(WCAX Vermont)   If you left a case of dynamite in an abandoned schoolhouse in Roxbury, Vermont, the state police bomb squad would like a word. So would some Hollywood script writers, because what's the backstory on that?   (wcax.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roxbury is in a very rural part of Vermont.   Dynamite has often been used to do things like remove stumps and large rocks in rural areas.   As for why it would be in a school house, I'm sure it was stored there *AFTER* it had ceased to be used as a school.  Nothing nefarious.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: Seventy years after a daring bank robbery involving dynamite used to blow open a vault, the robbery team temporarily puts aside their mutual suspicions to repeat the crime after they are unable to find the explosives from the original heist, hidden behind a school chalkboard. The hardened explosives expert and his flippant, irresponsible young sidekick are the two wild cards in the deck of jokers. Tune in Friday for Blunderdolt and Gottalight.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the good ol' days you could mosey on down to the general store & buy dynamite. Of course you'd be obliged to sit on a cracker barrel & listen to Jim-Bob chin-wag about his trip to the big city.
Life was slower & more relaxed back then - if'n ya didn't blow yourself up with dynamite that is.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bath_Sc​h​ool_disaster
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
farm1.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A  'nite at the Roxbury?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Vermont?  My guess it was to start a burn pile, but they didn't have enough used motor oil to git er going.
 
OldJames
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Schoolhouse was probably supposed to be demolished and the permits never went through, so they left the dynamite
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So here's the pitch - it's like Twin Peaks, but a comedy.  And instead of the Pacific Northwest, it's set in rural New England.

The Horne brothers become a hipster gay couple who own a network of B&Bs.
The Log Lady is replaced by a busybody wacky neighbor type.
We'll throw in some High School Musical tropes for the teenagers.

We're thinking of casting Chris Hemsworth for the Agent Cooper role.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: And instead of the Pacific Northwest, it's set in rural New England.


dl9fvu4r30qs1.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Vampires were using the abandoned school as a base of operations
The hunters that tracked them down didn't know one of the vampires was old enough to day walk
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Narrator: Seventy years after a daring bank robbery involving dynamite used to blow open a vault, the robbery team temporarily puts aside their mutual suspicions to repeat the crime after they are unable to find the explosives from the original heist, hidden behind a school chalkboard. The hardened explosives expert and his flippant, irresponsible young sidekick are the two wild cards in the deck of jokers. Tune in Friday for Blunderdolt and Gottalight.


Nice.  I would have more magical.

Jennifer and Steve were now dead also.  Less than two weeks after their visions.  How many would it take?  The portal at the old school house had to still be open.  Portal?  Is that what he should call it?  Was he losing his mind?

Fred knew what he had to do but would it work...
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vermont forgot it had no seacoast.

This crate was meant for whales which never existed.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: vudukungfu: Narrator: Seventy years after a daring bank robbery involving dynamite used to blow open a vault, the robbery team temporarily puts aside their mutual suspicions to repeat the crime after they are unable to find the explosives from the original heist, hidden behind a school chalkboard. The hardened explosives expert and his flippant, irresponsible young sidekick are the two wild cards in the deck of jokers. Tune in Friday for Blunderdolt and Gottalight.

Nice.  I would have more magical.

Jennifer and Steve were now dead also.  Less than two weeks after their visions.  How many would it take?  The portal at the old school house had to still be open.  Portal?  Is that what he should call it?  Was he losing his mind?

Fred knew what he had to do but would it work...


Any chance of a story-line draft of this making it to Netflix or HBO?
I am super-interested in seeing this onscreen!
 
