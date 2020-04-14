 Skip to content
(CNN) A Corona casualty nobody will miss: SAT/ACT tests. RIP pointless ripoff
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm teaching a couple of classes as an adjunct professor at a local university. This came up at a recent faculty meeting. Admissions pretty much said GPA is a much better indicator than these tests...in short, agreed that the tests were rather pointless. So they'll be admitting for fall on that basis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like butthurt subby got low SAT scores.

From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is not buying an SAT prep course for your kid better than a $1,200 stimulus check?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Sounds like butthurt subby got low SAT scores.

From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.


This.

I mean, you can overcome a lower SAT score, but it requires you to put in more work. A lot more.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to let even more unqualified kids into college where they can rack up massive debt and fail at life!
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be no financial barriers to education.
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little upset that your low scores failed to justify your opinion of yourself?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: There should be no financial barriers to education.


Well, we've already eliminated all the educational and aptitude barriers.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

al-Mundane: A little upset that your low scores failed to justify your opinion of yourself?


I got a 32 on the ACT and I think it's a total scam.

/not subby
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take SAT proficiency over biblical midget growing skills any time.
*Have yet to see a single person who has had the Corona virus forehead slapped out of them*
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Karma Chameleon: There should be no financial barriers to education.

Well, we've already eliminated all the educational and aptitude barriers.


Educational barriers to education? What does that mean?

Arent grades the aptitude barriers?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Sounds like butthurt subby got low SAT scores.

From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.


If it correlates with academic performance then just base college acceptance on academic performance.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conductor of Space Force Band: Admissions pretty much said GPA is a much better indicator than these tests...


GPA is a much easier way for admissions to admit who they want, without any of that pesky leveled-playing field provided by standardized testing.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: Time to let even more unqualified kids into college where they can rack up massive debt and fail at life!


They could always just pretend they are part of the row team and pass along a nice donation to the submission's officer. That always works out well to getting in.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.


The rich people college admissions scandal has proven that to be total horse shiat. All the rich kids who had higher SAT scores bought with bribes were sailing right through elite schools just fine without anyone noticing substandard academic performance.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: SpectroBoy: Sounds like butthurt subby got low SAT scores.

From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.

If it correlates with academic performance then just base college acceptance on academic performance.


He means SAT scores correlate with academic performance in college.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next: High schools realize this and give everyone As. Parents harass teachers even harder. Since high schools don't need to get their students higher scores, classes become easier so students can get the grades they need. A B at a crap school is suddenly worth as much as a B at a school where you actually have to work.
/the world turns, and the system will be gamed.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course higher scores on those tests are strongly correlated with doing better in college.  Kids from well off and well educated families do better on the tests (even before rich folks buying their kids tests prep classes) and do better with the culture and work in college.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You all need to be reminded that the only reason theses test became a thing, is because schools gave diplomas to people who were illiterate and could not math.
Those people sued and WON.

So the issue is, why didn't we just stop giving diplomas to the illiterate? And lastly why don't we have schools they can be sent to to finish their edmacation?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
studiblog.netView Full Size


heh heh must be a future farker...even with the spelling mistakes.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: gar1013: Karma Chameleon: There should be no financial barriers to education.

Well, we've already eliminated all the educational and aptitude barriers.

Educational barriers to education? What does that mean?

Arent grades the aptitude barriers?


No. Grades have no bearing on aptitude. Grades are just a poor way to measure how much work you're willing to do and how much ass you're willing to kiss.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.


Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'll have you know that my precious Kayden has a 6.4 GPA!  It's just her test anxiety and cultural biases and some such and not her complete illiteracy and inability to do math that keeps her from doing well on standardized tests!  She's an indigo child!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: SpectroBoy: From what I have seen SAT scores do seem to correlate with academic performance pretty well.

The rich people college admissions scandal has proven that to be total horse shiat. All the rich kids who had higher SAT scores bought with bribes were sailing right through elite schools just fine without anyone noticing substandard academic performance.


You know this how?  If so why would you need to bribe your way into LMU (not the film school either) with a 50% acceptance rate.
 
bizarrecookie
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Got me a free ride outta mine, so....
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: al-Mundane: A little upset that your low scores failed to justify your opinion of yourself?

I got a 32 on the ACT and I think it's a total scam.

/not subby


That's a pretty mediocre score, but it's just high enough to make you feel ripped off that you didn't get a piece of paper calling you perfect. Got it.
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.


I thought it was always the Asian/Indian kids that scored 1600 on the SAT?

