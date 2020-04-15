 Skip to content
(The Virginian-Pilot)   Prison in Goochland has Virginia's first inmate to die of COVID-19. In other news...GOOCHLAND?   (pilotonline.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Whatchu talkin' 'bout, Willis?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, subby. Goochland is a perfectly lovely little Virginia hamlet. And it's famous. They built an entire episode of The Cleveland Show around it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby needs to get out more.  There is a Fisty KY, which is right next to Happy and down the road from Dwarf.  Goochland doesn't even rise to a contender.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
taint that a shame
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's nothing. You should see what's going on in Coochland.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Worst Paul Simon album ever.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: That's nothing. You should see what's going on in Coochland.


I missed the turnoff, went past it, and wherever I ended up smelled like shiat.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spent Spring Break 85' in Coochland...was AWESOME!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gooch sounds like it could be an old-school mob nickname.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
taint/gooch---where your ring finger goes when giving the shocker.
 
solcofn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
alchetron.comView Full Size



/The more you know
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What was he in for? Death by virus is going to be a pretty farking harsh sentence for most prisoners.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I knew a Dr. Gooch once. He was one of the people who did the most to save the whooping crane from extinction. Smoked like a smokestack, saved the Government a fortune in travel costs by staying with friends and family whenever he travelled.

Is Goochland named for a family of that name? You betcha. I see the name of the place all the time while doing genealogy, but have precious free Gooch family members to back me up, though.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My favorite out of the way place was Double Anal Penetration, Utah. A little close but friendly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What was he in for? Death by virus is going to be a pretty farking harsh sentence for most prisoners.


There's about a two in three chance it was a non-violent drug possession charge designed to make the owners of private prisons and prison supply companies richer and to give the FBI under that racist bigoted old Queen, J. Edgar Hoover more powerful despite the 19th Amendment.
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Best themepark EVAR!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solcofn: [alchetron.com image 750x563]


/The more you know


Oh, look. There's a Gooch now!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pert: Best themepark EVAR!

[Fark user image 425x314]


Good catch.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Goochland is right between Anusland and Scrotumland. It taint a nice place to visit.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welcome to Intercourse, Pennsylvania. Please don't steal our signs!
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spock: Oochy-woochy kootchie-koo, Captain?
Captain James T. Kirk: An obscure Earth dialect, Mr. Spock. Oochy-woochy kootchie-koo. If you're curious, consult linguistics. Or Rick Derringer. As for the gooch, well, that's an entirely different subject.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The hamlet of Lost, Scotland, has the only name sign welded to the pole in the UK. Fun fact from one of my books of factoids. I've got a million of them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kind of appropriate they named a prison after Agnes.
Auntie Mame (1958)
Youtube eOEhHzMgwVE
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Snootch to the Gooch!

Am I quoting that right?  Nooch!
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

40 degree day: What was he in for? Death by virus is going to be a pretty farking harsh sentence for most prisoners.


The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing methamphetamine and was expected to be released sometime in 2023, according to a state Department of Corrections press release.
 
