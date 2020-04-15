 Skip to content
(Internal Revenue Service)   Have you gotten your stimulus check yet? If not, this page will tell you when to expect it   (sa.www4.irs.gov) divider line
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thus endeth the lesson.
 
bigpeeler [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

snocone: Thus endeth the lesson.


LOL
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, that page told me they couldn't find my information.  What a bunch of horseshiat.

My kids both got theirs this morning.  They already filed their taxes this year.  I am delaying mine until July 15th, but I DID file last year with my Direct Deposit info in there, so I SHOULD HAVE gotten my money.

Lovely.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got a rock.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell, I haven't gotten a refund in decades, I sure as hell won't get a gov check.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well I just looked here and this showed up.

I guess I'm losing money here.

Fark user image
 
Monkey2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bank as of today is throwing a 503 error. No idea if I've gotten mine or not.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

basemetal: Hell, I haven't gotten a refund in decades, I sure as hell won't get a gov check.


Apparently has nothing to do with if you owe back taxes or will owe when you file.

I feel sorry for people making say $100K, getting laid off due to COVID-19.  They get NOTHING.

I won't get the full $1200, but I'm supposed to get some.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Monkey2: My bank as of today is throwing a 503 error. No idea if I've gotten mine or not.


Mine is the same.  I managed to get in at like 5:00 this morning and see my son got his, but mine wasn't there at that time.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yup! Hit today. Right into savings it goes, for now at least.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, crap... now what do I do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image image 736x256]


I get that too
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: basemetal: Hell, I haven't gotten a refund in decades, I sure as hell won't get a gov check.

Apparently has nothing to do with if you owe back taxes or will owe when you file.

I feel sorry for people making say $100K, getting laid off due to COVID-19.  They get NOTHING.

I won't get the full $1200, but I'm supposed to get some.


I am quite fortunate that I am still working (just off this week) and make a very decent living.  I have no debt, my taxes are paid up, and am not a billionaire.  I get zip, nadda, nothing.

/I'm okay with that, i win in other ways
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image image 736x256]

I get that too


I haven't filed yet for 2019, but I filed in 2018
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image 736x256]


1)... are you dead?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that site says mine is being deposited today, however my banks online access is apparently farked.  So I guess I will call them and see.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Jack Sabbath: basemetal: Hell, I haven't gotten a refund in decades, I sure as hell won't get a gov check.

Apparently has nothing to do with if you owe back taxes or will owe when you file.

I feel sorry for people making say $100K, getting laid off due to COVID-19.  They get NOTHING.

I won't get the full $1200, but I'm supposed to get some.

I am quite fortunate that I am still working (just off this week) and make a very decent living.  I have no debt, my taxes are paid up, and am not a billionaire.  I get zip, nadda, nothing.

/I'm okay with that, i win in other ways


Yep, same here. Sort of glad I won't receive anything. It's just a stupid bribe anyway. I make enough and don't want their f*cking blood money. Give it to those who need it worse.
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I prefer to owe instead of getting a refund, so that's how my withholding is set up. The past two or three years I definitely owed money (not much, maybe half a week's pay) instead of getting a refund, so I think I just paid by credit card through my tax prep service and didn't provide banking info. So who knows? I am very lucky that my job can be done remotely and our business (supply chain stuff) is not being adversely affected. That said, this 1,200 is far from sufficient for the general public and they need to start making monthly payments.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 762x285]


I got that too, I thought it was the joke.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snocone: OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image 736x256]

1)... are you dead?


Let me check...

No, I'm 95% sure I'm not
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess it's not too uncommon to get a "status not available" message

https://www.11alive.com/article/money​/​irs-stimulus-check-tracker-payment-sta​tus-not-available/85-80d53823-6e58-484​2-a6ca-a2b0dbda4235

Some people even report still getting a payment despite getting that message
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: snocone: OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image 736x256]

1)... are you dead?

Let me check...

No, I'm 95% sure I'm not


Does your username coincide with the other 5%?
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image image 736x256]

I get that too


Et moi, aussi.  (I'm living on a little bitty SSDI check, and I could use the money.  Let me put it this way: $1200 is significantly greater than my monthly benefit.)
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deposited today.

Weird, the direct deposit had a trump signature on it with a big smiley face and a MAGA logo.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Direct deposited today.
Will just sit there. I don't need anything.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not getting one...
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm donating mine directly to President H. Clinton's "checks for the cure" program... oh wait, sorry wrong dimension.
 
hammettman
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I think that that "What to expect" message is ripe for editing.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I got a rock.

[Fark user image image 728x387]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I got "no info" as well, but my old account has been closed. I suppose they will mail me a check around August. I doubt the bank info update option will be available in time.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image 736x256]


Here too. Did you file 2019 yet?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: Yup! Hit today. Right into savings it goes, for now at least.


Ditto. My list of boycotted companies is huge so when I do spend it it will be towards bills or local businesses.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ours went through, FWIW. The bank's website is down, but the phone app shows it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Use of this system constitutes consent to monitoring, interception, recording, reading, copying or capturing by authorized personnel of all activities. There is no right to privacy in this system. Unauthorized use of this system is prohibited and subject to criminal and civil penalties, including all penalties applicable to willful unauthorized access (UNAX) or inspection of taxpayer records (under 18 U.S.C. 1030 and 26 U.S.C. 7213A and 26 U.S.C. 7431).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aaronx: Ours went through, FWIW. The bank's website is down, but the phone app shows it.


Same deal here. Filed joint for the first time last year and we got it in one lump sum. Hoping the unemployment package goes through this next week so I can pay bills/eat/pay my mortgage in the future
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got it, along with the $600 unemployment subsidy. Gonna buy so much steak and lobster with my socialism welfare money.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had trouble getting into my bank website yesterday. It did get stimulated though.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Got mine, and all of it went to replacing the rack and pinion on my car.

Thanks Trump
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
hmmm, IRS: status not available

bank app: services unavailable

bank website: no new deposits


let me guess, the same government who promised a non-existent nationwide COVID testing website created by google, on the strength of jared's word alone, was somehow unprepared for most adult americans all wanting to check this, all at once, on a site that went live today?

sucks, because i could use the money.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, half went to the ex (we were will married last year) half of that went to savings and I'm going to pay bills and buy booze.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rather than enter all that information that they already have about me, I'll just check with my bank.
 
vitamink619
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got mine this morning. I'm still working regular hours and don't have anything to waste it on so I guess I'll just save it for when I eventually get Covid-19. I was going to use it to pay off an old ER visit but I'm still too annoyed at the fact that my "awesome" health insurance couldn't cover those charges
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, crap... now what do I do?

[Fark user image 736x256]


I got the same message, everything published as far as requirements to get a check says i qualify though.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

It_Really_Does_Glisten: I got it, along with the $600 unemployment subsidy. Gonna buy so much steak and lobster with my socialism welfare money.


What state for the unemployment?
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: It_Really_Does_Glisten: I got it, along with the $600 unemployment subsidy. Gonna buy so much steak and lobster with my socialism welfare money.

What state for the unemployment?


Oregon.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm going to stimulate the living shiat out the economy with the $835 my wife and I received.

Wait, no, I'm going to pay 1/3 of my most recent medical bill. USA! USA!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was told to go fark myself.
 
alizeran
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Filed in 2018, but had to pay. Havent filed 2019 yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've noticed a trend with these payments. The only people saying they've gotten them also mention they don't really need them. Haven't heard from a single actual destitute person who has gotten theirs. I assume there's got to be someone out there, but they sure seem to be overshadowed by the people bragging about extra money they apparently don't need.
 
