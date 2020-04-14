 Skip to content
(The New York Times) The Post Office is essential
72
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The one that is explicitly authorized by the Constitution? Uh, yea, it's essential.
 
GuruSarx [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Yes, yes it is.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It was until Drumff had his snit fit with Bezos which for some reason involves the USPS.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Darn. Too bad my income tax check is in the mail.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Post Office as an institution is essential.

No for-profit company will deliver to Bumfu*k Elsewhere, North Dakota, because, duh, there's no profit in it.

I don't get anything by regular Post Office, but I'm not the only person who exists in the world. I want Elmer in Bumfu*k Elsewhere to get his Swiss Colony catalogs and his mail-order EKG machine.

And his fu*king mail-in ballot!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GuruSarx: No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.


It might not be essential to you, but my mother gets critically needed medication through the mail.  A lot of people do.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
my state does mail-in ballots. so yes it is important but 90% of the mail I receive is garbage advertising.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's only two reasons to say you're against the USPS - you're an idiot, or a liar.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Thelyphthoric: There's only two reasons to say you're against the USPS - you're an idiot, or a liar.


So, Trump
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Thelyphthoric: There's only two reasons to say you're against the USPS - you're an idiot, or a liar.

So, Trump


How did I miss the possibility of
salsashark1 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like PBS, no. No it is not.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a credit union. Do you know how many debit and credit cards we mail each day at no cost to the member?

Enjoy paying a fee for any replacement card if you don't think the USPS is necessary. FedEx won't deliver those for under a $1.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
USPS delivered mail have federal protections, unlike privately mailed stuff through Fedex or UPS.  Tampering with USPS delivered mail anywhere along the chain results in felonies, which is not the case otherwise.

at any rate, USPS is widely popular as mentioned in the article and it's detractors are all troglodytes who can't come up with a good reason other than "I don't like it".

Sorry losers, It's not going anywhere.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old conservative idiots must think that the cards they send to their grandkids will magically get delivered.  Old people use the USPS a lot.  Old conservative people are not very smart.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At this point, the USPS shutting down is the only way I'm going to get out of that Columbia House album deal.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Old conservative idiots must think that the cards they send to their grandkids will magically get delivered.  Old people use the USPS a lot.  Old conservative people are not very smart.


I don't think it's your average run of the mill conservative voter with a hard-on to kill the usps, just the politicians - and those dicks are gonna pretend that it's a disaster and oh lawdy we've got to bomb this village privatize this service to save it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my state does mail-in ballots. so yes it is important but 90% of the mail I receive is garbage advertising.


Those 90% of spam you get are important for the funding of the post office

Third class mail helps keep the USPS afloat
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Post Office will be reduced to sending mail between Federal officials, thus nicely handling the constitutional requirement for a Post Office while killing vote-by-mail nationwide.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: At this point, the USPS shutting down is the only way I'm going to get out of that Columbia House album deal.


Hah! You think they didn't put a clause in the agreement where they can change to another shipper at your expense?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.


Refund checks come in the mail. Theoretically, stimulus checks would come by mail.
 
Muta [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

silvervial: The Post Office as an institution is essential.

No for-profit company will deliver to Bumfu*k Elsewhere, North Dakota, because, duh, there's no profit in it.

I don't get anything by regular Post Office, but I'm not the only person who exists in the world. I want Elmer in Bumfu*k Elsewhere to get his Swiss Colony catalogs and his mail-order EKG machine.

And his fu*king mail-in ballot!


Not only that, it is very reasonably priced.  If you don't believe me, check how much it costs to UPS a letter to an adjacent zip code.  Last time I looked at the price, it was about $20 for me.
 
Magruda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where i can identify those farkers who don't know jack about civics? The post office is in the constitution for a reason.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.


you don't use your brain, either.  just because you have no use for it doesn't mean it isn't essential
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
but how does this affect ME, the protagonist of all reality
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

silvervial: The Post Office as an institution is essential.

No for-profit company will deliver to Bumfu*k Elsewhere, North Dakota, because, duh, there's no profit in it.

I don't get anything by regular Post Office, but I'm not the only person who exists in the world. I want Elmer in Bumfu*k Elsewhere to get his Swiss Colony catalogs and his mail-order EKG machine.

And his fu*king mail-in ballot!


Butt butt butt that might cost the GOP a few thousand elected positions.
 
Muta [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: chucknasty: my state does mail-in ballots. so yes it is important but 90% of the mail I receive is garbage advertising.

Those 90% of spam you get are important for the funding of the post office

Third class mail helps keep the USPS afloat


The spam you get through the USPS also help those businesses who send it out.  If commercial mail, aka junk mail, wasn't effective, they wouldn't use it.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GuruSarx: No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.


you get anything from Amazon?
 
RottenEggs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This About That: It was until Drumff had his snit fit with Bezos which for some reason involves the USPS.