/Stereotypes suck
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As a Canadian, I never took a SAT. Mind you, I was the top male student in my graduating glass, had an IQ in the very superior area (my Mother refused to tell my my IQ, said she didn't want me getting a swollen head--the best laid plans of mice and men gang oft a-gley), and was reading at a university level in grade 7, so I was content with my little prizes for English, Math, Economics and Typing. My ten years of university confirmed that I didn't need a farking SAT to tell me I was meant for university, not plumbing (which would have been really hard instead of really fun).
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

al-Mundane: Karma Chameleon: al-Mundane: A little upset that your low scores failed to justify your opinion of yourself?

I got a 32 on the ACT and I think it's a total scam.

/not subby

That's a pretty mediocre score, but it's just high enough to make you feel ripped off that you didn't get a piece of paper calling you perfect. Got it.


Good stuff
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not everyone is good at taking tests.  Also, not everyone is good at navigating life.
Sometimes in life you're called on to act in a format you're not used to, may as well get used to it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The reason for using the SAT is that it is a weeding mechanism.  Universities get many times the number of applicants than they have spots available each year (at least any university that isn't dying).  For most universities - especially big state ones - there is no physical way to go through them all individually.  Too many applications, not enough staff.  SAT scores are a handy way to cull the herd immediately.*  This gets the stack of possibles down to the merely improbable and you can move on to more serious metrics.  It is the job application equivalent of managing to list all your employers in the correct order.  Because finding that one autistic genius with bad SATs is not worth the time needed to deep-dive the other 50,000.


* It is also used to sort students.  Many universities don't just take the very top of their applicants.  It has been shown that mixing in a certain number of "sub-optimal" choices both improves their chances of success and makes the S-tier assmunches less sociopathic.  So, tiering the applications early lets you admit those less-than-perfect ones without them having to compete with Baby Einstein and Daddy's Money Prep.
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

al-Mundane: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.


You really have no idea what effects people's scores on standardized tests, do you?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brantgoose: My ten years of university confirmed that I didn't need a farking SAT to tell me I was meant for university


Hey at least you walked away with an associates degree
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: [studiblog.net image 850x637]

heh heh must be a future farker...even with the spelling mistakes.


Why does that kid have no eyes


Omg I can't unsee this
 
Dick Gozinya [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: al-Mundane: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.

You really have no idea what effects people's scores on standardized tests, do you?


He probably doesn't know what affects them either. Maybe you should enlighten us with your wisdom instead of leaving us hanging...
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Works at a community college. Self-report enrollment starts now. No entrance test. If you think you can write and math, then here's the class and a coreq to help you pass.

I'm ADHD as Fark, and In 1995, I scored an 720 the first time I took the SAT, and then an 820 the second try. That number is stigma. But I still did better than others with higher scores. Fark the SAT and all those tests. It's a test to test your ability not to throw up from stress. Piece of poo that tortures young people, and disrupts their self-worth by placing it on bullshiat test results.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lots of cranky people here this morning. I hope your lives get better.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abox: Not everyone is good at taking tests.  Also, not everyone is good at navigating life.
Sometimes in life you're called on to act in a format you're not used to, may as well get used to it.


Yeahs but I'm full on stupid and can get a C on any test.  So I don't place must respect on test. Never mind I know a egg head that micowave an egg, while I screamed that it was a really bad ideas. LOL boom.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Save all the money and hassle.

Go to a Community College that maintains a parallel program with a four year university.  If you graduated HS, you're in.

Learn from instructors and professors who do the actual work you're interested in doing, for about 1/5 the price.  Get your Associate's degree in the process, so if life screws you in the next 2 years, you've got a fall back.

Transfer to previously mentioned university, obtain Bachelor's degree.

I was the SHIATTIEST student in HS.  I was only interested in cars, computers, and girls.  I didn't study, I didn't do homework, and I really didn't care.  It's not that I wasn't intelligent.  I was just un focused.

I did well on my English SAT's, bombed the math.  I was never a math person.  Got kicked out of an area prestigious all boys catholic HS end of my junior year for failure to meet academic performance standards.  Finished at a regular Cat-lick HS.  Went to community college because at the time, there were no jobs and it was something to do, and I could save the tuition money up pumping gas.  I lived at home with my folks (we always got along anyway, for the most part).

The Bachelor's degree hanging in my office doesn't have a community college proviso stamp on it.  It's the same Bachelor's degree everyone else who walked that day got.

