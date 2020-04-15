 Skip to content
Salt Lake City man saves John Connor from certain death
24
    Salt Lake City, Utah, Crime, Murder  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But not the victim.

I just watch a long piece on PBS about how we don't do mental healthcare in this country. We've closed all the hospitals so these people get zero help and spend thier time bouncing back and forth between homelessness and prision.

One way to make America great again would be to bring back good mental care.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

But then we wouldn't have Presi--ooh, now I get it!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's real to me, dammit.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just sad.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terminators bleed???
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thank god!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fate.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's oddly all geraldo Rivera fault.
He exposed willow Brook.
And moved on with his life to make Bank.
The rest got the streets.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There was nothing in Al Capone's vault, but it wasn't Geraldo's fault
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://opacity.us/site23_pilgrim_sta​t​e_hospital.htm

not for the faint of heart...journey at your own risk...
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Just part of Ronald Reagan's legacy
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

https://timeline.com/willowbrook-the-​i​nstitution-that-shocked-a-nation-into-​changing-its-laws-c847acb44e0d
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When police arrived on scene and arrested Bradley, the property manager told them he lived in the apartment complex. Bradley stated he had "been in a fight with the terminator and killed him.""

He'll be back.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Duh!  It's living tissue over a metal endoskeleton.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, it isn't.   This was always a lie.

pbs.orgView Full Size


https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontl​i​ne/shows/asylums/special/excerpt.html

Reagan was elected president at the very tail end of that, in 1980 (and didn't take office until 1981) and he didn't even start in politics until after the process of deinstitutionalization was already well under way.  He became governor in California in 1967.

But hey, you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the truth for some people.

You'll take note that the piece I linked to from PBS Frontline, [sarcasm] that well-known right-wing mouthpiece, [/sarcasm] doesn't even mention Reagan.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, but it was Gerardo's fault:

gerardo - rico suave
Youtube o8_f3kJOX_8
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd go gay for pay for that cutie
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Well, unless it's a T-1000, or a T-X, or T-3000, or a T-600, or a Rev-9.

In fact, most of them don't have living tissue over a metal endoskeleton.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Come with me if you want to live in jail
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That perp looks like a methed-up carnie and assaulted everyone he dealt with including several ER doctors. He's what I like to call a "dog-food" guy:  the most meaningful contribution he could possibly make toward society would be if he was ground up and fed to dogs. It's probably a good thing I'm not in charge of society.
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember those newer Terminators can even bleed like real people. Be bad if he rebooted in the morgue.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
