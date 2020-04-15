 Skip to content
Elderly friends continue poker night. Three of them draw aces and eights
medicalmiracle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It wasn't like now," he told the Sun Sentinel. "Everything wasn't shut down."

...because your Governor is a Trump flunkie who made the wrong decisions early in this process with respect to shelter in place, social distancing, and education of the public about the severity of the disease.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You gotta know when to fold 'em...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
old people are as dumb as spring breakers
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snowbirds got all kinds of angry when the resort shut down the common areas so that people could not gather. They demanded the maintenance guy open up the building so they could play their weekly poker game. He declined. A few of them packed up their crap and pulled out while growling "I'm never coming back!"
/best news we've heard all month...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he warned his mom about social distancing, but the panic hadn't yet reached its current intensity.

What panic do people keep referring to?

I see a lot of people using the word but I haven't seen any panic at all, probably the worst I've seen is some TP hoarding.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strip poker?
 
hammettman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a big ante to get in that game.
 
bitbender
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: You gotta know when to fold 'em...


Usually when there is no more room in the refrigerated trucks and the bed in the sleep study room is already occupied with a few other stiffs. Folding them to put them in a chair is acceptable if there is no more floor space available.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Snowbirds got all kinds of angry when the resort shut down the common areas so that people could not gather. They demanded the maintenance guy open up the building so they could play their weekly poker game. He declined. A few of them packed up their crap and pulled out while growling "I'm never coming back!"
/best news we've heard all month...


Stupid, difficult, people don't know that no one wants to have to put up with them.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The close-knit group played their last game at a condo in Aventura, a suburb 17 miles north of Miami, on March 21 - with one of them coughing and sniffing


By that date you knew better.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bitbender: scottydoesntknow: You gotta know when to fold 'em...

Usually when there is no more room in the refrigerated trucks and the bed in the sleep study room is already occupied with a few other stiffs. Folding them to put them in a chair is acceptable if there is no more floor space available.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also, if three of them came up with DMHs, then someone was definitely cheating.
 
Marine1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Marcy Friedman, 94, as well as a couple, Beverly Glass, 84, and Fred Sands, 86

Something tells me this was a calculated risk on these people's parts. At a certain point, when most of the people you grew up with and worked with professionally are dead, and you've already gone past the average life expectancy of the country, and you can't get up and around as much as you used to, you just say "fark it, this is what my life has left, and if I can't do it, I might as well be dead, and that's happening sooner rather than later anyways."
 
Flashlight
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

medicalmiracle: "It wasn't like now," he told the Sun Sentinel. "Everything wasn't shut down."

...because your Governor is a Trump flunkie who made the wrong decisions early in this process with respect to shelter in place, social distancing, and education of the public about the severity of the disease.


And Cuomo didn't issue stay at home orders or close down non essential businesses until March 22nd, the day after their game. Are you suggesting that Cuomo is a Trump flunkie as well? Whether they had stayed in New York or Florida they didn't stand a chance.
 
undernova
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marine1: Marcy Friedman, 94, as well as a couple, Beverly Glass, 84, and Fred Sands, 86

Something tells me this was a calculated risk on these people's parts. At a certain point, when most of the people you grew up with and worked with professionally are dead, and you've already gone past the average life expectancy of the country, and you can't get up and around as much as you used to, you just say "fark it, this is what my life has left, and if I can't do it, I might as well be dead, and that's happening sooner rather than later anyways."


Makes sense, except there's suffering involved. Fark that noise, I'm staying home.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We stopped our neighborhood game a while back.  One of the regulars is on oxygen 24x7 and many of the others are 75+

Even in Trumplandia some folks get it.
 
Rozotorical [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Barfmaker: he warned his mom about social distancing, but the panic hadn't yet reached its current intensity.

What panic do people keep referring to?

I see a lot of people using the word but I haven't seen any panic at all, probably the worst I've seen is some TP hoarding.


The panic comes from not knowing you are reading the NY Post.
 
