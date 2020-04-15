 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   The Taneytown Police Department would like to remind you to wear pants when getting your mail. You have been warned Maryland Man   (news4jax.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, 2006 albums, United States, City, Population, Tuesday night, State, Police, Maryland  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 9:27 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't go out to the store and buy pants. You're stuck with what you've got.

If you don't have pants, you can't put them on.

/Don't you hate pants?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far is the mailbox?

If you're going just outside your door or down your sidewalk, I don't care if you're wearing anything. People need to pay more attention to their own business and stop gawping at the neighbors.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Falbo's Tiny Town: Counting to 10
Youtube n2vBlVuwO2E
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pants, I like pants
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How far is the mailbox?

If you're going just outside your door or down your sidewalk, I don't care if you're wearing anything. People need to pay more attention to their own business and stop gawping at the neighbors.


it's a PO box, and they had to wait in line to go to the window because there was a note that they had a large package that wouldn't fit in the box
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How far is the mailbox?

If you're going just outside your door or down your sidewalk, I don't care if you're wearing anything. People need to pay more attention to their own business and stop gawping at the neighbors.


piwindowonbusiness.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This working from home thing is really getting people confused.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: they had a large package that wouldn't fit in the box


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hakelly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just to correct the record: Taneytown (pronounced Tawneytown) is in the northern sort-of center of the state.
The northwest corner is way the heck out near West Virginia - the town of Accident, for example. Nobody goes there.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've been to Taneytown, this is asking a lot of them. But I could say that for almost all of Carroll County.

I have no idea why they say it "Taw-nee-town" but they do.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hakelly: Just to correct the record: Taneytown (pronounced Tawneytown) is in the northern sort-of center of the state.
The northwest corner is way the heck out near West Virginia - the town of Accident, for example. Nobody goes there.


Wee local simulpost
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Time for a little civil disobedience.
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who wears pants in Taneytown?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maryland not wearing pants.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Make sure they aren't the wrong trousers
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They didn't say the pants had to cover your legs
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was someone in their underwear, or completely naked from the waist down?  I just want to make sure I'm doing it right.
 
sarajlewis83
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Taneytown
Youtube bd8wt9rf93k
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I warned you that this coronavirus would lead to a police state. But did you listen? No, you didn't. Now here we are. I hope you're satisfied.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.