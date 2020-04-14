 Skip to content
(CNN) $1200 stimulus checks likely delayed a few days longer so the Treasury Department can print Trump's name on them
93
    President of the United States, Vice President of the United States, president's name, Federal government of the United States, IRS disbursement, handful of checks, President Richard Nixon, last minute request  
93 Comments
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I guess he really wants to own this then. Good. Hang every needless death and delay on his fat orange neck.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So, Trump is causing the stimulus checks to be delayed so he can try to take credit? Scumbag.
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Nice. I support this move.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.


Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section
 
spelunking_defenestrator [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section


make sure it doesn't say "Pay To the Order Of:" over it
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

make sure it doesn't say "Pay To the Order Of:" over it


Yeah
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Stigginit any way he can, mother farker.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thank yous David Dennison!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section


Bah, still bullshiat.

Non paywall link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politi​c​s/trump-name-checks-coronavirus/index.​html
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Sub Human: So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.


People without bank accounts exist. I know I know...but there can be reasons, like having a lean on their account for bad debt, working in a cash only business, etc.
https://business.time.com/2012/11/20/​w​hy-so-many-americans-dont-have-bank-ac​counts/


Not surprisingly, low-income people are the ones most likely to be underbanked, according to FDIC data. Among households with annual incomes of less than $15,000 a year, 28% have no bank account and another 22% have less than a full range of services.

Also poor people who don't like paying 18 dollars a month for accounts that dip below whatever limit, or in danger of over-drafting if they don't do math every time they buy milk.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

Bah, still bullshiat.

Non paywall link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politic​s/trump-name-checks-coronavirus/index.​html


From that article:

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned -- there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," the Treasury spokesperson told the paper.

Yeah, this is gonna cause an entirely unnecessary delay. And there's a small but non-zero possibility that some paper checks have already been sent out, but will be voided before their recipients can cash them, just so they can receive an otherwise identical paper check with Trump's name on it.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

King Something: RolandTGunner: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

Bah, still bullshiat.

Non paywall link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politic​s/trump-name-checks-coronavirus/index.​html

From that article:

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned -- there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," the Treasury spokesperson told the paper.

Yeah, this is gonna cause an entirely unnecessary delay. And there's a small but non-zero possibility that some paper checks have already been sent out, but will be voided before their recipients can cash them, just so they can receive an otherwise identical paper check with Trump's name on it.


Real time to fix the check programming: a couple hours to hack it, do some test runs, and get them approved.  At gummint speed, probably a couple three days, from what I've heard.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: King Something: RolandTGunner: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

Bah, still bullshiat.

Non paywall link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politic​s/trump-name-checks-coronavirus/index.​html

From that article:

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned -- there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," the Treasury spokesperson told the paper.

Yeah, this is gonna cause an entirely unnecessary delay. And there's a small but non-zero possibility that some paper checks have already been sent out, but will be voided before their recipients can cash them, just so they can receive an otherwise identical paper check with Trump's name on it.

Real time to fix the check programming: a couple hours to hack it, do some test runs, and get them approved.  At gummint speed, probably a couple three days, from what I've heard.


You're assuming the government employees won't be forced to make more unnecessary last-second changes to soothe Trump's fragile ego, above and beyond merely adding his name to the memo line. Three days is a wildly optimistic assumption.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

King Something: wearsmanyhats: King Something: RolandTGunner: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

Bah, still bullshiat.

Non paywall link: https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/14/politic​s/trump-name-checks-coronavirus/index.​html

From that article:

"Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned -- there is absolutely no delay whatsoever," the Treasury spokesperson told the paper.

Yeah, this is gonna cause an entirely unnecessary delay. And there's a small but non-zero possibility that some paper checks have already been sent out, but will be voided before their recipients can cash them, just so they can receive an otherwise identical paper check with Trump's name on it.

Real time to fix the check programming: a couple hours to hack it, do some test runs, and get them approved.  At gummint speed, probably a couple three days, from what I've heard.

You're assuming the government employees won't be forced to make more unnecessary last-second changes to soothe Trump's fragile ego, above and beyond merely adding his name to the memo line. Three days is a wildly optimistic assumption.


I'm afraid you may be right. Pity. Since I always put my refund towards estimated taxes, I have never had reason to give the IRS bank account information. So I will have to wait, and manage to resist the urge to spit on the check.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It wouldn't be nice to the bank people.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Sub Human: So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.


if you already have your bank account info on file with the IRS (i.e., had a tax refund directly deposited on your last tax refund rather than getting a paper check), your payment will be directly deposited to that account. If not, you'll receive a paper check.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hope they spell his name wrong.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder how many Branch Derpidians will frame the check and hang it on their wall as some kind of YUGE souvenir, and completely forget to deposit it?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: Sub Human: So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.

People without bank accounts exist. I know I know...but there can be reasons, like having a lean on their account for bad debt, working in a cash only business, etc.
https://business.time.com/2012/11/20/w​hy-so-many-americans-dont-have-bank-ac​counts/


Not surprisingly, low-income people are the ones most likely to be underbanked, according to FDIC data. Among households with annual incomes of less than $15,000 a year, 28% have no bank account and another 22% have less than a full range of services.

