.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA "Don Senior".
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. We are farked.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are in the dumbest farking timeline.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice link, Fark.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got an error message when I clicked the link so I've only read the headline, but this is a joke right? It has to be. Any other president I wouldn't have to ask, I'd know it was a joke.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
WWE RAW: Mr. McMahon Entrance - (9-24-07)
Youtube WUUQe1gX23w
 
azxj
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is this an Onion article or real life?  I... really can't tell anymore.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

OldRod: Vince McMahon is going to help determine when the economy can re-open?  WTF?

Was the bat boy for the Toledo Mudhens not available?


Well his XFL did just go bankrupt, so who better to help other big business run away from their self-created problems.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
So, no accidental injury insurance for anyone? That's the way Vince saved his economy.
 
Cache
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Wrestling and Republican policies - they're real to me dammit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sithon: Oh my god. You are such a parody of a country now.
What's next, Bozo the clown appointed secretary of state?

/ Yes, I realize he is dead.


Would it matter?
A failed casino owner, who also was so bad at Real Estate he went into TV is POTUS.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Half-scoop's father is going to help Trump.  I'm almost surprised.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seem appropriate, since WWF just filed for bankruptcy protection for the XFL.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Please tell me this is satire?
 
Pinner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fake wrestling promoter to advise Fake president.

losername checks out.
 
doomjesse [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So... He's not supposed to involve experts specific to the field because one of them has a wild persona that he plays on tv, despite the financial successes?

Y'all are weird.

I know, I know, orange man bad...
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What the ever loving f*ck. Has the whole god damned world gone insane?
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [static3.thesportsterimages.com image 850x447]


Mulva?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sithon: Oh my god. You are such a parody of a country now.
What's next, Bozo the clown appointed secretary of state?

/ Yes, I realize he is dead.


Like that would stop trump
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He is gonna take the economy, dust it off, shine it up all nice and pretty, and TURN IT SIDEWAYS AND STICK IT STRAIGHT UP YOUR CANDY ASS!
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: So... He's not supposed to involve experts specific to the field because one of them has a wild persona that he plays on tv, despite the financial successes?

Y'all are weird.

I know, I know, orange man bad...


Specific to the field of "profiting off of the twisted psyches of inbred, angry, latent homosexual hicks"?
How's that help the rest of us?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The list of advisors has to include a "prosperity gospel" minister or two, because wishful thinking is the best way to make decisions during a pandemic. What's Joel Osteen up to these days?
 
azxj
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: Specific to the field of "profiting off of the twisted psyches of inbred, angry, latent homosexual hicks"?
How's that help the rest of us?


Well that is pretty specific to his voting pool, so...
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At the very least this dystopia won't be as boring as we thought.

They'll still have bread and circuses.
 
jwookie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I better wake up soon
 
amindtat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Curmudgeonly: inbred, angry, latent homosexual hicks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

amindtat: Curmudgeonly: inbred, angry, latent homosexual hicks

[Fark user image image 250x157]


This season's finale, man...
Faaaaaaaaaarrrrrrk.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Treasury Secretary Scott Steiner. Book it, Russo!

Professor Scott Steiner Typography
Youtube WFoC3TR5rzI
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lawboy87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, the guy who just took one of his companies into bankruptcy (XFL) this week is one of the "experts" that Trump is going to rely on to restart the economy?  That makes as much sense as most of the other things Trump has done.
 
