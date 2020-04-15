 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Governing)   Police using drones to "gently remind" residents that Big Brother is watching   (governing.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, Constable, Daytona Beach, Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Playground, The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Park, Parks, Daytona Beach  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 9:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?


Yesiree. And they're not going away after all this.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?

Yesiree. And they're not going away after all this.


Two can play at the drone game
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AK_Mabuhay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?



If they used these in North Korea, that would explain why the numbers are at zero.  If the drone detects a slightly elevated body temperature, zappo, Coronavirus case eliminated.  Even if they weren't sick.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?

Yesiree. And they're not going away after all this.


You think the Patriot Act was bad...  just think of the permanent changes that will be coming down the pipe after this....
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem...
"Chief Jeffrey Lourie said parents call to report their kids sneaking out at night to meet friends. "

Solution...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not fascism if it's for your own good!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm amazed none of them have been shot down yet. How would they know who did it?

"Okay, who's got a shotgun down there?"
[Neighborhood rattles like distant machine gun fire]
"Okay, well. We'll have to go at this a different way."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's not fascism if it's for your own good!


[Shrug]

I said that at the beginning of this mess, but apparently it isnt facism if it's for our own good. Until, you know, suddenly it is.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x577]


Oh that's gonna just do wonders for the veterans with PTSD.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?


What's the "dystopian" part - the part where Florida residents are so stupid & deluded that they think that defying "stay at home" orders is somehow an expression of 'Murican freedom, or the part where the only way the cops can convince these window-lickers to go home is to fly drones over them and bellow announcements about how gatherings over 10 people are currently illegal and that Florida's frenetic crotchspawn need to go back home because their parents are too busy licking toilets for TikTok videos to notice that their kids are frolicking in farking Covidland?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 700x577]

Oh that's gonna just do wonders for the veterans with PTSD.


It'll sure as hell keep 'em at home. Under a bed, sure, but a life saved is a life saved.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm amazed none of them have been shot down yet. How would they know who did it?

"Okay, who's got a shotgun down there?"
[Neighborhood rattles like distant machine gun fire]
"Okay, well. We'll have to go at this a different way."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm amazed none of them have been shot down yet. How would they know who did it?

"Okay, who's got a shotgun down there?"
[Neighborhood rattles like distant machine gun fire]
"Okay, well. We'll have to go at this a different way."


Same as usual, I'd guess: neighbors who don't like shots being fired around their home.
 
Hugemeister [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mugato: LOL, that is some dystopian future shiat right there. They aren't armed, are they?

What's the "dystopian" part - the part where Florida residents are so stupid & deluded that they think that defying "stay at home" orders is somehow an expression of 'Murican freedom, or the part where the only way the cops can convince these window-lickers to go home is to fly drones over them and bellow announcements about how gatherings over 10 people are currently illegal and that Florida's frenetic crotchspawn need to go back home because their parents are too busy licking toilets for TikTok videos to notice that their kids are frolicking in farking Covidland?


It sort of is.

Americans are hard to rule. They are hard-headed, well-armed, and won't surrender to authority.

The Japanese were worried about this in WWII.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So that's a reminder to always bring an umbrella.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geoduck42
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that Florida is making any sort of actual effort to enforce a lockdown.
 
overthinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Drones are turning up at lots of places, especially coastal/oceanfront locations. Today, I saw a recording of drones being used in Hawaii, in NC at state parks, and somewhere in SC (wasnt Myrtle Beach, but was on the coast). You also have the story about drones in Baltimore, too. Drones are the 'next big thing'.

And get this: 500 feet above you is PUBLIC AIRSPACE as far as the government is concerned. This means they can zoom in or use listening devices and it can be used against you as the corrupt judges do follow the 'if it was seen, heard, or recorded from a public space, even though it was inside a private boundary, its still legal' view. This is why those fighting for your rights are using the same drones and devices to record cops and judges, their families, and its going to be insane when it blows up. Just remember, if you make it legal, its legal when its used against you, too.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What a waste of money. Ffs, police cars have loudspeakers. And I say this as a drone junkie. What's the range for this, up and down the street and back? Maybe around a couple blocks for 10 minutes until the batteries die, or until someone whacks one into a tree branch or the side of a building? Ridiculously inefficient.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

overthinker: And get this: 500 feet above you is PUBLIC AIRSPACE as far as the government is concerned. This means they can zoom in or use listening devices and it can be used against you


Narrator: That's not actually what "public airspace" means, just like "public utility" doesn't mean the government gets to hang a camera with zoom lens on a telephone pole to watch your yard, and just like "public road" doesn't mean they get to use infrared cameras to look for houses with unusually high heat dispassion to justify drug raid warrants.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.