At least 5 of my co workers finished at that fancy pants Cat-lick school (same one) and went on to get their degree from the state university system.  They paid a LOT more than I did for my private university degree.

They work downstairs.  All of them make less money than I do, and work harder.

To try and measure what someone will become in their 40's when they're 17 is just another stupid way for some gatekeeper to make money.

When I retire from this job, I'm going back to Community College to re train for a second career.

It really is the way to go....
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.


Meh...  In my case it proved how stupid my teachers were.   Hated school, bottom 1/3rd of my class.. 3nd highest SAT score in the class.  Senior year was kind of fun though because the teachers just let me do whatever the hell I wanted because they knew they had nothing to offer me.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

al-Mundane: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.


Ok, well, I guess I just suck as a father.

The point still stands. The *way* they test is utter bullshiat. The whole concept that all of human understanding and academic achievement can be evaluated in several hours in a multiple choice test is bullshiat.

Only a select few temperaments can perform under the time pressure of tests, and the mediocre but wealthy can afford special test prep classes.

As someone pointed out, the only kids who get a natural edge are those that have a tradition of rigorous rote learning. And the answer to Asian kids doing too well was to change the test.
 
mercurypig
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure it was a pointless ripoff for most, but for me it was an opportunity to make up for a lackluster high school academic performance.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Conductor of Space Force Band: I'm teaching a couple of classes as an adjunct professor at a local university. This came up at a recent faculty meeting. Admissions pretty much said GPA is a much better indicator than these tests...in short, agreed that the tests were rather pointless. So they'll be admitting for fall on that basis.


Imagine that -- qualitative analysis based on actual academic performance.
The College Board is a really dubious "non-profit" that reaps 10s of millions in profit every year from its tests.  The Advanced Placement exams it develops, administers, and scores also make a lot of money and are better measures of potential academic performance.  I got 4s on the three I took decades ago in English, US History, and European History and did no 'formal' preparation for the history exams.  Went in cold, I suppose, on those puppies.  And I did not do well on the SAT mostly because I channeled or misdirected a lot of my teenage angst at just hating the very idea of the test itself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: I May Be Crazy But...: al-Mundane: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.

You really have no idea what effects people's scores on standardized tests, do you?

He probably doesn't know what affects them either. Maybe you should enlighten us with your wisdom instead of leaving us hanging...


Affect is a mental state. As in I have inappropriate affect. Which seriously effects my life.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Go to a Community College

It really is the way to go....


Not a bad idea at all.  My son is not doing this but while researching found out that transfer students often have much higher acceptance rates at many universities as compared to incoming freshmen.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dwrash: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Meh...  In my case it proved how stupid my teachers were.   Hated school, bottom 1/3rd of my class.. 3nd highest SAT score in the class.  Senior year was kind of fun though because the teachers just let me do whatever the hell I wanted because they knew they had nothing to offer me.


U sound white.
Me being smarter than teachers and students got me in trouble
 
I May Be Crazy But... [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: I May Be Crazy But...: al-Mundane: Evil Twin Skippy: As I told my daughter, the SAT is a better measure of wealthy white maleness than actual academic achievement.

Nothing wealthier, whiter or more masculine than basic math literacy, reading comprehension and science reasoning skills. Your appeal to mediocrity is sad, and you are a bad parent if that's what you're teaching your kid.

You really have no idea what effects people's scores on standardized tests, do you?

He probably doesn't know what affects them either. Maybe you should enlighten us with your wisdom instead of leaving us hanging...


Thank ewe for catching the spelling error.  It was just offal.  Eye don't no what I'd dew without that sort of help.

Basic nutrition the month (yes, month) before the test.  Sleep the week before the test.  Whether or not they work outside of school.  Whether English is spoken at home.  Whether they have air conditioning/heating at home (but the actual effect here is probably small, since it's hard to get separated from the others.)  Whether their family talks like the test - basic structure of grammar, etc.  The list goes on.

Now, why don't you tell us all about how you know how to write a test that only tests the material you want and nothing else.  Or are you just talking out your ass?
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Abox: Not everyone is good at taking tests.  Also, not everyone is good at navigating life.
Sometimes in life you're called on to act in a format you're not used to, may as well get used to it.

Yeahs but I'm full on stupid and can get a C on any test.  So I don't place must respect on test. Never mind I know a egg head that micowave an egg, while I screamed that it was a really bad ideas. LOL boom.



Sometimes you microwave the egg because you want the boom.
 
