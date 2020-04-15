 Skip to content
Denmark has decided to re-open its schools
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
because kids are great at following rules, especially those regarding hygiene...
 
calbert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
with give then?
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.media
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melancholy kills viruses anyway.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had may own horned helmet as a kid and wanted to grow up to be a viking. Turns out, not a growth industry back when I graduated HS. Kinda hoping COVID sends us back to the dark ages so I can live out my dream. Maybe Denmark can come up with some sort of affirmative action program to recruit Latino vikings.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: I had may own horned helmet as a kid and wanted to grow up to be a viking. Turns out, not a growth industry back when I graduated HS. Kinda hoping COVID sends us back to the dark ages so I can live out my dream. Maybe Denmark can come up with some sort of affirmative action program to recruit Latino vikings.


Cultural appropriation isn't cool.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
children are the foulest little creatures imaginable.

i remember walking from school to my grandmother's house and being locked out.  i was heavily burdened after the walk home and had to shed load.  You know, a brownout on the system.  so, i walked to the far corner of the large property behind the greenhouse and dropped trout.

well, decades pass.  now there's a 60 foot palm tree rooted there that my grandmother absolutely hates.  i wonder if i should ever tell her the truth of it

anyway, yes. kids are foul.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: because kids are great at following rules, especially those regarding hygiene...


Of course it only works when everyone wears them.

Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.


Legitimate opinion.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earl of Chives: We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?


As long as you're cool with a certain percentage of those children dying from the virus then no problem.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep wondering how the hell people are going to react when the virus makes a big comeback in late May/early June.

In some cases places already figure they have enough capacity to handle the issue.

Must be nice.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Earl of Chives: We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?

As long as you're cool with a certain percentage of those children dying from the virus then no problem.


The kids themselves probably won't die because of this, but some of their parents and grandparents likely will.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alas, poor Danes! I knew them, Horatio: fellows
of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy: they hath
borne me on their backs a thousand times; and now, how
abhorred in my imagination it is!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.


Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

physt: Earl of Chives: We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?

As long as you're cool with a certain percentage of those children dying from the virus then no problem.


I don't think the plan is to keep kids from ever being exposed. I don't think that's possible.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ours will probably open May 3 if everything stays solid until then.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

physt: Earl of Chives: We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?

As long as you're cool with a certain percentage of those children dying from the virus then no problem.


More people over the age of one hundred have died of COVID than people under the age of 30.

If you're arguing for the safety of the children's grandparents, I get it.  I disagree, but I respect the decision.  But if you're arguing for their safety, there are 5,000 things more dangerous to them than COVID.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

arcgear: children are the foulest little creatures imaginable.

i remember walking from school to my grandmother's house and being locked out.  i was heavily burdened after the walk home and had to shed load.  You know, a brownout on the system.  so, i walked to the far corner of the large property behind the greenhouse and dropped trout.

well, decades pass.  now there's a 60 foot palm tree rooted there that my grandmother absolutely hates.  i wonder if i should ever tell her the truth of it

anyway, yes. kids are foul.


Seems like you omitted a key detail: why did you carry a fish to school?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.


I'm sure lots of other people have legitimate concern about the socioeconomic dynamics at play here.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.


You just have to mention killing old white people and suddenly Fark posters are on your side.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.

I'm sure lots of other people have legitimate concern about the socioeconomic dynamics at play here.


You're right.  I'm confusing online opinions with actual opinions.  Which are night and day in most instances.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.

You just have to mention killing old white people and suddenly Fark posters are on your side.


It's an interesting antidote to political cynicism, isn't it?  Like Republicans and abortion, Democrats are opposing policies (lifting the lockdowns) which run against their own political interests.  I'm dangerously close to feeling like some people's political opinions are genuine.  Yuck.  I need to go jump in the politics tab.
 
fark account name
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Excelsior: physt: Earl of Chives: We are all going to get exposed to this thing sooner or later. If Denmark's hospitals aren't overcapacity why not send the kids to school?

As long as you're cool with a certain percentage of those children dying from the virus then no problem.

The kids themselves probably won't die because of this, but some of their parents and grandparents and teachers likely will.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.


See, that's the point of making sure that there are stimulus checks being sent out, so that people can still afford their normal expenses. Or, making sure there are enough tests around to enforce testing and quarantining so that we can easily find people who are infected and prevent them from infecting others.

Thing is, even if the powers that be order things to be "opened up", people will still stay home voluntarily, because they're afraid. The economy will still suck, until the time comes when people are confident that 1) the virus is gone, or 2) the virus can be easily treated / vaccinated against.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: See, that's the point of making sure that there are stimulus checks being sent out, so that people can still afford their normal expenses.


You typed this with a straight face didn't you?  "Hey, sorry about that $40,000/year job you lost so Ethel and Norman could survive another three years down in Boca.  Here's rent for a month or two.  We cool?"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: Some people are so invested in this being an apocalypse, I'm not sure how we can convince them to put their big boy pants on and stop this madness.  We're killing the young and the brown to save the old, rich, and white.

Legitimate opinion.

Man, I'm fine with people disagreeing.  I'm fine with people who say it's not worth the risk, as long as they acknowledge the social and economic harm we're doing.  But people acting like shut-downs are some no-brainer, morally virtuous decision are fundamentalists who can't be reasoned with.  Millenials, just after enduring the Great Recession, are being forced to endure Great Depression 2:  Electric Boogaloo for a disease that (at least in Florida) has killed people with an average age of 78.


Be careful, there are people around here who would want you indicted for murder for spreading this message.
 
sprgrss [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Denmark was one of the countries that took swift action at the very beginning.  Maybe they are ready to start back up again.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moderator, a correction on this headline was sent over two hours ago.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Viking helmets didn't have horns.
 