Also poor people who don't like paying 18 dollars a month for accounts that dip below whatever limit, or in danger of over-drafting if they don't do math every time they buy milk.


I had a screwup with my 2009 taxes (long story) and the government took everything in my checking account, so now I no longer have one.  Still.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At least the deal is for a good reason.

I'm trying to sell a Trump autograph on ebay for $1,400 right now!
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, he was asked about this some days ago and downplayed it.  So of course it was really happening.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.


My "stimulus" was direct deposited this morning- a total of $112 for wifey and me, reduced because our last tax return included dividends from stocks whose worth has now evaporated.  But at least I didn't have to look at a piece of paper with Trump's klan autograph on it.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Sub Human: So what was all the fuss about direct deposit? Didn't think there was going to be any checks, just deposited to my account.

My "stimulus" was direct deposited this morning- a total of $112 for wifey and me, reduced because our last tax return included dividends from stocks whose worth has now evaporated.  But at least I didn't have to look at a piece of paper with Trump's klan autograph on it.


(pulls out phone, checks my bank)  Huh.. well, I got $1200 today.  I don't think I need the help as much as most people.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An artist must sign his work. Too bad Trump is a dumpster fire artist.
 
natch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://theshovel.com.au/2020/04/15/c​o​ronavirus-gravestones-held-up-trumps-n​ame/
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
1. Delay checks until name is on it

2. Not fund USPS so delayed checks aren't delivered regardless

Farking galaxy brain right there.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: wearsmanyhats: RolandTGunner: How the fsck is this legal?!

Also, my check is going straight to the local food bank.

Trump's not the actual signer, they're just putting his name in the memo section

make sure it doesn't say "Pay To the Order Of:" over it


Better than the first draft, "Trump 2020!  MAGA!!"
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only if it's coming from his bank account.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Anyone still supporting the GOP.......
Can eat a poop pie. Wow. Just wow.
This is disgusting.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The daily reminder to Americans that Trump and the GOP don't give a flying fark about you. Where is JWB or LHO when you need them...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So...am I too late for Haulin' Ass Gettin' Paid Idiocracy .png?
 
Thor's Mighty Wrench
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd be happy with this if they made sure to add 'socialist' after his name.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It would almost be worth $1200 to tear that thing up.
 
neofonz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thing is, old people (i.e people most likely to use checks) will look at this mess and just assume it's a barcode:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat surprised he didn't order either the direct deposit notation read "ACH DONALD J TRUMP KAG PAYMENT"

Or, because he doesn't read and deal with actual bank statements, have "commemorative" checks mailed to every farmhouse, outhouse and doghouse.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Donald J. Trump, POSOTUS
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just think of all the money Trump saved the federal government.  Who would be stupid enough to cash a check with Trump's name on  it?  Best conservative ever!
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ahh, TFA says his name, not his signature. My bad.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neofonz: Thing is, old people (i.e people most likely to use checks) will look at this mess and just assume it's a barcode:
[Fark user image image 425x196]


A US Treasury officer is "signing" the checks. Donnie gets his name stamped in the memo field.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
mine came this morning
 
Solid Muldoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phamwaa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

neofonz: Ahh, TFA says his name, not his signature. My bad.


Not a problem. It's a safe bet to assume the worst with this guy.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a cost-savings maneuver.

1) His fan club will love it and not cash it so it can be a memento.
2) Everyone else will assume that, like everything else Trump-related, that it's fake/worthless/a scam, so they won't cash it.
 
Frederf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is a crime. It's clearly reelection advertising conducted through and paid for by the US Government. I know it's hurr dee hurr Trump being Trump boys will be boys but think of the simpletons getting money and seeing Trump printed a couple inches away. That sort of association with cold, hard currency the kind that frankly takes 30 IQ points off the top of even the most stoic individual is the kind of marketing worth it's weight in gold.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neofonz: Ahh, TFA says his name, not his signature. My bad.


It's a purely narcissistic move though, you deposit the check and the bank shreds it.

Well, I guess you could do mobile deposit on your phone and keep the physical check as a "souvenir".  That's probably why they are doing it.

/got mine via direct deposit this morning
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

neofonz: Thing is, old people (i.e people most likely to use checks) will look at this mess and just assume it's a barcode:
[Fark user image image 425x196]


That's the output from the polygraph machine if he were ever to take a lie detector test.

Anyway, if he wants to put his name on the pathetic pittance we're getting compared to other countries then fine. It'll be forgotten long before November anyway.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheFoz: neofonz: Ahh, TFA says his name, not his signature. My bad.

It's a purely narcissistic move though, you deposit the check and the bank shreds it.

Well, I guess you could do mobile deposit on your phone and keep the physical check as a "souvenir".  That's probably why they are doing it.

/got mine via direct deposit this morning


No, the person before you knows exactly what it's for; to associate him with money they received.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I guess not.
 
