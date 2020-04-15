 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Are all you indoor types ready for a pandemic summer?   (theatlantic.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious, Influenza, diagnostic tests, thin health-care system, infected person, pandemic spread, new coronavirus, lack of tests, worst COVID-19 outbreak  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell yes I am. You ever been to Austin in the summer? It's hot. Then just when you get tired of it being hot, it decides to be more hot.

Then just when you've had enough of it being hot, summer eats a cart full of jalapeños & shiats hot all over the place. It's insufferably hot from June-September.

That's when I stay inside. I was social distancing before it was cool.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you should buy an inflatable pool before the rush
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a nice read
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Hell yes I am. You ever been to Austin in the summer? It's hot. Then just when you get tired of it being hot, it decides to be more hot.

Then just when you've had enough of it being hot, summer eats a cart full of jalapeños & shiats hot all over the place. It's insufferably hot from June-September.

That's when I stay inside. I was social distancing before it was cool.


At least you have nice evenings up there.  At night, down here (Houston), the humidity ramps up to 11 to where you are sweating if you walk to check the mail 100yds away at 10:30 at night.  And you have nice places to cool off up there.  We have sludge pit runoff and various other contaminated bodies of water.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lining up my summer projects, I should build a shed and paint/seal the fence.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If that means I have to spend the Florida summer inside my air-conditioned house, I guess I just have to stay cool.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon as the leaves are on the trees (for privacy purposes), my pasty, borderline-nonexistent ass will be lounging naked on the lawn, sipping whiskey.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pandemic Summer sounds like a 1980s B horror flick with lots of tits.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll probably be doing a lot of camping this summer.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Pandemic Summer sounds like a 1980s B horror flick with lots of tits.


Just once, can reality be this interesting...

( ._.)
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
TLDR.  I'm done with the lock down nonsense.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bananarama - Cruel Summer (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
Youtube l9ml3nyww80


I'd let Bananarama be cruel to me in quarantine.

emt-images.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: That was a nice read


I've actually enjoyed a lot of The Atlantic's articles on this whole topic.  Pretty informative and straight forward.
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Hell yes I am. You ever been to Austin in the summer? It's hot. Then just when you get tired of it being hot, it decides to be more hot.

Then just when you've had enough of it being hot, summer eats a cart full of jalapeños & shiats hot all over the place. It's insufferably hot from June-September.

That's when I stay inside. I was social distancing before it was cool.

At least you have nice evenings up there.  At night, down here (Houston), the humidity ramps up to 11 to where you are sweating if you walk to check the mail 100yds away at 10:30 at night.  And you have nice places to cool off up there.  We have sludge pit runoff and various other contaminated bodies of water.


So why live there?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was gonna stay home do shiat on my property anyways. My yard connects to hundreds of acres of woods and the Puget sound is a 5 minute walk away. I'll be fine hiking, fishing and doing yard work.
 
Jster422
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sure.  But given the inch of snow that fell on us this morning, I guess I have time to get accustomed to the idea.

Going to cave and let my kid go play on his backyard toys anyway, poor kid is having a hard enough time with his 'buddies' (daycare) closed.
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will there still be porn in the net?
Then I'm good.
 
eiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I live in Florida, I don't got outside except early morning or late at night from April to May and then, once the rainy season starts and the humidity peaks, I don't go outside at all.  (Obviously an exaggeration for effect.)

I also am an educator, so I don't go to work in the summer.

So... not much different than usual to be honest.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*unless I get the covids, with my luck I'll die
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Barracudas - Summer Fun (1981)
Youtube JhvHZ__0dPs
 
elgrancerdo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: MythDragon: Pandemic Summer sounds like a 1980s B horror flick with lots of tits.

Just once, can reality be this interesting...

( ._.)


I'm not sure about the tattas, but someone just loaded a cheese movie for this time.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got some lightweight bandanas to use as face masks when biking or hiking, really not anticipating doing anything else different this summer. And those are just so I don't get dirty looks from mask nazis.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ugh

Just stand me naked in the town square and hit me with a bag of COVID if it would end all this...
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
katbarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm in Maryland (originally from Cleveland) and the gross/muggy/hot summers are awful. It's why we normally take our vacation in late June when school is out to enjoy the outside before it gets completely miserable. Still hoping vacation to Hershey is still a possibility in late June/early July. If not, maybe late August or just go in December I guess. I'd hate to wait an entire year especially for my day drinking chocolate martinis and tropical drinks by the pool. If we did I guess we could extend it another day for next year.

God I miss good margaritas from my Mexican place. :( Hubby tried to make one for me but it was so meh, not strong or sour enough.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.