Until then Farks libs were all about getting rid of it .
 
someonelse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My bank website and app are crashing under the volume of people logging in to see if if their stimulus checks have arrived. For the first time in forever, I will need to pay bills by sending checks. Other than that, I wouldn't care about not having mail delivery, really. But I know that if Republicans destroy mail delivery, it will blow up in their faces, so I urge them to do it. People really do not want to lose the post office.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: cman: chucknasty: my state does mail-in ballots. so yes it is important but 90% of the mail I receive is garbage advertising.

Those 90% of spam you get are important for the funding of the post office

Third class mail helps keep the USPS afloat

The spam you get through the USPS also help those businesses who send it out.  If commercial mail, aka junk mail, wasn't effective, they wouldn't use it.


Republicans constantly fail the country, yet people keep voting for them.
 
Epoch_Zero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: This About That: It was until Drumff had his snit fit with Bezos which for some reason involves the USPS.

Until then Farks libs were all about getting rid of it .


Nope
 
eKonk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: At this point, the USPS shutting down is the only way I'm going to get out of that Columbia House album deal.


You're lucky. I forgot to tape a penny to the card when I sent it in, they sent me back a nasty letter that I was trying to rip them off and they banned me for life :-(
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Package shipping used to be a very good deal with the post office as they were much cheaper than FEDEX and UPS. Not anymore.

Some people think you could outsource this to some private company but I seriously doubt anybody else would be able to move all those letters around for 50 cents apiece.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can you find anyone else that is willing to take your letter all the way across the country, in just a couple of days, for less than $.50?

If you can't find someone willing to do that, the USPS is essential.

Believe it or not, some of us still pay a few bills by snail mail.  For instance, bills that are non-recurring, and I don't want to pay any "convenience fees".  I would rather just cut a check and be done with it.
 
Magruda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: [i.imgur.com image 640x615]


This

It's a ploy to privatize
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
All I want is a post office that delivers like FedEx/UPS with accurate tracking. "Package out for delivery" translates to "You might get it today or tomorrow" which then translates to "We tried to deliver it but you weren't home, we'll try again tomorrow" which finally leads to "Your package is at the Post Office".

Post script: You go to the Post Office, realize the DMV has faster lines and ultimately there's a 50/50 chance they have your package or it was stolen.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Package shipping used to be a very good deal with the post office as they were much cheaper than FEDEX and UPS. Not anymore.

Some people think you could outsource this to some private company but I seriously doubt anybody else would be able to move all those letters around for 50 cents apiece.


Not without a huge amount of existing infrastructure and a massive fleet of vehicles engineered for extreme reliability and extended life...
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they just released a Donald Trump stamp, they'd probably get one trillion dollars.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: [i.imgur.com image 640x615]


Republicans are greedy, short-sighted and dumb.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Package shipping used to be a very good deal with the post office as they were much cheaper than FEDEX and UPS. Not anymore.


A large priority mail flat rate box costs $18 for anything that fits inside to all 50 states. Go ahead, see how far you can send shiat Fedex or UPS for $18
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: All I want is a post office that delivers like FedEx/UPS with accurate tracking. "Package out for delivery" translates to "You might get it today or tomorrow" which then translates to "We tried to deliver it but you weren't home, we'll try again tomorrow" which finally leads to "Your package is at the Post Office".

Post script: You go to the Post Office, realize the DMV has faster lines and ultimately there's a 50/50 chance they have your package or it was stolen.


You mean you don't let your butler go to the post office for you?  How about your valet or chambermaid?
 
mochunk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As someone who buys a lot of vinyl directly from small labels, yes they are.
 
Muta [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Can you find anyone else that is willing to take your letter all the way across the country, in just a couple of days, for less than $.50?


Hell, like I said above, find someone who will send a letter to an adjacent zip code for less than $10.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Epoch_Zero: [i.imgur.com image 640x615]


Why don't they sell some pension bonds? Help us pay this up front, get money over time.
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trump: I'm closing the USPS.

Also Trump: Your check is in the mail!
 
Muta [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: All I want is a post office that delivers like FedEx/UPS with accurate tracking. "Package out for delivery" translates to "You might get it today or tomorrow" which then translates to "We tried to deliver it but you weren't home, we'll try again tomorrow" which finally leads to "Your package is at the Post Office".


This is the case with FedEx and UPS as well.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

salsashark1: Much like PBS, no. No it is not.


How do you propose to do mail in balloting, then?  What about people who don't have internet?  Not every problem can be solved by "Just do it online"
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fusillade762: GuruSarx: No it isn't.  All that comes are bills and junk mail.  Hardly essential things.

It might not be essential to you, but my mother gets critically needed medication through the mail.  A lot of people do.


That is the essence of the Trumper thought process. "It doesn't affect me ∴ f*ck all 330 million other Americans."
 
