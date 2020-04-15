 Skip to content
(Military.com)   After video of unmasked jarheads ignoring social distancing while standing in line at Camp Pendleton barber for high-and-tight goes viral, DOD considers allowing all commanding officers to let their men skip haircuts for the time being   (military.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they do a good job on Jesus?

The Boys in Company C (1978)- The first day at boot camp
Youtube Z0H1JBE-ZmU


(NSFW language if you watch the whole thing, but the "Jesus gets a haircut" part is OK)
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the toughest people on the planet are in the Marines. They can just wax, can't they?
 
dstanley [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did that general equate storming the beach at Iwo Jima with getting a haircut?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They were in line at the BX/PX.  That pretty much goes like this:

Old Man Barber (ret. military): "What will it be, son"
Military guy: "Number 3 on the sides...blocked in back...no sideburns...trim the top and up in front a bit."

Then after that you go get a slice of Anthony's to take back to the barracks.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surprised the USMC didn't just put 6' spaced lines on the floor/pavement and had everyone stand at parade rest in their assigned spot moving forward one space as each haircut completed.  Come on Marines!  I remember when you were the Hard Corps.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I get it. Sometimes you want to feel pretty for yourself, and sometimes you want to feel pretty for the hundreds of other muscular disciplined men you live and work with. No judgment.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 680x464]


Maybe the text should be changed to "Syphilis is actually caused by a bacteria, sir"
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: They were in line at the BX/PX.  That pretty much goes like this:

Old Man Barber (ret. military): "What will it be, son"
Military guy: "Number 3 on the sides...blocked in back...no sideburns...trim the top and up in front a bit."

Then after that you go get a slice of Anthony's to take back to the barracks.


Replace old man with Korean lady and you are correct.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I always ask for "the Richard Deacon".  I'm seldom disappointed.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think it's the COVID who should be concerned in this case.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Immunize, adapt, overcome.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UberDave: They were in line at the BX/PX.  That pretty much goes like this:

Old Man Barber (ret. military): "What will it be, son"
Military guy: "Number 3 on the sides...blocked in back...no sideburns...trim the top and up in front a bit."

Then after that you go get a slice of Anthony's to take back to the barracks.


Weird, that's more complicated than the usual instructions i ask for when i go get a haircut.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Didn't the Celts charge into battle with long hair?  It could work.
 
dexhal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Marines aren't disciplined enough to stay 6 ft apart in line? What are all those weeks of boot camp for then?!
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gunny is NOT going to like this!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What?  individuals that can field-strip a rifle blindfolded can't cut their own hair?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I always ask for "the Richard Deacon".  I'm seldom disappointed.

[th.bing.com image 136x175]


Your Farkie does not disappoint
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sgt. Oddball reporting for duty.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Didn't the Celts charge into battle with long hair?  It could work.


Everyone knows that the Celts got beat by the Romans because the Romans had tighter haircuts.  Well that, and the whole phalanx thing.  But mostly the tighter haircuts.
 
smunns
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As a Marine. I can easily tell that a lot of the folks in that Line Are Not Marines (the large amount of folks with facial hair and bushy heads should be a clue) Furthermore there  is no date that can be verified on that video.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: They were in line at the BX/PX.  That pretty much goes like this:

Old Man Barber (ret. military): "What will it be, son"
Military guy: "Number 3 on the sides...blocked in back...no sideburns...trim the top and up in front a bit."

Then after that you go get a slice of Anthony's to take back to the barracks.


Our Anthonys was replaced by a PapaJohns, Anthonys was great as a kid when my mom would take me to the PX shopping but as an adult I found it one of the worse pizzas in existence. I hate PapaJohns but even it is better then Anthonys.

The PapaJohns is stupid as hell though and dont cook ahead or whatever cause I go at 11 and ask for a slice and they dont have any ready yet WTF you have one job people have pizza ready for the lunch rush.

/rant
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.


And apparently they don't issue anything anymore. My bother is having to by gear.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: They were in line at the BX/PX.  That pretty much goes like this:

Old Man Barber (ret. military): "What will it be, son"
Military guy: "Number 3 on the sides...blocked in back...no sideburns...trim the top and up in front a bit."

Then after that you go get a slice of Anthony's to take back to the barracks.


I just realized I've been getting a military cut my whole life :/
ah well my mom was an armed forces brat so I guess that makes sense.
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: abhorrent1: Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.

And apparently they don't issue anything anymore. My bother is having to by gear.


If I recall, the cost of my uniform etc. came out of my first couple paychecks in basic.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the original self-isolation order, personal grooming services were listed as 'essential businesses.'

Has that changed?
 
Scaley
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Thoughtless actions like this can render a military unit completely ineffective. Countless man hours will be lost while all the potential ramifications are analyzed, and the most absurd conclusions are enacted.

They gave my army a hazmat suit last week and they haven't done a thing since-every one is too busy trying to figure out where to iron in the creases.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In the future there will be only one accepted military haircut, the 90 degree rotated tonsure.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Sure, laugh all you want but you'll see.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spirit Hammer: waxbeans: abhorrent1: Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.

And apparently they don't issue anything anymore. My bother is having to by gear.

If I recall, the cost of my uniform etc. came out of my first couple paychecks in basic.


Yeah that seems messed up.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.


A mil-spec Flowbee. Only $1.4 million per unit, and tough enough to cut even Captain America's hair*.

* Yes, I know Captain America doesn't have super-hair. That's the joke, you farking nerds. Quit ruining things.
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fissile: Sgt. Oddball reporting for duty.

[Fark user image 500x375]


This is my favorite war movie.
 
maxx2112
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Our unit's unofficial motto:  fark the mission, look good!


/ wars are won with sharp hospital corners on well-made bunks
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Spirit Hammer: waxbeans: abhorrent1: Issue them all clippers. Not exactly a difficult haircut to do yourself.

And apparently they don't issue anything anymore. My bother is having to by gear.

If I recall, the cost of my uniform etc. came out of my first couple paychecks in basic.

Yeah that seems messed up.


Totally messed up. I was thinking "I'll be out of boot camp, in San Diego with some cash. Things are finally looking up!...I gotta pay for what???"
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dexhal: The Marines aren't disciplined enough to stay 6 ft apart in line? What are all those weeks of boot camp for then?!


DADT
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CarnySaur: dexhal: The Marines aren't disciplined enough to stay 6 ft apart in line? What are all those weeks of boot camp for then?!

DADT


Wait. Maybe their all tested. But no one wants that to be public knowledge?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I was in residential treatment (30 day drug and alcohol rehab) the guys there all had the residents who were ex-cons do their buzz cuts and fades.

Apparently, that's a skill you pick up in prison.

But not the Marines.  Apparently.
 
arcgear
‘’ now  
the exchange is the worst place to get a haircut.  little practice and patience, shave your mop yourself in the dorms yields much better results

and you get to skip that begrudging tip for the C-grade haircut.  only requires modest investment of three mirrors and a set of clippers
 
