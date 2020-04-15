 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Move over Pizza Rat, Philadelphia has a Pizza Groundhog   (nj.com) divider line
    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, rodent struck joy, Pizza Rat, hearts of people, Pizza Groundhog, slice of pizza, Krisin Chalela Bagnell's Philadelphia home, Facebook page  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Philly Phil to replace Punxsutawney Phil as Pennsylvania's groundhog?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't feed groundhogs pizza. It's bad for them.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly, MY HOMETOWN!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would train a groundhog to be a pet with pizza.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I would train a groundhog to be a pet with pizza.


I'm training my kid to be a groundhog.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unleash the Cheesesteak Tapir.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Destructor: Don't feed groundhogs pizza. It's bad for them.


They'll drive angry?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Philly Phil to replace Punxsutawney Phil as Pennsylvania's groundhog?


Maybe it'll have a more accurate forecast, and know when to turn off Winter.

/it's snowing here
//sadly, airing my grievances at that rodent isn't deemed a life essential activity in Pennsylvania
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Destructor: Don't feed groundhogs pizza. It's bad for them.


I'll call Punxsutawney Domino's to send one to Phil right now.
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That is one of the sweetest things I have ever seen.

He, (she?), must have 'fished' it out if the garbage before some raccoons did.

It's really rare to see another creature instead of the de rigeur raccoon eating something unusual.
 
coldcuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it was a New York groundhog, he would have folded the pizza first.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's done more eating that pizza then Gus the lottery groundhog has ever done in his entire career.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't need a third most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania!
 
