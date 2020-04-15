 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Social distancing at its finest; during a light snow in Chicago, fifty cars managed to create a major pileup on the Kennedy Expressway   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
40
    Fail, Ambulance, high rates of speed, Triage, high speeds, Paramedic, Emergency medical services, Chicago, amount of vehicles  
•       •       •

40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody should make a 12 foot wide single-occupancy SUV to keep the driver at a safe distance from other people.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect in the future we are going to see cabs/buses/limos with separate environmental systems for the driver.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol Southerners can't drive in the snow.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanna stop in and say fark this weather. I wanna go out on my bike.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what the big deal is, banging other people is a Kennedy tradition.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, in defense of Chicagoans, it's April and they've discarded the snow driving skills in favor of the three lane switch, whoa, there's my exit and the rush the toll plaza skills.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta is having a hard time maintaining serious face.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: I just wanna stop in and say fark this weather. I wanna go out on my bike.


Ahh, the middle of April, and Spring has.....farked right off.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: Lol Southerners can't drive in the snow.


Easy there, them Hillbillies was just trying to get home
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Those people can't drive in the snow.  They don't have precision snow driving skills from years of practice like me.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Well, in defense of Chicagoans, it's April and they've discarded the snow driving skills in favor of the three lane switch, whoa, there's my exit and the rush the toll plaza skills.


Also known as the New Jersey Turnpike Special.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that the streets were not treated at all; and knowing Chicago drivers, they were probably flying down that thing at the typical 80 miles per hour which is normal, thinking the roads were treated.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Pretty sure that the streets were not treated at all; and knowing Chicago drivers, they were probably flying down that thing at the typical 80 miles per hour which is normal, thinking the roads were treated.


Normally, you're lucky if traffic is moving at 35mph on this stretch of the Kennedy. But now, with reduced congestion, people are all like "fark it, mash the pedal"
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

/ so much for that stay home, stay safe thing
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tollways are like the autobahn, several times I have been doing 85-90 and passed like I was standing still.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably trying to use hand sanitizer while driving...covid-free, but at what cost?  AT WHAT COST?!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

/ so much for that stay home, stay safe thing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

/ so much for that stay home, stay safe thing


Winner winner chicken dinner
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: Destructor: Pretty sure that the streets were not treated at all; and knowing Chicago drivers, they were probably flying down that thing at the typical 80 miles per hour which is normal, thinking the roads were treated.

Normally, you're lucky if traffic is moving at 35mph on this stretch of the Kennedy. But now, with reduced congestion, people are all like "fark it, mash the pedal"


I haven't gone that way in a very long time on a weekday... But, at 5am? Pretty sure the laws of speeding are mostly suspended by mutual agreement.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: The tollways are like the autobahn, several times I have been doing 85-90 and passed like I was standing still.


You were that bastardo in the left lane, move over, I'm driving here
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."


Probably.  Did the Kennedy Expressway 2 weeks ago - passed through the downtown to link up with the Skyway.  Tuesday at noon-ish.   I was amazed.  It was like that Seinfeld episode where Kramer adopts a freeway, repaints wider lanes and Elaine is later driving down said freeway exclaims "this is luxurious!".   Exact same sentiment.  It was like a 6:30am on a Sunday morning.  A real pleasure drive.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Anyone else wonder why they were putting on a light show in Chicago?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Random Anonymous Blackmail: The tollways are like the autobahn, several times I have been doing 85-90 and passed like I was standing still.

You were that bastardo in the left lane, move over, I'm driving here


I actually lived in IL when they passed the "stay the F out of the left lane" law.. so I take the 2 middle.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Frank N Stein: I just wanna stop in and say fark this weather. I wanna go out on my bike.

Ahh, the middle of April, and Spring has.....farked right off.


I don't understand fellow mid-westerners who like the outdoors. You know that window of like 65-80 degrees that most people find comfortable? That's what we get the least of. The transition between too damn cold and too damn hot is a couple weeks at best.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?


I can't imagine how 50 cars could have been using an interstate highway that spans the densest part of the US's 3rd biggest city.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Shiny roads around 30ºF are tricky, it's hard to tell whether the water's liquid or frozen until you hit the brakes and nothing happens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hope that didn't happen near any book depositories.

// too soon?
 
Boooozy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."


50?

I have been driving into Chicago during "rush hour" going 75 and getting left in the dust.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

I can't imagine how 50 cars could have been using an interstate highway that spans the densest part of the US's 3rd biggest city.


How? Poorly would be my guess.
 
silky76 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: Pretty sure that the streets were not treated at all; and knowing Chicago drivers, they were probably flying down that thing at the typical 80 miles per hour which is normal, thinking the roads were treated.


Came here to say this. Also, I'm sure there was plenty of tailgating going on as well.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least nobody got shot.
 
stuffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Makes Oregon drivers look like they know what they're doing.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."


No only that this happened right after a blind curve.  So what more than likely happened was this was a strung out pileup.  Small accident happened, maybe 1-3 cars, people come around the curve at 50-70mph, see the accident, hit the breaks but due to slick ground they slide into the accident, rinse and repeat until the pileup is large enough to be seen from before the curve.  I'm sure this took about 15-20 minutes to get to 20 cars.  Up until like 2 weeks ago I was driving that area daily, and there wasn't enough cars then to because a 50 car pileup in a short amount of time.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

/ so much for that stay home, stay safe thing


There are A LOTof essential places of employment in chicago and the surrounding area.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boooozy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."

50?

I have been driving into Chicago during "rush hour" going 75 and getting left in the dust.


Lies.  Or you weren't on the Kennedy.  Up until 2 weeks ago I took the Kennedy every day.  During rush hour my commute was 1 hour 45 minutes to 2.5 hours.  Once the stay at home order hit my commute was 30-45 minutes depending on how many cops were out.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunsmack: What the hell were 50 cars doing on the road, other than smashing into each other?

/ so much for that stay home, stay safe thing


Kinda proves the point, doesn't it?
 
Jster422
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

browntimmy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Frank N Stein: I just wanna stop in and say fark this weather. I wanna go out on my bike.

Ahh, the middle of April, and Spring has.....farked right off.

I don't understand fellow mid-westerners who like the outdoors. You know that window of like 65-80 degrees that most people find comfortable? That's what we get the least of. The transition between too damn cold and too damn hot is a couple weeks at best.


In my observation, we get 6 or 7 truly perfect days each year.  70ish degrees, sunny, slight breeze.

If you don't drop what you are doing and go drink a beer on a patio when one of them rolls around, then you're missing something rare and grand.

So I like to think we have reason to cherish the good weather more.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Boooozy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The thing here is this was a situation that Chicagoans aren't used to and don't know how to handle.

No, not snow. We have that often enough.

No, the problem is being able to go fast enough to cause a 50 car pile up on the Kennedy during rush hour. There isn't a single person in Chicagoland who has experience with that. Normally, you're thrilled if you can average 10 mph. So, traffic is light, everyone's like "wow, I'm actually doing 50 on the Kennedy? In rush hour? This is amaz....WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM WHAM."

50?

I have been driving into Chicago during "rush hour" going 75 and getting left in the dust.

Lies.  Or you weren't on the Kennedy.  Up until 2 weeks ago I took the Kennedy every day.  During rush hour my commute was 1 hour 45 minutes to 2.5 hours.  Once the stay at home order hit my commute was 30-45 minutes depending on how many cops were out.


Yeah, if you're way out on the E-W Tollway, aka the IL-5 Dragstrip, maybe. On the Kennedy during rush hour? Nope.

The "legal" time from O'Hare to the Circle is 32 minutes.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

