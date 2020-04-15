 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Harvard University)   Welcome, sulfur dioxide. Hello, comorbidity   (projects.iq.harvard.edu) divider line
17
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1396 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 8:25 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So breathing bad air, which damages the lungs, may increase your incident of respiratory diseases and death from such?  Hmmmmmmmmmmm.... who would have guessed!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mudda, Fatha seen looking around nervously...
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The air the air is everywhere
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Great, I live in an area that frequently is in the "bottom 5" worst air in the country, PLUS suffer from COPD and asthma. Guess I'll just walk in front of a train.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thank God Trump relaxed the rules on diesel cars and trucks, We can now sell more of them and cheaper. Getting the government outta the way, every day. Thank you Trump.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Great, I live in an area that frequently is in the "bottom 5" worst air in the country, PLUS suffer from COPD and asthma. Guess I'll just walk in front of a train.


Please don't. That is certain death, and at this point you're only dealing with a high probability of death.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://www.windy.com/?38.443,-122.75​5​,5

You are welcome, and enjoy. Play with the settings/selections... you'll find something useful.
I found it very useful when a fire was about to burn down my house.

I find that the majority of my wind comes from the north, often onshore. Being 50 miles north of San Francisco and 20 from the coast, that means the air quality is usually fairly good.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: rogrtheshrubber: Great, I live in an area that frequently is in the "bottom 5" worst air in the country, PLUS suffer from COPD and asthma. Guess I'll just walk in front of a train.

Please don't. That is certain death, and at this point you're only dealing with a high probability of death.


Besides, you'll make people late for work.
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Mudda, Fatha seen looking around nervously...


Ok so it wasn't just me that pretzeled my brain while reading the headline to the tune of that song, haha.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just showed my wife the Chinese translated bottom of this article in order to get her opinion, she literally told me that it's completely incomprehensible.

/she's not Chinese.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing we haven't been rolling back clean air protections these past few years.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PM2.5 is particulate matter (fine soot), not SO2
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This explains why death rates are higher in some states...
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Great, I live in an area that frequently is in the "bottom 5" worst air in the country, PLUS suffer from COPD and asthma. Guess I'll just walk in front of a train.


Whine time, I got a 90% chance of having lung cancer according to some POS PET scan. Got turned down two weeks ago for an operation because Covid. Have no clue when I can go back to hospital because Covid.
Doc also said I had lots of scaring because asbestos (HVAC work all my life)
I watched my 89 YO MIL slowly die from kidney failure and dementia. Fark that! I will happily go down before my time if that is the alliterative. We all die. Guess I'll wait, and see how it all turns out. Better drama then watching Drump destroy the USA.....Wait, I still have to watch Drump take down the nation. I must have been a bad boy all my life and now have to suffer by Trump. I would rather have cancer. Wait....
Please for my sake do not post whinny crap about "sorry Mr. Bob". I am the captain of my ship and there are no sorrys to be said.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SOO
 
piledhigheranddeeper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We really need to be up front about whether a study is peer reviewed or not.  The results here could very well be true, but the amount of potentially confounding variables is staggering.  An epidemiologist as a third reviewer would be of great help here.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SpaceyCat: So breathing bad air, which damages the lungs, may increase your incident of respiratory diseases and death from such?  Hmmmmmmmmmmm.... who would have guessed!


So what? Where a home-made face mask and you will be fine. Anything that gets American women to finally cover their faces as required by the greater good for all of us the better. Showing your face in public should not be allowed and the laws are changing to reflect this.

Accept and embrace the new laws. You don't want others to suffer for your lack of humility do you? Covering up the rest of the body is next. For the Innocents of course. You don't want the innocent to suffer for your insolence, do you?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.