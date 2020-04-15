 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   A sci-fi cult is being blamed for the fires outside Chernobyl   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
22
    Chernobyl disaster, Ukraine, nuclear reactor, Nuclear power, huge wildfire, Belarus, abandoned villages, Chernobyl tragedy  
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Travolta, Cruise, get back here.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the part of the article detailing the sci-fi cult is paywalled.

Anybody got a non-DB source for this?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn Stalkers are at it again.  Probably got pissed off at all the jankiness.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trekkies?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.


The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Get out of here, stalker
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Trekkies?


What that  menace might look like>

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cult of gadget hackwrench?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.

The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.


It's where she stores the crusty letters she got from Star Trek fans.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: brantgoose: Trekkies?

What that  menace might look like>

[Fark user image image 349x400]

[Fark user image image 736x1112]


Blyat!
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Children of Atom?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, Chernobyl, the flared up herpes of never ending nuclear disasters.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.

The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.


Are they all goa'uld?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hale-Bopp Comet fly by again?

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AllyOop: Children of Atom?


falloutfacts.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.

The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.


Sigh.

Fark user imageView Full Size


♪  Those were the days ♪
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was it these guys?.
Tonight we ride!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: And the part of the article detailing the sci-fi cult is paywalled.

Anybody got a non-DB source for this?



Fark user imageView Full Size


Are they trying to drive people away with this pic?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: FrancoFile: Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.

The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.

Sigh.

[Fark user image image 201x251]

♪  Those were the days ♪


When goils were goils
And men were men,
We sure could use Gene Roddenberry again.....
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: FrancoFile: Mugato: Travolta, Cruise, get back here.

The sarcophagus is certainly big enough for Kirstie Alley.

Sigh.

[Fark user image 201x251]

♪  Those were the days ♪


Your heart says Kirstie, but your loins say Kim Catrall.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
around the reactor that exploded in April 1986, killing thousands
I know it's the daily beast, but how inaccurate can you be? The explosion killed two people, the people who actually died of radiation were under 50. There have been numerous studies of the liquidators and there is no statistical increase in cancer compared to the population as a whole. The only measurable affect on the general population is an increase in thyroid cancer among those who were children in the immediate surrounding area, and that is not generally fatal.
 
