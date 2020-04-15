 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Well, there's your problem. It looks like you've got a couple of acres of island stuck in your intake   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Interesting, Hydroelectricity, Yoweri Museveni, Lake Victoria, Hydropower, huge floating island, Heavy rain, hydroelectric power station, water hyacinth  
•       •       •

1656 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 12:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a floating island in Springfield, Massachusetts. When I heard about it I thought it would be a fun place to live except (1) the lake is small and the island keeps getting stuck in neigbhors' yards, (2) I'd be living in Springfield.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the upside, floating islands sometimes come with Evangeline Lilly
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate when that happens. It sucks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesman for Uganda Electricity Transmission said the floating island was the size of two football pitches

How many Rhode Islands is that?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A spokesman for Uganda Electricity Transmission said the floating island was the size of two football pitches

How many Rhode Islands is that?


.68 of a Poronkusema
 
ocelot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Football pitch?
 
Yaw String
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: A spokesman for Uganda Electricity Transmission said the floating island was the size of two football pitches

How many Rhode Islands is that?

.68 of a Poronkusema


Damn decimal point error

.068 of a Poronkusema
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Choking the turbines? Is that what they're calling it now?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Turn up the windmill and move it then.

static.planetminecraft.comView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Spray that shiat with Roundup.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ocelot: Football pitch?


Overhand.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.