 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida officials won't say which nursing homes have COVID-19. Asinine tag being brought home to die alone in family's den   (wfla.com) divider line
12
    More: Florida, Activities of daily living, Nursing home, Retirement home, Geriatrics, Side investigation, Healthcare, Florida officials, Care of residents  
•       •       •

193 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 1:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I long for the days when they'd engage in some ridiculous spin.  Now they just say "FARK YOU!"

And it never occurs to them that this will just spur on investigators and journalists.

Fine...we'll do it the hard way.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Diogenes: I long for the days when they'd engage in some ridiculous spin.  Now they just say "FARK YOU!"

And it never occurs to them that this will just spur on investigators and journalists.

Fine...we'll do it the hard way.


We're stuck with this idiot for the next 3.5 years. Let the investigations begin, publish the results, making the remainder of his time in office very stress filled and painful.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too late.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Really the answer is "all of them."
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Old people love to gamble.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Those farkers are downright inhumane.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What are they hiding? I've been wondering why, with the governor's asinine pandemic response and the state's large elderly population, the official per capita Covid-19 death rate in Florida is so low. Gotta wonder if the governor is making sure those numbers are underestimated.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Ohio we required that all nursing homes and long term care facilities notify residents and family within 24 hours of a positive test.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Diogenes: I long for the days when they'd engage in some ridiculous spin.  Now they just say "FARK YOU!"

And it never occurs to them that this will just spur on investigators and journalists.

Fine...we'll do it the hard way.

We're stuck with this idiot for the next 3.5 years. Let the investigations begin, publish the results, making the remainder of his time in office very stress filled and painful.


If he keeps up his great hygiene regiment, you might not need to wait that long.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sdd2000: no_tan_lines: Diogenes: I long for the days when they'd engage in some ridiculous spin.  Now they just say "FARK YOU!"

And it never occurs to them that this will just spur on investigators and journalists.

Fine...we'll do it the hard way.

We're stuck with this idiot for the next 3.5 years. Let the investigations begin, publish the results, making the remainder of his time in office very stress filled and painful.

If he keeps up his great hygiene regiment, you might not need to wait that long.

[Fark user image 850x425]


I hate to have ill will towards others but sometimes there is an exception. This is one of those times...
 
pacified
‘’ 1 minute ago  
turns out old people are the most likely to die from COVID.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.