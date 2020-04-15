 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America)   At least it's not 'Don't Fear the Reaper'   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy, NYC hospital, Hospital, Patient, GMA, COVID-19 patient  
•       •       •

1017 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 9:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounded silly to me. Then I talked to a friend who recently had her last chemo treatment. They did the same thing and it made her feel great. She was so scared to go for fear of the 'rona she was crying. This made her so happy.

I bet it helps energize the staff too.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have the Rona again than listen to Don't Stop Believin'.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheesy.  But I like the headline.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or "Another One Bites The Dust".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't know...maybe AC/DC's "Hell's Bells" might be a good one as they take the
dead ones to the morgue?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...


Move to San Antonio Texas and have your radio station on 99.5 kiss.
If you time it right, Metallica will always be on. Always. No even playing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Don't fear the Reaper" is the new Republican theme song for the Open It Up and Let 'EM Die Campagn iin 2020.

"Leopards eating your face" is natural and good for the economy. Here's an actor playing Charles Darwin to explain why you should be a happy sacrifice to the Big Red Machiine as it moves through the Urban Jungle in a straight line.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kermit the Fascist Frog:  Yaaaaaaay! I think I'd like my cup of tea now Miss Pennymoney.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Move to San Antonio Texas and have your radio station on 99.5 kiss.If you time it right, Metallica will always be on. Always. No even playing.


I just moved from Long Island where they constantly played Billy Joel like he was some sort of God.

It's a pleasure now just turning on my new local classic rock station and not hearing him anymore.
 
biglew99
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...


The headlines read, these are the worst of times....
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And for the patients who stay behind:

Rolling Stones- Ventilator Blues
Youtube zwsl-SuOEXc
 
GungFu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Or "Another One Bites The Dust".


I would image that gets played by the morbid morgue boys.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GungFu: I would image that gets played by the morbid morgue boys.


It's more of a Tom Petty's Last Dance With Mary Jane kinda thing they play down there....
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

biglew99: [Fark user image 259x194]

/oblig.


Yeah, but Fark is slacking, took about 37 minutes for that to be posted, and it's still a partial fail.

Needs more Walken.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Yeah, but Fark is slacking, took about 37 minutes for that to be posted, and it's still a partial fail.Needs more Walken.


PS..I think it was last weekend, was the 20th anniversary of that sketch.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ROCK SUGAR-Don't Stop The Sandman
Youtube Mr4HffbAUTk

Fark introduced this to me, I think it was fussilade
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Danger is a biologic necessity, like dreams. if you face death, for that time, for the period of direct confrontation, you are immortal.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One
 
GrymRpr [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I find Led Zeppelin a tad more relevant:
In My Time of Dying (1990 Remaster)
Youtube scpqae3P7Dg
 
inelegy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I blearily came to after my last colonoscopy, Foreigner's execrable "I Want To Know What Love Is" filled my ears.  The first words from my recently anesthetized mouth was, "Ugh . . . farking Foreigner."

Then I rolled over to see the apparently immigrant nurse standing at my bedside giving me the stink-eye.

Short version:  I came to in a universe based on "Curb You Enthusiasm."
 
Rockman64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GungFu: dittybopper: Or "Another One Bites The Dust".

I would image that gets played by the morbid morgue boys.


Reminds me of this:

Aiwa Commercial "Another One Bites The Dust" Best Commercial of ALL Time
Youtube GEe_2g0Bjuc
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man?
He is a righteous man!
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I'd rather have the Rona again than listen to Don't Stop Believin'.


inelegy: CSB:

When I blearily came to after my last colonoscopy, Foreigner's execrable "I Want To Know What Love Is" filled my ears.  The first words from my recently anesthetized mouth was, "Ugh . . . farking Foreigner."

Then I rolled over to see the apparently immigrant nurse standing at my bedside giving me the stink-eye.

Short version:  I came to in a universe based on "Curb You Enthusiasm."


steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...


So edgy...I'm sure there are plenty of bands we've all probably never heard of, that you've known about
for years, that could fill our meaningless "corporate" musical void....
 
Animatronik
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So here's an idea of what to play if things go the other way-
https://youtu.be/rY0WxgSXdEE


I prefer the aisle seat, thank you.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...

Move to San Antonio Texas and have your radio station on 99.5 kiss.
If you time it right, Metallica will always be on. Always. No even playing.


The 4 chords in that song is inescapable.  It's everywhere!
4 Chords | Music Videos | The Axis Of Awesome
Youtube oOlDewpCfZQ
 
inelegy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Straight Outta Wells Branch: I'd rather have the Rona again than listen to Don't Stop Believin'.

inelegy: CSB:

When I blearily came to after my last colonoscopy, Foreigner's execrable "I Want To Know What Love Is" filled my ears.  The first words from my recently anesthetized mouth was, "Ugh . . . farking Foreigner."

Then I rolled over to see the apparently immigrant nurse standing at my bedside giving me the stink-eye.

Short version:  I came to in a universe based on "Curb You Enthusiasm."

steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...

So edgy...I'm sure there are plenty of bands we've all probably never heard of, that you've known about
for years, that could fill our meaningless "corporate" musical void....


So edgy...calling out people you disagree with using ad hominem fallacy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

inelegy: CSB:

When I blearily came to after my last colonoscopy, Foreigner's execrable "I Want To Know What Love Is" filled my ears.  The first words from my recently anesthetized mouth was, "Ugh . . . farking Foreigner."

Then I rolled over to see the apparently immigrant nurse standing at my bedside giving me the stink-eye.

Short version:  I came to in a universe based on "Curb You Enthusiasm."


When I woke up from my prostate surgery last year, the recovery nurse asked if I wanted music. Since it was still September (it was 9/30), I asked for Earth, Wind and Fire's September.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: waxbeans: steklo: I would have to leave immediately if any building complex started playing that corporate rock crap by Journey.

Its bad enough every farking time I put on a classic rock station, Journey is constantly played.

Well...at least they weren't playing any Styx...that's a plus...

Move to San Antonio Texas and have your radio station on 99.5 kiss.
If you time it right, Metallica will always be on. Always. No even playing.

The 4 chords in that song is inescapable.  It's everywhere!
[YouTube video: 4 Chords | Music Videos | The Axis Of Awesome]


NSFW at about 5:20
 
GungFu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
*imagine

/I panicked
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inelegy: When I blearily came to after my last colonoscopy, Foreigner's execrable "I Want To Know What Love Is" filled my ears.


All kinds of holes being filled with undesirable things that day. Rough.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.