Yay Capitalism
Original
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ox45tallboy
2 hours ago  
...and every single one of those hotels begging for a bailout of our tax money.
 
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


And if some of our darling alternative poster friends with their delightfully varied. colorful opinions have their way, you won't have to.  You'll have the option of dying and honorable death in order to feed the glorious economic machine.
 
King Something
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
27 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]

And if some of our darling alternative poster friends with their delightfully varied. colorful opinions have their way, you won't have to.  You'll have the option of dying and honorable death in order to feed the glorious economic machine.


*AN
 
IgG4
24 minutes ago  
Classic pic about why all the assholes were put up against the wall
 
psykick dancehall
9 minutes ago  
disgusting.
 
vrax
6 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: ...and every single one of those hotels begging for a bailout of our tax money.


I'm not sure why we're bailing anyone out when this is obviously going to be over next week according to Trump.
 
GrogSmash
5 minutes ago  
I'm unemployed.  Live in a rathole.  Living on a 20lb bag of rice.

And I feel sorry for these poor bastards.
 
ImpendingCynic
3 minutes ago  
If that's not bad enough, somewhere there are Americans who say we shouldn't be giving them squares of hard concrete to sleep on, because they'll become lazy and dependent.
 
vrax
2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: I'm unemployed.  Live in a rathole. Living on a 20lb bag of rice.

And I feel sorry for these poor bastards.


Crap, that's a way smaller living space than these people have!
 
