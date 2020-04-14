 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   For those who couldn't make it to Easter service, here is the Episcopal Church Virtual Choir. 600 participants from around the world   (episcopalchurch.org) divider line
4
    More: Cool, File format, Container format, Human voice, Use headphones, Easter, Audio file format, standard video file format, Sound  
•       •       •

7 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Apr 2020 at 5:30 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An amazing feat of audio/video syncronization
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Our church choir did something similar, but it was 16 voices, not 600. That was cool.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Beautiful, just beautiful.
 
Tim_In_CT [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I'd love to know the background details of putting that all together and syncing it up.  I wonder what software was involved and time it took.

Bravo.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.