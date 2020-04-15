 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Arizona COVID patient becomes member of rare club: one of roughly 10, world wide, who survived not just a ventilator but being hooked to an ECMO machine. Wait until he gets the bill   (yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation

So we have some clue as to what you're talking about, subby...
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cajnik
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
One of the first patients here was on that, a taxi driver. He recovered, and of course his bill was nothing because he pays health insurance every month
 
GasDude
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
After 10 days in a medical coma on ECMO, Dedic woke up responsive and soon was able to FaceTime his wife.

TheWhoppah
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So, they hooked this man up to a machine that routed blood AWAY from the lungs altogether, oxygenated it artificially, and pumped it back in.

That sounds simultaneously amazing, terrifying, obscenely expensive, loaded with surprising side effects, and nonetheless brutally effective.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
madgonad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder why this person got ECMO while others didn't?

And yes, the bill is going to be spectacular.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Meaningless without a comparison to a standard cardiopulmonary bypass machine operated by a perfusionist.
See also: The Pump


It's basically a version of a heart lung machine but for days, not hours, and without a specialist constantly monitoring it.

Btw about a month ago I was on a call with some Chinese doctors from Wuhan who were sharing lessons learned and one thing they mentioned was moving folks now rapidly to ventilators and ECMO, the way they were talking made it sound like a lot more than 9 people, but no figures were provided either.
 
madgonad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: So, they hooked this man up to a machine that routed blood AWAY from the lungs altogether, oxygenated it artificially, and pumped it back in.

That sounds simultaneously amazing, terrifying, obscenely expensive, loaded with surprising side effects, and nonetheless brutally effective.


Yes.

Technically this can be used to 'save' the life of anyone whose lungs and/or heart has shut down. If this person qualified for that treatment why don't every coronavirus case? The virus attacks the heart and lungs and ECMO are a heart/lungs replacement.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sadly, the concern over the bill is real

https://www.mintpressnews.com/healthc​a​re-coronavirus-dying-patients-last-wor​ds/266410/
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Enes Dedic was treated with all the potential drugs used for COVID-19 including hydrochloroquine, azithromycin, Kaletra, Actemra, antibiotics and anti-inflammatories.

See!  I told you all that hydrochloroquine works.  If only they had given him zinc!  He would have been cured even faster.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
KidKorporate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
People don't understand that if you have to go on a ventilator, you are most likely going to die in your sleep, or require a breathing machine for the rest of your natural life. 

Think about it. You get to say goodbye to your family if you are lucky enough before they knock you out with an artificial coma so they can put you on the ventilator. 

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s​h​ots/2020/04/02/826105278/ventilators-a​re-no-panacea-for-critically-ill-covid​-19-patients

Most coronavirus patients who end up on ventilators go on to die, according to several small studies from the U.S., China and Europe.
And many of the patients who continue to live can't be taken off the mechanical breathing machines.
"It's very concerning to see how many patients who require ventilation do not make it out of the hospital," says Dr. Tiffany Osborn, a critical care specialist at Washington University in St. Louis who has been caring for coronavirus patients at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

I have met people that say they aren't worried about Covid-19 because there are plenty of ventilators.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

patrick767: The ECMO thing is cool and all, but how many health care professionals are seeing this picture and thinking, "Woah, check out the PPE on those lucky dogs"?

[Fark user image 705x940]


My first thought was "why aren't they using fluid barrier gowns in the ICU."
 
madgonad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: dothemath: [Fark user image image 319x158]
"It's the most expensive machine we have!"

Who let all those accountants into the OR?


They actually aren't 'that' expensive. Maybe $80k? Hooking you up to one and disconnecting you IS expensive. You are also going to be in an intensive car bed.

/accountant
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On paper ECMO sounds an order of magnitude more useful than the ventilators which just push air into sodden lungs which aren't very permeable to oxygen.
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

madgonad: KidKorporate: dothemath: [Fark user image image 319x158]
"It's the most expensive machine we have!"

Who let all those accountants into the OR?

They actually aren't 'that' expensive. Maybe $80k? Hooking you up to one and disconnecting you IS expensive. You are also going to be in an intensive car bed.

/accountant


I'd be interested in knowing what those hooking up/off costs are - and why so much. I'm assuming a big chunk of the costs that end up getting billed are for the services of the specialists rather than consumables and machine time.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chuggernaught
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

doosh: On paper ECMO sounds an order of magnitude more useful than the ventilators which just push air into sodden lungs which aren't very permeable to oxygen.


Off paper it is more rare, technical, and IMO more fraught with peril.

/Worked with VADs, ECMO, etc...
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ECMO works by helping oxygenate blood outside the body so blood doesn't need to transfer through damaged or filled lungs. Instead, tubes carry blood from the body to an external artificial lung that removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen, at which point an artificial heart pumps the blood back into the body.

Wouldn't the lung tissue die?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

flondrix: ECMO works by helping oxygenate blood outside the body so blood doesn't need to transfer through damaged or filled lungs. Instead, tubes carry blood from the body to an external artificial lung that removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen, at which point an artificial heart pumps the blood back into the body.

Wouldn't the lung tissue die?


Apparently the heart is not stopped, so I think that there's still some blood circulating through the lungs.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If I didn't know any better, I'd say that ventilators are great for treating fluid-filled lungs...
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: flondrix: ECMO works by helping oxygenate blood outside the body so blood doesn't need to transfer through damaged or filled lungs. Instead, tubes carry blood from the body to an external artificial lung that removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen, at which point an artificial heart pumps the blood back into the body.

Wouldn't the lung tissue die?

Apparently the heart is not stopped, so I think that there's still some blood circulating through the lungs.


The heart is not stopped.  Think of this as a much more severe version of dialysis. Except you're taking co2 out of the blood and adding o2 back. And moving a helluva lot more fluid volume faster.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Google says ECMO costs $20K-40K per day. Yikes.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheWhoppah: Meaningless without a comparison to a standard cardiopulmonary bypass machine operated by a perfusionist.
See also: The Pump


Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For venovenous (VV) ECMO which is likely what this guy had, blood is removed from the IVC and typically replaced near the SVC/right atrium, so the oxygenated blood flows back into the right side of the heart and then the heart does the work of pumping the blood, which makes sense because it's the lungs that are broken, not the heart.  ECMO doesn't fix the lung problem, it just buys time for all the other stuff to work.

In venoarterial (VA) ECMO, the blood is removed from the IVC again but reinserted into the arteries, typically a femoral artery.  In this case, the heart is bypassed because the heart is not working for whatever reason, so the machine does the work of flowing oxygenated blood to the entire body.

The pumps themselves are relatively expensive, plus the surgeon, plus the techs who monitor it.  I think rotaflow pump is like $10,000 and centrimag pump is like $30,000.

/used to put people on ECMO
 
