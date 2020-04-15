 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Tractor trailer carrying paper towels spontaneously combusts. Water poured on it was quickly absorbed. Story was picked up quickly, though   (wtae.com) divider line
11
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If that turns out to be arson, they better put a bounty on the perps, otherwise they'll get away scott-free.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: The cause of the fire was not known.

I'm gonna guess "heat."
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The driver, described as a brawny man, was not hurt"
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We've all got enough TP by now, right? You can only get so much.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like the driver wiped out. Maybe he is on a losing streak, but I'm sure he'll be put on the spot and this will be a stain on his career.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
used to work at at plant that made super absorbing fabric for diapers/pads etc, we had a van catch fire in the back fireman split it open then hosed it for a full shift , left 8hrs latter then some parts ignited again lol.
 
handsome boy model [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kinda _askew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Paper towels are so hard to find.
This is a farking disaster.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: "The driver, described as a brawny man, was not hurt"


Viva!
 
