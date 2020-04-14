 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Indian workers who were forced from the cities back to their home villages are now escaping from quarantine camps. Looks like AMC is picking up Walking Dead: Uttar Pradesh next season   (bbc.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The same population as the US in 3.7% of the area (UP and Bihar).  This is not going to work out well.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking dumbasses.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

whosits_112: farking dumbasses.


Who?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Seems like this is destined to become an uttar disastar.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I've seen this movie.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?


The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.
 
NEDM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.


Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NEDM: whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.

Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.


Article says they are sneaking back in during the day for food.
 
NEDM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
libranoelrose:

Article says they are sneaking back in during the day for food.

The article also mentions a group that escaped their camp because they hadn't been fed.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NEDM: whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.

Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.


Actually read the article, and the comment you just made, then comment again.

This is India's version of, "can't tell me what to do! I do what I want!" And it will turn out badly.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NEDM: whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.

Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.


Also, yes they need to suffer for the greater good, just like many others around the world, BECAUSE THERE IS A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YOU STUPID SACK OF shiat. They live in a country of more than a billion people, crammed one on top of the other. They don't follow guidelines, they are going to wind up killing millions of men, women, and children.
 
NEDM
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Actually read the article, and the comment you just made, then comment again.

This is India's version of, "can't tell me what to do! I do what I want!" And it will turn out badly.


Okay, I will.

FTFA:Two days ago, 16 people broke the window of their shelter in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and escaped. The group, which included women and toddlers, had made a video complaining that they had not been given any food. Hours later, they were caught and re-quarantined, police said.

Many who left the centres have complained of overcrowding and poor facilities - some said they were not given any food, others said there was no soap or sanitiser, while some others complained about filthy toilets or too many mosquitoes.

In Bihar, journalist Amarnath Tewary, who spoke to several villagers for his story in The Hindu newspaper, told me that shelters in the state lacked even basics like electricity, toilets and beds and some didn't even have doors or windows.

At dusk, swarms of mosquitoes overrun these centres, making it impossible to live there, he said.

Even some village chiefs say they can't force people to remain in such squalid conditions, he said.

OH WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT.

Again, please elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer for the Greater Good.  Does it stop at living in their own filth?  Starving?  Or just at catching malaria?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.


Yeah you need to read the whole article being on lockdown and being quarantined outside the city are not the same things
 
Zenith
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
India got clobbered hardest during the last pandemic, looking like history will be repeating itself
 
NEDM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Also, yes they need to suffer for the greater good, just like many others around the world, BECAUSE THERE IS A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YOU STUPID SACK OF shiat. They live in a country of more than a billion people, crammed one on top of the other. They don't follow guidelines, they are going to wind up killing millions of men, women, and children.


You're telling me you want people to literally starve to death in their own shiat while wasting away from malaria, and I'M the stupid sack of shiat?

Go fark yourself you stupid farking prick.
 
NEDM
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excuse me, selfish stupid farking prick.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NEDM: whosits_112: Actually read the article, and the comment you just made, then comment again.

This is India's version of, "can't tell me what to do! I do what I want!" And it will turn out badly.

Okay, I will.

FTFA:Two days ago, 16 people broke the window of their shelter in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and escaped. The group, which included women and toddlers, had made a video complaining that they had not been given any food. Hours later, they were caught and re-quarantined, police said.

Many who left the centres have complained of overcrowding and poor facilities - some said they were not given any food, others said there was no soap or sanitiser, while some others complained about filthy toilets or too many mosquitoes.

In Bihar, journalist Amarnath Tewary, who spoke to several villagers for his story in The Hindu newspaper, told me that shelters in the state lacked even basics like electricity, toilets and beds and some didn't even have doors or windows.

At dusk, swarms of mosquitoes overrun these centres, making it impossible to live there, he said.

Even some village chiefs say they can't force people to remain in such squalid conditions, he said.

OH WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT.

Again, please elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer for the Greater Good.  Does it stop at living in their own filth?  Starving?  Or just at catching malaria?


Again, there is a farking pandemic, asshole, and spreading the plague around is NOT going to need a good thing! Are you that farking dense?
 
whosits_112
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NEDM: whosits_112: Also, yes they need to suffer for the greater good, just like many others around the world, BECAUSE THERE IS A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YOU STUPID SACK OF shiat. They live in a country of more than a billion people, crammed one on top of the other. They don't follow guidelines, they are going to wind up killing millions of men, women, and children.

You're telling me you want people to literally starve to death in their own shiat while wasting away from malaria, and I'M the stupid sack of shiat?

Go fark yourself you stupid farking prick.


You go first, you libertarian piece of trash.

"fark you, I do what I want!"

Asshole.
 
NEDM
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Again, there is a farking pandemic, asshole, and spreading the plague around is NOT going to need a good thing! Are you that farking dense?


Are you even listening to a farking word you're saying?!  This isn't some pampered socialite complaining that he can't leave his posh Brownstone to go to a Broadway show, these are people saying they aren't being farking fed. Are you SERIOUSLY saying that you're fine with people starving to death because of this?  That you're fine with them dying of malaria?  What kind of farking monster are you?!

What's next?  Bringing back the farking Milan Protocol?!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whosits_112: NEDM: whosits_112: Actually read the article, and the comment you just made, then comment again.

This is India's version of, "can't tell me what to do! I do what I want!" And it will turn out badly.

Okay, I will.

