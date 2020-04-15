 Skip to content
(Independent)   When they say don't even think about going outside, they mean don't even think about going outside   (independent.co.uk) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't even remember about thinking about going outside.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I'd pay good money to see that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.


Well..... police.

When cops make a mistake and get embarrassed they don't apologize and back off like proper humans. They get mad, more aggressive, and double down.  It's in the gang handbook under "shiatty stuff to do".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.


That would be epic. Video the whole thing and then release the mockumentary to continue their shaming.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.

Well..... police.

When cops make a mistake and get embarrassed they don't apologize and back off like proper humans. They get mad, more aggressive, and double down.  It's in the gang handbook under "shiatty stuff to do".


Like trump?
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid is sinister.  It can fly through the air and get into your car while you're driving.  Also, you're safe if you stand 6 feet from someone.  Lol.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs are pigs the world over.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are policing social media?  So glad I'm not on facebook.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You used to be cool Australia.

Well, outside of the apex predator flora and fauna that is.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Australian police are like the Khmer Rouge but without the compassion and empathy.  The fines are draconian and there is more than a hint of white male privilege.  Note that the woman had to reverse the fark-up by the police, not a hint of remorse from the jack-boots.  Good job she wasn't Asian, she would be on a Pacific Island before you could say "indigenous people's rights".
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Covid is sinister.  It can fly through the air and get into your car while you're driving.  Also, you're safe if you stand 6 feet from someone.  Lol.


We are going to see every moron's interpretation of what they think the "smart" COVID virus can do. I'd like to say it will be fun, but it won't.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: dittybopper: I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.

That would be epic. Video the whole thing and then release the mockumentary to continue their shaming.


Sure, and cause yourself a ton of hassle in the process.  That'll show em!

I get that it's stupid, the cops were wrong and dropped the fine, but how hard is it to just not post pics like that?  Surely someone they know ratted them out and will rat them out again.

Sometimes it's just a whole lot easier to deal with something wrong than it is to make an ordeal out of it.  The cops will still be arresting people so it won't make any difference in their day.  Why fark up yours?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.


Stay classy, Australia.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

edmo: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.


It's Australia. They play up their image as a loose, partying culture, but they are uptight nannies who govern like it's still a prison.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Good job she wasn't Asian, she would be on a Pacific Island before you could say "indigenous people's rights".


Asians aren't indigenous to Australia.

That said, Australia considers themselves enlightened and liberal now that they actually acknowledge the indigenous are people.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I get that it's stupid, the cops were wrong and dropped the fine, but how hard is it to just not post pics like that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SpectroBoy: dittybopper: I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.

That would be epic. Video the whole thing and then release the mockumentary to continue their shaming.

Sure, and cause yourself a ton of hassle in the process.  That'll show em!

I get that it's stupid, the cops were wrong and dropped the fine, but how hard is it to just not post pics like that?  Surely someone they know ratted them out and will rat them out again.

Sometimes it's just a whole lot easier to deal with something wrong than it is to make an ordeal out of it.  The cops will still be arresting people so it won't make any difference in their day.  Why fark up yours?


Why?

Pour encourager les autres.

That's why.

If you read the article, it says this at the very end:

The fine has since been revoked by the police, Ms Mott says, after she contacted local media.
However, Ms Mott says she will not be allowed to post any more holiday snaps for the foreseeable future.

This is the kind of thing that happens when you don't have a robust right to free speech.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Post edited photos that make it look like you are on the moon, see if they write you up for unnecessary travel to the moon.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SpectroBoy: dittybopper: I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.

That would be epic. Video the whole thing and then release the mockumentary to continue their shaming.

Sure, and cause yourself a ton of hassle in the process.  That'll show em!

I get that it's stupid, the cops were wrong and dropped the fine, but how hard is it to just not post pics like that?  Surely someone they know ratted them out and will rat them out again.

Sometimes it's just a whole lot easier to deal with something wrong than it is to make an ordeal out of it.  The cops will still be arresting people so it won't make any difference in their day.  Why fark up yours?


You and two dumbasses that "smarted" your comment can go fark yourselves with a cactus. I'm typically pro-law enforcement, but this is straight up bullshiat. I don't care if it's Australia, America or farking anywhere else. The cops had no business whatsoever wasting taxpayer dollars to carry out this "mission". Fark them and fark you.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: SpectroBoy: dittybopper: I would keep doing it, and *NOT* pay the fine.   Make them bring the case to court.   Embarrass the living fark out of them in official records for being morons.

That would be epic. Video the whole thing and then release the mockumentary to continue their shaming.

Sure, and cause yourself a ton of hassle in the process.  That'll show em!

I get that it's stupid, the cops were wrong and dropped the fine, but how hard is it to just not post pics like that?  Surely someone they know ratted them out and will rat them out again.

Sometimes it's just a whole lot easier to deal with something wrong than it is to make an ordeal out of it.  The cops will still be arresting people so it won't make any difference in their day.  Why fark up yours?


Because they were wrong to fine them without knowing the facts.
Because the order to not post old pictures is absurd and certainly out of their powers
Because fark them for sucking at their job
Because I'm bored in quarantine.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I'd pay good money to see that.


I'd post one right in front of him. I could use the lawsuit money.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: edmo: She told The Independent: "The Sargent told me if I posted any more photos I will be arrested."

I see the police are doubling down on their dumbassery.

It's Australia. They play up their image as a loose, partying culture, but they are uptight nannies who govern like it's still a prison.


During pandemic that might be a good thing
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I haven't posted a single solitary thing of FailBook during this time.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In this day and age, no one should be 'typically pro-law enforcement'.
 
