Man who tried to return 150 one-litre bottles of hand sanitiser could end up in solvent
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Good...and hopefully lots of other hoarders are in the same position. There should also be some mechanism by which we can point and laugh at them.
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Gonna be a lot of people getting toilet paper for Christmas.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'my eBay site has been shut down, so we couldn't profiteer off that',

Good!

You are the reason we can't have nice things.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Buy them back at a fraction wholesale.
Of course they could have been opened, refilled and then returned as well.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Good...and hopefully lots of other hoarders are in the same position. There should also be some mechanism by which we can point and laugh at them.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boneman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his official video he gives the guy the finger.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/busin​e​ss/retail/supermarket-bosss-blunt-repl​y-to-toilet-paper-hoarder-wanting-refu​nd/news-story/985cc7022ce371a71b7d86c3​031e2ce5
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boneman: In his official video he gives the guy the finger.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/busine​ss/retail/supermarket-bosss-blunt-repl​y-to-toilet-paper-hoarder-wanting-refu​nd/news-story/985cc7022ce371a71b7d86c3​031e2ce5


That's so very Australian, and awesome.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sensible chuckle, subby, sensible chuckle.
 
agent00pi [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Awesome that they told the guy to fark off.

/My headline was better.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
He bought it he owns it. Give it to those in need.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There will always be some poor schnook who'll buy it, sadly. Whenever I've sold, I set my price & wait. Eventually, there will be a tug on the line. Fishing teaches patience. I hope he eats every penny, this guy. If there's a video of the manager flipping him off, I'd love that link. I didn't see it in the youknow. (I swear my tablet is dyslexic!)
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Donate it all, maybe offset some of your shiatty karma.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: khatores: Good...and hopefully lots of other hoarders are in the same position. There should also be some mechanism by which we can point and laugh at them.

[i.imgur.com image 340x544]


Stock photo lives up to its name.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We're still getting runs on toilet paper here. I'm starting to wonder if I'm the only person who doesn't have a 5 year supply.
 
guestguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: Keep your hand sanitizer a good distance away from your lotion, or fapping can be somewhat unpleasant...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boneman: In his official video he gives the guy the finger.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/busine​ss/retail/supermarket-bosss-blunt-repl​y-to-toilet-paper-hoarder-wanting-refu​nd/news-story/985cc7022ce371a71b7d86c3​031e2ce5


Most of the stores in our area will not accept returns of hoarded items, although most of them aren't quite as blunt.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope all grocery and warehouse stores are refusing all returns of similar items. The number of people filling carts with TP a month ago around here was embarrassing. I want those people to have to look at their grosses of wipes, TP and hand sanitizer and think about their behavior every time they're in their garage.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pimp slapped by the invisible hand.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There's a bastard like this by me. He just got caught hoarding N95 masks, TP, and sanitizer. He was selling them for ridiculous markup on Ebay. Guy owns his own business ( Garage Finishers if any NEO Farkers want to know who to avoid using) and he lives in a $900K 5600 sq ft home in a fairly affluent suburb. I guess he felt the need to stiggit some more because it's never enough. I hope Karma farks this scumbag to death with a catcus covered in reaper hot sauce.

https://www.clevescene.com/scene-and-​h​eard/archives/2020/04/14/ohio-sues-cha​grin-falls-man-for-hoarding-price-goug​ing-on-thousands-of-n95-masks
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boneman: In his official video he gives the guy the finger.
https://www.news.com.au/finance/busine​ss/retail/supermarket-bosss-blunt-repl​y-to-toilet-paper-hoarder-wanting-refu​nd/news-story/985cc7022ce371a71b7d86c3​031e2ce5


He seems to suffer from badly pixellated finger. He probably picked up from a Japanese woman of his acquaintance.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: 'my eBay site has been shut down, so we couldn't profiteer off that',

Good!

You are the reason we can't have nice things.


Should have turned his ass over to the authorities for price gouging, and they could help take those supplies off his hands.
 
englaja
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khatores: Good...and hopefully lots of other hoarders are in the same position. There should also be some mechanism by which we can point and laugh at them.


Let's hope they combine the two, and cleanse themselves down there with alcohol soaked TP.

If you ever want to discover how many micro cuts and sores you have in your buttap xond
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This should be official policy: He may return 2 bottles of sanitizer for every one full bottle he squirts entirely up his urethra.
 
englaja
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

englaja: khatores: Good...and hopefully lots of other hoarders are in the same position. There should also be some mechanism by which we can point and laugh at them.

Let's hope they combine the two, and cleanse themselves down there with alcohol soaked TP.

If you ever want to discover how many micro cuts and sores you have in your buttap xond


*buttal zone*, try that.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I hope all grocery and warehouse stores are refusing all returns of similar items. The number of people filling carts with TP a month ago around here was embarrassing. I want those people to have to look at their grosses of wipes, TP and hand sanitizer and think about their behavior every time they're in their garage.


Many will feel secure and proud of their sense that they're prepared for the next time. Sadly, there might be a next time. I imagine many of them losing their TP to mice, rats and such that will love it to make nests...
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not only should he not be able to return the items, but this should earn him a lifetime ban from the store.
 
ThreadSinger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good. Fark hoarders. The village remembers.
 