FTFA:Two days ago, 16 people broke the window of their shelter in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and escaped. The group, which included women and toddlers, had made a video complaining that they had not been given any food. Hours later, they were caught and re-quarantined, police said.

Many who left the centres have complained of overcrowding and poor facilities - some said they were not given any food, others said there was no soap or sanitiser, while some others complained about filthy toilets or too many mosquitoes.

In Bihar, journalist Amarnath Tewary, who spoke to several villagers for his story in The Hindu newspaper, told me that shelters in the state lacked even basics like electricity, toilets and beds and some didn't even have doors or windows.

At dusk, swarms of mosquitoes overrun these centres, making it impossible to live there, he said.

Even some village chiefs say they can't force people to remain in such squalid conditions, he said.

OH WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT.

Again, please elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer for the Greater Good.  Does it stop at living in their own filth?  Starving?  Or just at catching malaria?

Again, there is a farking pandemic, asshole, and spreading the plague around is NOT going to need a good thing! Are you that farking dense?


This whole thing is F++Ked.
But,
If you are going to say
What your actually saying.
Have some balls.
Clearly you think they should all die huddled together in quarantine to save everyone else.
Just say it. Otherwise STFU.
☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠
 
chatoyance
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think I've seen that documentary
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NEDM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whosits_112: You go first, you libertarian piece of trash.

"fark you, I do what I want!"

Asshole.


Getting food, being able to not live in their own shiat, and not being swarmed to death by mosquitoes is a libertarian "fark you I do what I want"?

Are you high?
 
positronica
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whosits_112: NEDM: whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.

Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.

Also, yes they need to suffer for the greater good, just like many others around the world, BECAUSE THERE IS A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YOU STUPID SACK OF shiat. They live in a country of more than a billion people, crammed one on top of the other. They don't follow guidelines, they are going to wind up killing millions of men, women, and children.


No one has a moral responsibility to starve or live in in-human conditions for the "greater good" unless everyone is sacrificing to that level.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: whosits_112: NEDM: whosits_112: Actually read the article, and the comment you just made, then comment again.

This is India's version of, "can't tell me what to do! I do what I want!" And it will turn out badly.

Okay, I will.

FTFA:Two days ago, 16 people broke the window of their shelter in Bulandshahar district in Uttar Pradesh and escaped. The group, which included women and toddlers, had made a video complaining that they had not been given any food. Hours later, they were caught and re-quarantined, police said.

Many who left the centres have complained of overcrowding and poor facilities - some said they were not given any food, others said there was no soap or sanitiser, while some others complained about filthy toilets or too many mosquitoes.

In Bihar, journalist Amarnath Tewary, who spoke to several villagers for his story in The Hindu newspaper, told me that shelters in the state lacked even basics like electricity, toilets and beds and some didn't even have doors or windows.

At dusk, swarms of mosquitoes overrun these centres, making it impossible to live there, he said.

Even some village chiefs say they can't force people to remain in such squalid conditions, he said.

OH WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT.

Again, please elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer for the Greater Good.  Does it stop at living in their own filth?  Starving?  Or just at catching malaria?

Again, there is a farking pandemic, asshole, and spreading the plague around is NOT going to need a good thing! Are you that farking dense?

This whole thing is F++Ked.
But,
If you are going to say
What your actually saying.
Have some balls.
Clearly you think they should all die huddled together in quarantine to save everyone else.
Just say it. Otherwise STFU.
☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠


It's damned if you do, damned if you don't.
They are running away and then returning for food during the day.
And they are running because of lack.of sanitation.
So, which is it? Can't get enough to eat, or they are coming back for food?
The government needs to step up, but the people need to step up as well. In the article, it is mentioned that people just leave and crowd together in the markets. No social distancing at all. Do you think that's responsible? Do you think that is the right thing to do?

No I don't want them to huddle together and die. But I don't want them just going about as if everything is fine and spreading this shiat to millions of others.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

positronica: whosits_112: NEDM: whosits_112: waxbeans: whosits_112: farking dumbasses.

Who?

The ones under lockdown who continue to leave.

They are gonna become the Children of Nurgle who spread this shiat throughout India.

Yes, please continue to tell us how the people who don't want to be locked up in camps with no food, soap, beds, functioning toilets, or even farking windows to keep out the swarms of mosquitoes are "dumbasses".  Elaborate exactly how much they're expected to suffer and sacrifice for the Greater Good.

Also, yes they need to suffer for the greater good, just like many others around the world, BECAUSE THERE IS A GODDAMN PANDEMIC YOU STUPID SACK OF shiat. They live in a country of more than a billion people, crammed one on top of the other. They don't follow guidelines, they are going to wind up killing millions of men, women, and children.

No one has a moral responsibility to starve or live in in-human conditions for the "greater good" unless everyone is sacrificing to that level.


Then what should be done? Just let everyone go about their business? Because honestly, it sounds like that things are just going to go to shiat. The government needs to step up.and do better, but the citizens need to NOT just go out and crowd around the market as if everything is normal.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
India is the perfect test case for the "cure" being worse than the disease.

I anticipate many more people around the world in places like India will die from starvation and social unrest thanks to the lockdown than would have died from infection.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whosits_112: No I don't want them to huddle together and die.


Given the totality of the situation. in Indian
it's going to be horrifically there's not much the government can do about it and for you to call citizens  in this situation stupid ignores how unfixable the situation is.
 
