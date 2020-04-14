 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles) Crew of USS Mercy has become a hotspot (ktla.com)
    Sick, Naval Base San Diego, USNS Mercy, United States Navy, hospital ship, Rochelle Rieger of the 3rd Fleet, Hospital, Los Angeles, medical staff members  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh ffs
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lord have mercy!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
7 COVID cases among the crew. How many patients are on board?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh that's not good.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fark
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thing is a complete f*cker.
 
McJaemes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*USNS MERCY

She's civilian-crewed and operated with a military detachment onboard.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
5G?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the whole idea of the ships was to be a place for non-Covid patients with urgent medical needs to be seen. Are they seriously sending folks over without a negative test trailer, or are the tests that unreliable? Either way things are FUBAR.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh this was bound to happen. What else did you expect if sufficient testing is still not in place one month later?
/alarm bells have been going off since March 16.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

robodog: I thought the whole idea of the ships was to be a place for non-Covid patients with urgent medical needs to be seen. Are they seriously sending folks over without a negative test trailer, or are the tests that unreliable? Either way things are FUBAR.


They're sending COVID-19 patients to the ship docked on the East coast.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The idea was for things not related to the virus. But inevitably in a hotspot you're going to have an infectious broken bone or heart attack. Despite best efforts, yada yada.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The idea was for things not related to the virus. But inevitably in a hotspot you're going to have an infectious broken bone or heart attack. Despite best efforts, yada yada.


The idea changed.

Due to the shelter in place, fewer people were going out for emergent care.  Also, there was no direct method by which ambulances could deliver patients to the ship.  So it kindof sat empty doing nothing.  A week ago, they changed their mission to assist in Covid cases directly.  Now they have the same issues as everyone else who is trying to help patients directly.  This is not a failure, this is the Mercy going into the same fight and getting a bloody nose.  Just like everyone else.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: I thought the whole idea of the ships was to be a place for non-Covid patients with urgent medical needs to be seen. Are they seriously sending folks over without a negative test trailer, or are the tests that unreliable? Either way things are FUBAR.


That was the original plan, yes. What was it, less than 24 hours after it rolled in some EMTs got wires crossed and delivered coronavirus patients there and then infected the ship and they had to change plans.

Pretty unfortunate turn of events, but the outcome was always inevitable. Eventually someone that would either be a false negative or presymptomatic and would start an outbreak.
 
