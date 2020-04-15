 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Some working wankers just can't wait until their shift ends: Bus driver caught meathanded masturbating at the wheel with passengers on board (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Sick, Bus, Road, Switzerland, brazen bus driver, Bus transport, English-language films, pixelated picture, Swiss police  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This happened to me twice in a month:

1.) Working at Home Depot. I was the cashier working in the outside garden area. So dude was jackin' it to customers he was looking at in the parking lot. He was kind of hidden peeking through the mesh gates. It was a busy as hell day too. I called my boss and he came out running. He was a bigger guy too, never saw him move so fast. The guy ran away, but the lot attendent got his plate number. It was a corporate GM employee with a corporate leased vehicle. I hope he enjoyed explaining that to his boss.

2.) While in the library at college, I look over and some guy is watching porn on his laptop playing with himself. He casually saw me and just said "whats up?" I just grabbed my shiat and left.

But yeah, 2 times in a month. Can you please stop? Please?

Thank you.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Your hands belong at 10 and 2. Not 12 and 6. And 12 and 6. And 12 and 6. And 12 and 6...
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ralph Cramden unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: This happened to me twice in a month:

1.) Working at Home Depot. I was the cashier working in the outside garden area. So dude was jackin' it to customers he was looking at in the parking lot. He was kind of hidden peeking through the mesh gates. It was a busy as hell day too. I called my boss and he came out running. He was a bigger guy too, never saw him move so fast. The guy ran away, but the lot attendent got his plate number. It was a corporate GM employee with a corporate leased vehicle. I hope he enjoyed explaining that to his boss.

2.) While in the library at college, I look over and some guy is watching porn on his laptop playing with himself. He casually saw me and just said "whats up?" I just grabbed my shiat and left.

But yeah, 2 times in a month. Can you please stop? Please?

Thank you.


Ha!  I remember going to the quiet floor of the library to study and there were two wankers at a very public table rubbing themselves through their clothes while watching a very explicit porno with sound.  I got close, partially to confirm what I thought I was seeing.  Then, I just yelled. "What the fark is wrong with you?!"  They scrambled like they had just discovered that other people could see and hear them.

Anybody who would have gone to that floor would have seen them.  It was right in front of the elevators.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The feels on the bus go up and down
All through the town
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Reg, that reminds me of a story.  I was coachin' in Omaha in 1948 and Eddie Shore sends me this guy that was a terrible masturbator.  He couldn't control himself!  He would get deliberate penalties so he could get over in the penalty box and damned if he wouldn't, y'know..."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he come?
 
Spirit Hammer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell ya, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon...
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys....some perks of work from home you can't bring with you to the work site.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: This happened to me twice in a month:

1.) Working at Home Depot. I was the cashier working in the outside garden area. So dude was jackin' it to customers he was looking at in the parking lot. He was kind of hidden peeking through the mesh gates. It was a busy as hell day too. I called my boss and he came out running. He was a bigger guy too, never saw him move so fast. The guy ran away, but the lot attendent got his plate number. It was a corporate GM employee with a corporate leased vehicle. I hope he enjoyed explaining that to his boss.

2.) While in the library at college, I look over and some guy is watching porn on his laptop playing with himself. He casually saw me and just said "whats up?" I just grabbed my shiat and left.

But yeah, 2 times in a month. Can you please stop? Please?

Thank you.


i've heard multiple stories of home depot workers who secretly make cubbies in the lumber where they take naps on the clock and occasionally jack off. first time was a guy confessing to it to a group of several friends while getting drinks in a bar. that job must've been incredibly boring.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I am not offended by people masturbating. I think more people should do it. Well, not when it's dangerous like trying to drive a bus...

I once watched one of my high school teachers, sitting with her legs crossed dangling a shoe off her foot one semester. When she was done, her shoe fell and I could see her smiling all the way from the back of the room.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So were there really hot passengers on the bus that day?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It says he was sacked, but we don't know if that's the end of it. Does he get a stiff fine? Will he do hard time in prison?
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tirob
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Whacking off while people's lives are at stake?  You mean like Donald Trump?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.