(News 13 Orlando)   Weeks ago Seaworld furloughed 90 percent of their workers without pay or benefits. Next on their agenda? Give 6.8 million in bonuses to the top 6 executives. Well, they did take a 20% pay cut so they deserve a bonus right?   (mynews13.com) divider line
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On March 25th, Seaworld asked the public to lobby Congress for bailout money. Because they know that this country doesn't have a prayer of passing this bill, which states in the first line of text that no executive bonuses are to be paid to any companies which have received, but not yet paid back, bailout loans.

But yeah, the current state of capitalism is just fine.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entitlement mentality of the C-suite is mind-boggling.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sushi sales?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Those sharks still gotta eat.

Hop in, farkers.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cirque and Blue Man Group did the same thing, without the bonuses to anyone and unlikely to ever recover.

Las Vegas, now with even fewer reasons to visit!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 522x478]


Yeah,. just like all the hippies brought Sea World down over that Blackfish movie that got them so outraged.
If it's not going to a benefit concert, milleniippies are worthless.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: Sushi sales?


Nah, just let the critters free, time served.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

