(WHNT Huntsville)   Family without enough face masks denied entry to community storm shelter as tornado was bearing down   (whnt.com) divider line
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
they should've

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, this was going to happen.
 
Ecobuckeye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nearly anything can be a facemask in an emergency. Smells like bullshiat, anonymous small-town Alabama family.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sick tag being quarantined?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One Crossville family, who would like to stay anonymous, not wanting to cause trouble in their small town...

If it's such a small town, I don't think it will be difficult to figure out who the family is.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
if they're gonna be that way, lock them in from the outside.
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Simpsons - Bomb Shelter Scene
Youtube 6LSIsy6YEXQ
 
advex101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: One Crossville family, who would like to stay anonymous, not wanting to cause trouble in their small town...


Cue the old southern lady going "bless their hearts".
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's only a voluntary suggestion...now comply, or else.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Crossville Mayor, Tera Fortenberry posted of Facebook, warning her community about the face-covering policy.

I should be flat out illegal to rely on facebook for critical communication from a government entity.

Facebook is not a utility. fark off with this shiat.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Assuming everything is true, aren't they risking the lives of everyone in that shelter, considering you can catch COVID-19 from just being near someone?
 
