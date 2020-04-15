 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Note to Self: When driving around with an active warrant, drugs, a gun and 4 kids in your car don't start a high speed chase with State Troopers   (ajc.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Felony, Misdemeanor, Sheriff, United States, Probation, Georgia, State troopers, Criminal law  
•       •       •

246 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 11:23 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This moran was asking for it. The rule of thumb is, if you're carrying drugs, the number of active warrants+number of guns possessed +number of kids in tow can't equal more than 5 if you want any prayer of being let off from the high speed chase with just a warning.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA-"Muhammad was not listed in the Monroe County jail records on Tuesday evening, but its unclear if he bonded out or if he was extradited to another jurisdiction."

Uh...yeah.

Lazy reporter is lazy. Dimwit probably is in Henry County on at least two Assault on Law Enforcement charges (which usually are unbondable)
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see him booked in Henry County jail, but it's likely that he's here.  I just sold my house near I-75 and moved to the other side of the county.  Dude needs to have his ass whooped by an angry horse of grandmothers armed with those old school switches with the green flexible tips for having those kids in the car while doing that shiat.  Then, he needs to have his ass whooped by an angry horde of grandfathers armed with leather belts for having drugs around those kids.  Then, lock his ass up in jail for his crimes.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone should have.

Takes off Glasses...

Sheltered in Place...


YEEEAAAAHHHHH!!!!!
 
rcain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry officer, force of habit
 
JNowe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Telling a person who makes bad life choices not to make bad life choices is futile.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That sounds like the perfect circumstances in which to run.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JNowe: Telling a person who makes bad life choices not to make bad life choices is futile.


I changed after I hit 30
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey at least he's watching the kids!
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The chase continued for about 28 miles as Furquan led police through four counties. It ended near McDonough when he crashed into the back of a state trooper's patrol car. That started a chain-reaction wreck that damaged four police vehicles, three that belonged to the GSP and one that belonged to a Monroe County deputy, authorities said. Two troopers were taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital with minor injuries and later released."

There were four kids in the car, AJC. You might wanna mention their wellbeing if you're gonna go into detail about the damage to cop cars and the minor injuries to troopers.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had many opportunities to make a lot of money driving cars full of weed from west to east.  I would have done it right, short hair, clean car, 4 mph over the speed limit, no priors, drive during the day, be white.  Would have needed a lot more money to risk ten of my best years in a shiathole jail in a flyover state.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I had many opportunities to make a lot of money driving cars full of weed from west to east.


There was a great special on TV a few months ago about this very same subject.

These "cartels" have "teams" that check the car over for any faults, (tail lights, headlights, low pressure in tires, tag light working, etc) to make sure that the car looks like something grandma would drive...

Then this team "follows" the car to its destination. Making sure that product gets to where it needs to be and that money changes hands, that no one is robbed or screwed over, etc.

I found it a most interesting documentary.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hope he remembered to get his ass wart cream.

Dirty Work - Son Of A Bitch, Bastard!
Youtube TQbskPTP6a0
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess what OP? This may come as a shock but most people with active warrants aren't the most forward thinking types, so expecting them to think things through may be a wee bit of a stretch.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.