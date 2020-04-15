 Skip to content
(Food and Wine)   This isn't just the article you deserve, this is the article you need   (foodandwine.com) divider line
    Vintage, Wine, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Potato chip, potato chips, Sauternes, Potato, Garlic  
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Easy, open up the bag of chips and open up the box of wine.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thread over

/Seriously, drink what you like
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find this one more helpful: https://www.foodandwine.com/​wine/girl-​scout-cookies-and-wine-heart-darkness

And lots of people struggle with how to pair food with wine, but there's really no reason to. In fact, wine pairing is actually a very simple concept to master -- for all intensive purposes, it's just about chemistry. See, wine has chemicals in it that are naturally attracted to the chemicals contained in food. It's sort of like when you pair the chemical sodium with the chemical chloride, you get a new chemical compound: salt. As individual chemicals, they don't taste good, but as a chemical compound, they're delicious.

It's the same way with food and wine. What you want to do, if you're not sure which wine to use with a certain food, is perform chemical tests. What you're looking for is a chemical bond between the food and the wine. And I can hear you right now -- you're asking, but, Pocket Ninja, how do I do that? Well, it's simple. It's basically simple enough to be a science experiment in a high school chemistry lab. Except for the alcohol part, of course.

So here's what you do. Start with the food you want to eat. TFA is about potato chips, so we'll riff on that -- we'll do Nachos. What wine pairs with Nachos? OK, that's our experiment. So you'll want to start by getting your test wines together. Remember that there are two main kinds of wine: red and white. Red wines are divided into two main groups, Merlot and Cab (short for Cabernet). White wines are divided into Chardonnay and Champagne (note: you can actually only get "Champagne" in France. But if you see something in a store called "sparkling wine," that's the same thing). And then there's Rose, but you're not some weepy woman so we won't go there.

Anyway, so you've got your four wines: Merlot, Cab, Chardonnay, and Champagne/Sparkling Wine. Now, what you do is pour a little bit -- maybe half a glass -- into four separate glasses. Now you have a glass of each in front of you. Pick up each glass and give it a swirl so that the wine sloshes up the side.

Do you see what just happened? There are little streamlets of wine now coating the side of the glass. Those are called legs, and they're very important. You always want to look a wine's legs before you drink it. Get a load of those legs,you might say, with an appreciative whistle. You're looking for thick, curving legs, legs that show off the wine's natural juice. They should adhere to the glass, like sweat glistening on a bosom. They should flow slowly down, succulent and tempting.

OK, so now you're ready for the food pairing. Take one Nacho and break it into four pieces. Crumble each one of those pieces into each glass of wine. You've now started the chemical bond. Wait a minute or two to let the bonding stick, then take the first glass. Swirl it again, to get those legs. Only now, you'll see some bits of Nacho in each leg. Do the same for each glass. What you're looking for here is which legs hold the Nacho pieces the best. By that, what I mean is, in which glass do more pieces of Nacho stick to the side of the glass? That's the one where the chemical bond is strongest, so that's the one you should drink with as you eat the Nachos.

This works with any food, and it's how all the world's best sommeliers assemble wine pairings in the world's best restaurants. Start basic --dry, crumbly foods (cheeses, breads) are the easiest to work with, but don't be afraid to explore. You'll be pairing like an expert in no time!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to drink a bucket of goat piss if Lay's would re-release these again:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'd be willing to drink a bucket of goat piss if Lay's would re-release these again:
[Fark user image image 494x494]


Budweiser has something for you then!
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whats not to love about Food Snobs.
 
Gooch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's odd how they spoke of making pandemic dough back in 2017...
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why was the author wearing a mask and gloves at his ransacked grocery store in May 2017?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The best chips are Kettle and Deep River.

Mainstream chips like lays and hers are like dominoes pizza yeah I said it
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The 'art' of wine pairing is like 99.999% BS. Under scrutiny it turns out it's more pure than actuall bull droppings, which, because of various contaminants, are only 99.7% shiat.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
list fails by assuming I'd spend more then $5 on a bottle of wine.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stupidest headline of the year. This lame cliche doesn't mean anything.
 
rcain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I personally find that a Pinot Gris or Chardonnay pairs best with crisped potato slices
 
m0llusk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
To go best with wine you really need the Utz's chips that are made with lard.
 
Big 900
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: The best chips are Kettle and Deep River.

Mainstream chips like lays and hers are like dominoes pizza yeah I said it


I'm a big fan of Tim's jalepeño flavor.  Can't get them here (except via Amazon) but whenever I go west I buy them.

/With salty/spicy potato chips, cold beer is a better pairing than wine.
 
