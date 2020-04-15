 Skip to content
(Politico)   "One of the negatives of living in a rural community is you think it protects you somehow. We get a little bit cavalier, a little lazy about social distancing"   (politico.com) divider line
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that and the rampant drug abuse.

And the lack of job opportunities.

And the not-so-subtle racism.

And the general environment of proud ignorance.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not being able to willing to understand problems beyond the end of your block (even, or especially, if that block is a mile long) is a common problem.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Not all.  My county votes blue.    But because we are on the coast, we are a coast range away from the bigger health care services.  There are NO ICU beds in the county.   We just aren't big enough population wise to have full medical services (though Samaritan which runs the whole shebang county wide is doing so much better than the previous ones).   The mothership for Samaritan is an hour plus away by road,   We do have a fancy new helipad, though.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. I realize that my immunity isn't what it could be if I were living in town and were exposed to all sorts of diseases.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why if you get really cavalier, you might get within 100-ft of two people!
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

And soul-crushing boredom if you are a teenager.

And bored, uneducated, redneck cops

And everything is closed at 6pm. Except one gas station.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Darwin smiles.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The one small clinic you might have within fifty miles doesn't help much either.
The paradox of rural life: People move out to the hinterlands to get away from civilization, then discover when they get into trouble civilization may not be a bad thing.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

But enough about Indian reservations:

"A sizable share of rural Washington lies within its 29 Native reservations, which cover 6 million acres spread around all but the state's southeast quadrant."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You forgot Welfare Queen levels of Federal largesse splashed out by their corrupt congressmen while calling themselves 'Rock-ribbed' and the 'Salt of the earth'.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

And the lack of hospitals to treat you when you get the covid.
 
Jensaarai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IIRC, from what I recall from history, it's usually the second or third wave of an epidemic that wipes out the rural communities. Or maybe it's technically the first wave, but with substantial lag time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yesterday, someone asked how a small town could be "wiped out." This is how.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The problem with this idea of "rural solitude" is it doesnt really exist.  All these rural people spend most of their day commuting from one meeting place to the next.

If you were TRULY living in rural solitude.  If you lived on a subsistence farm, grew everything you ate, and loaded your shiat on a wagon and took it into town to trade your extra produce for goods once or twice a year.  Well then you'd be on to something.

But the reality is most "rural" people have about 80-90% of the exposure to disease as "urban" people.  They just spend more time in the car to get to it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kansas, right?  Maybe Nebraska?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The county I live in has only 130,000 people...well, more like 129,997 now that 3 people have died from COVID.  I We're still under 25 cases total, and over half have recovered.  The downside is that a hundred or so assholes from NYC fled that craphole when infections went through the roof there, and came to a popular resort they visit in the summer here.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in a semi rural area. I go for walks here: where nobody else is. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Living in a rural county does provide a bit of added protection as social distancing is pretty much a given under normal circumstances, however; that is not an excuse not to heed safety measures.
 
