 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   You might want to sit down for this: chiropractors are giving people false information about COVID-19. I know, I was shocked too. Well, not so shocked   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Conspiracy theory, Chiropractic, Tonic water, Facebook, American Chiropractic Association, Twitter, Spinal manipulation, chiropractor Eric Nepute  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 11:35 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironic tag snapped its own neck when Buzzfeed called out Some Guy's fake news.

/manipulations twice per week recommended to fix that
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump-voting chiropractors it sounds like.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Trump-voting chiropractors it sounds like.


Depends on the reason, I suppose.

But alternative medicine anti-vaxxer weirdos tend to be more liberal, based on my experience here in Oregon.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But my chiropractor cracked my neck and it cured my mother's fibromyalgia if it doesn't work it's because you don't believe it will work!!!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Chiropractic COVID-19 treatments? That's nuts. Now, let me tell all y'all about this therapy I invented that involves ear candles, quartz crystals, essential oils, a homeopathic tincture developed to treat Morgellon's Disease, a magnetic bracelet, and kingsfoil. Send me just $199.99 and I'll provide you the complete recipe. Isn't your health and your loved ones' health worth it?
 
joker420
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is taking zinc a bad thing? LMAO
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hmm. Kidney stones. Caused by misaligned bones. Earache? Misaligned bones. Tooth pain? Misaligned bones. Diabetes? Misaligned bones. Pandemic virus? You guessed it, it's caused by misaligned bones.

And remember, to keep the virus away you need to get those bones 'realigned' weekly for at least three years.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Would you take medical advice from this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Forget it Subby, it's Chirotown.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's sad when someone you were starting to develop some respect for earnestly recommends their chiropractor to you out of the blue.  It's not just harmless foolishness like a psychic, chiropractors can really hurt you badly.
 
jynxyu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gonna guess that the DC at the end of their names now stands for Damned Conspiracist, sounds reasonable.
 
ssa5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fake wannabe doctors giving fake wannabe cures, imagine that.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is the jackass that has gotten way to many of the idiots I know to jump on the hydroxoychloroquine is a miracle cure train.

More than a couple of doctors I know want to hang this asshat.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They can crack you back for you when you can't, but don't ever go to a chiropractor that tells you they can "cure" anything, especially not anything caused by bacteria or a virus. They can't prescribe medicine for a reason.
 
katbarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your mileage with chiros may vary. Mine is a chiro and physical therapist. No foo foo fake claims, just teaching people what exercises to do to solve whatever problems you are having with your body. I go once a monthish (sometimes less) for my crappy back and rotator cuff problems. I used to be on painkillers daily for my back but now it's an occasional thing. When I fark up my back moving stuff at work he fixes me up.

Once I got rear ended by some idiot and he left the scene. Saw my chiro the next day and talked to him about it. He immediately said to come in as much as I needed to if I had any pain at no charge to make sure I was ok. Also does food drives so a pretty solid guy.
 
akya [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My opinion of someone is instantly lowered if they mention that they spend money on a chiropractor or recommend that I do the same.

It's a SMALL step up from fortune telling, in my opinion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
LOL. I'm safe behind 7 bottles of shark cartilage tablets!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hmm. Kidney stones. Caused by misaligned bones. Earache? Misaligned bones. Tooth pain? Misaligned bones. Diabetes? Misaligned bones. Pandemic virus? You guessed it, it's caused by misaligned bones.

And remember, to keep the virus away you need to get those bones 'realigned' weekly for at least three years.


Osteopaths (D.O.'s) have a similar creepy base principle - "Cranio - Sacral Manipulation".  Most problems can be cured by rubbing your skull or tailbone.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

joker420: How is taking zinc a bad thing? LMAO


Oh you sweet summer child (and newly minted account).
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No one should tell anyone to drink quinine.
Instead, one should jovially suggest a healthy gin and tonic.
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In this age of social distancing, are there any homeopathic chiropractors?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.