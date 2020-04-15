 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Iran is boasting of its Bi-polar Electromagnetic Corona Virus Detector that can scan for viruses in 5 seconds with no blood test. Subby's Bi-polar college roommate probably could as well, but subby had to commit him for singing to demons all night   (tasnimnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Asinine, Military ranks, homegrown device, Medical test, Field officer, Magnetic field, Judaism, Bereavement in Judaism, The Unveiling  
•       •       •

493 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 3:35 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I told you, it was KARAOKE NIGHT! >:-(
 
Alphager [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will work just as well as the bomb detection stick used in Iraq. The good news seems to be that the money stays in the country this time.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They really want to be #1 in nations leading by deaths per capita.

It's good to set realistic goals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And when they get the virus cornered they can use their 100% real stealth fighter to sneak up on it and drop a vaccine.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 300x169]
And when they get the virus cornered they can use their 100% real stealth fighter to sneak up on it and drop a vaccine.


Dammit I wanted to be the one to say this!
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Then they can send their clone-army of ICBMs after it! Surely after that nobody will think they're a bunch of jackasses!
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is this Iran's version of The Onion?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
By creating a magnetic field, the device is able to detect every coronavirus infection case within a 100-meter radius in the surrounding area, the commander said.

The sad part, of course, is that this is also the ideal way to disappear someone right now, right down to the error rate - after all, if it'll screw up 20% of the time, then it becomes almost a feature...

"Could please come with us? Our coronavirus detector, mounted on that utility pole, has indicated that you may be infected with COVID-19. Even if you aren't demonstrating symptoms, you could have the virus, and as our detector is accurate about 80% of the time, we'd like you to come with us so we can administer a second test to verify your status. That's it, right into the back seat, and.... thank you." *slap, slap* *vroooooom*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone wearing Sex Panther shows up as a false positive.
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: And when they get the virus cornered they can use their 100% real stealth fighter to sneak up on it and drop a vaccine.


It's more of a job for their absolutely not fake advanced stealth drone.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's some Star Trek quality technobabble right there.
 
nytmare
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It also keeps tigers away.
 
mallorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I lost it at 'Major General Salami.'  Between him and this load of baloney, they've got enough to make a sandwich.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks just like the fake bomb detectors the Iraqis were using.

I wonder how many Iranians actually believe it?

Would Trumpers believe it if Trump started waving that thing around?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ADE_6​5​1

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/middle-east/coronavirus-iran-bomb-d​etector-revolutionary-guard-hossein-sa​lami-a9466236.html
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One of the Pythons turned out to be bi-polar too...

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
godxam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I see the fake bomb detectors were covered.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Anyone wearing Sex Panther shows up as a false positive.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I find it humorous that the people showing off the COVID detector are wearing masks.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The kind that only prevent you from spreading the infection if you have it.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Came to see if the Bomb-Dowsers were covered. Job done.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 300x169]
And when they get the virus cornered they can use their 100% real stealth fighter to sneak up on it and drop a vaccine.


Maybe place the detector orbit for global coverage.  You are welcome world.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is so cringey.

I can't imagine being so delusional as to think anyone would believe this. Then again, I suppose it's almost as bad to be dumb enough to believe it.

Eeesh.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But can it audit my thetans and produce an engram?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the living fark do they think they're going to accomplish with this?  I can't figure out why it would make sense for government officials to tout a fake virus detector even in an authoritarian theocracy.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: But can it audit my thetans and produce an engram?


Only if you're OT3 or above. Fortunately it can also detect that with the same level of accuracy.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: By creating a magnetic field, the device is able to detect every coronavirus infection case within a 100-meter radius in the surrounding area, the commander said.


Better, it can pull the pathogen right out of your body and cure you.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
An audiovibratory physiomolecular transport device?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.