(The Daily Beast)   Student Lawsuit: "Liberty University is, in a very real sense, profiting from the COVID-19 pandemic-keeping its campus and campus services 'open' as a pretext to retain Plaintiff's and the other Class members' room, board and campus fees,"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
And so it begins.

Good.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.


We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diogenes: wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.

We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.


Which is actually surprising.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Next time, try going to a real college.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberDave: Diogenes: wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.

We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.

Which is actually surprising.


Same here.  What does Liberty University know about the bible?  That kid must have learned it pre-college.
 
rudemix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given their choice of schools I can't say I love the messenger, but I am happy about the message.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The unidentified student accuses the school and its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., a vocal Trump supporter, of downplaying the coronavirus threat

This is genuine media bias.  Dickbag being a Trump supporter has nothing to do with the subject at hand.  But ooga booga TRUMP!!!!
 
Vansthing
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diogenes: wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.

We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.


It was the only time I was ever happy someone lost.
 
Cache
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Conservatives turning against conservatives?  Wow, even a plague has an upside.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think this will be settled quickly.  Falwell does not want this going through the discovery phase.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was going to go there until I saw who the professors were.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I mean the one guy seems okay, but the other one with the mustache? No thanks.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Liberty University is where you go for your undergrad when you aspire to go to Cooley Law to become a lawyer.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: The unidentified student accuses the school and its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., a vocal Trump supporter, of downplaying the coronavirus threat

This is genuine media bias. Dickbag being a Trump supporter has nothing to do with the subject at hand.  But ooga booga TRUMP!!!!


This is what conservatives actually believe.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Liberty, liberty, liberty.

/liberty.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a close relative who works for a medium sized private university (20,000 students), and he just looked at the P/L after sending students home.  Sure, students are still paying tuition, but the dorms are a major profit center, and that money had to be refunded for a huge loss.

Then there's the problem of closed international borders.   Most US students get discounts on tuition, while foreign students do not.  At a University with 25% foreign students the vast majority of the tuition money is coming from them.  If the country is still on lockdown in August they won't have enough case to operate even with massive layoffs.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Liberty University is where you go for your undergrad when you aspire to go to Cooley Law to become a lawyer.


Liberty University is where you go when you let your parents buy way too much control over your life.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jeebus said, 'Blessed be the tuition checks.'
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: Diogenes: wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.

We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.

Which is actually surprising.


In my experience, plenty of the evangelical-types are quite good at rote memorization of Bible verses.

Understanding what those verses mean? Not so much.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Them and everybody else. See Ticketmaster-like businesses.
 
Northern
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.


If only the university had some guiding document on how to treat other people. They should consider attending a religious institution.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Given the human propensity to lie and to lie badly, Liberty University may only be assumed to be the most unfree place on Earth.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not going to get too excited - so far it's just 1 student
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

UberDave: Diogenes: wooden_badger: If they were stupid enough to attend that "university" in the first place I'd say

Let them get fleeced.

We watched college Jeopardy! last week and they had on a kid from Liberty University.  I kid you not -- the only category she had any mastery over was Biblical stuff.

Which is actually surprising.


There is a subset of fundies that are very Biblically-literate. They're actually the scary ones. You tell your Christmas-and-Easter casual churchgoer about the genocides and war brides in the Old Testament, and they'll be like, "What, no, you're farking with me, that's not in there."

You ask one of those fundies about those sections, though, and they'll be all like, "Yes, it was totally just for God to order all of the Amalekite children to be slaughtered because the children got to go to heaven. Also, being taken as war brides was a form of salvation for the pagan virgins, because they at least had an opportunity to worship the one true God. Atheists really have no right to complain about this because without worshiping my very specific conception of God there is no such thing as right and wrong anyway."

/ Back in the homeschool movement in the 80's and 90's, it was popular to make kids sign up for debate, so that they could learn how to argue these points of view convincingly
// It stopped being as popular when too many of the kids rejected religion after being taught logic
 
Fissile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cache: Conservatives turning against conservatives?  Wow, even a plague has an upside.


No.  You don't get it at all.  Conservative policies are to suppose to punish you for your wickedness, and reward me for being a friend of Jeebus.   How many times do you have to be told?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Applying the same principle to Trump University, what the Hell is that Fake Online Accreditation Mill? The last place any winning might be seen?

But Mr. I Never Settle paid a $25 million settlement for that one of his millions of frauds, scams, grifts, and lies.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I get the feeling LU hasn't noticed Virginia state government is all blue now. No one in their right mind would pull this crap.

Oh, oh, ok, I get it now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

czei: I have a close relative who works for a medium sized private university (20,000 students), and he just looked at the P/L after sending students home.  Sure, students are still paying tuition, but the dorms are a major profit center, and that money had to be refunded for a huge loss.

Then there's the problem of closed international borders.   Most US students get discounts on tuition, while foreign students do not.  At a University with 25% foreign students the vast majority of the tuition money is coming from them.  If the country is still on lockdown in August they won't have enough case to operate even with massive layoffs.



So they have 20k undergrad students, but no endowment they can dip into?
 
