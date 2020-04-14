 Skip to content
(MSN) The six criteria that must be met before Newsome lifts California's stay-at-home order
34
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something like this should be implemented everywhere.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1 - the ability to closely monitor and track potential cases,
2- prevent infection of high-risk people,
3- prepare hospitals to handle surges,
4 - develop therapeutics to meet demand,
5 - ensure schools, businesses and child-care facilities can support social distancing, and
6 - develop guidelines for when to ask Californians to stay home again if necessary.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Whelp, its going to be a loooooong lock down then, since I can see maybe 3 of those items being completed within the next 6 months,
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Orr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's "Newsom".  Sounds a lot like "awesome", but spelled differently.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
7. Everyone must kiss his ring and tell him how he alone saved their lives.

Oh wait, this isn't Trump. Never mind, strike that.
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm glad Wilbur Ross didn't live to see this day.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yea, we just got word our modified procedures are extended to May 8th and chances are it will be bumped back even further.  I am considered an essential worker (despite my best efforts) and still getting paid so as far as my living conditions I am fine. This is going to be tough on the millions of people out of work who are living in a very expensive environment as moving is difficult in these times and it is not as if economic conditions are better elsewhere. Those standards are going to be rough to meet depending on how robust they will be enforced and are reliant on technology still being developed (antibody test) and has to be proven with widespread availablity. Even when we reopen, there is going to be an abosolute shiatstorm of backlog to deal with that I dread.
 
jammer2k [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Watched his address on my local news and he sounded like an actual leader, what with a plan and all.  What a nice change from what we have been seeing from the White House
 
cirby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
7. "...and you must bring me..."

DRAMATIC CHORD

"...a shrubbery!"
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: It's "Newsom".  Sounds a lot like "awesome", but spelled differently.


I mean, he's still a rich prick from a rich prick family. He would just as happily been a republican if that's the way the wind was blowing. Jerry Brown is big shoes to fill though, as far as professional civil servants go. I disagreed with him a bunch, but he tried to be fair and balanced and was happy to work his ass off at many different levels. Plus, Linda Ronstadt in her prime.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jammer2k: Watched his address on my local news and he sounded like an actual leader, what with a plan and all.  What a nice change from what we have been seeing from the White House


What's the plan to keep everyone fed and sheltered in the meantime?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jammer2k: Watched his address on my local news and he sounded like an actual leader, what with a plan and all.  What a nice change from what we have been seeing from the White House


His problem is, if you listen to him regularly, he is in love with jargon and corporate/political speak so often times he doesn't sound human. So far he is making decent decisions, but it would be nice if his cyborg programming allowed for him to plainly speak without the filter of dozens of consultants. I certainly don't want Trump, but he does sometimes get lost in gibberish which can hurt his overall message of competent leadership.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
secession  ?
 
leviosaurus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Something like this should be implemented everywhere.


California started telling people to shelter in place before everyone. Newsom secured supplies and started sharing with other states before everyone. It shows in the results - even though the infections started on the West Coast, California has fewer infections than Massachusetts at this point. California has led the rest of the entire country. Newsom might as well be the President as far as fighting COVID is concerned.

I was lukewarm on Newsom before all this; now I want him to be the next president. I have no idea why people keep lionizing Cuomo.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good luck achieving 1/3 of that as stated before the murders begin.
 
Captain Orr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Captain Orr: It's "Newsom".  Sounds a lot like "awesome", but spelled differently.

I mean, he's still a rich prick from a rich prick family. He would just as happily been a republican if that's the way the wind was blowing. Jerry Brown is big shoes to fill though, as far as professional civil servants go. I disagreed with him a bunch, but he tried to be fair and balanced and was happy to work his ass off at many different levels. Plus, Linda Ronstadt in her prime.


I admit he didn't get my vote for similar reasons that you cite. However, he has risen to the occasion better than I ever anticipated and helped to ensure the health & well-being of all Californians. I only wish that more of our nation's leadership were also capable of putting aside partisan nonsense and focusing on the urgent crisis before us.
 
Red Barchetta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is only one way out of this in the foreseeable future. Every single person in America must have a PLENTIFUL supply of N95 masks and medical quality gloves, or else this is GOING TO LAST WELL INTO 2020!

The Federal government should have been making businesses change their manufacturing to make these two items in the hundreds of millions for ALL AMERICANS back in Mid March, not just worrying about if first responders had enough and that was it.

You think the average American will take themselves and their family's lives in the hands of strangers when Mom and/or Dad goes into work unprepared, using a cut up t-shirt as their only means of face protection? C'mon! Tens of millions of people will never leave their house unless it's for food until one of two things happens:

#1: Every single person in America has a readily disposable supply of personal PPE, so they can feel safe going anywhere on a daily basis.

#2: A vaccine that has proven to work and has hundreds of millions of doses available, and is free so any person, no matter the income level, can get one.

Until then, you can forget about restarting the economy. It's not going to happen. Which of those 2 options you think will come first? No matter which one you pick, you can forget about life returning back to normal in 2020 at this rate.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: drewogatory: Captain Orr: It's "Newsom".  Sounds a lot like "awesome", but spelled differently.

I mean, he's still a rich prick from a rich prick family. He would just as happily been a republican if that's the way the wind was blowing. Jerry Brown is big shoes to fill though, as far as professional civil servants go. I disagreed with him a bunch, but he tried to be fair and balanced and was happy to work his ass off at many different levels. Plus, Linda Ronstadt in her prime.

I admit he didn't get my vote for similar reasons that you cite. However, he has risen to the occasion better than I ever anticipated and helped to ensure the health & well-being of all Californians. I only wish that more of our nation's leadership were also capable of putting aside partisan nonsense and focusing on the urgent crisis before us.


I agree. He still loves to sign silly laws though.
 
ecor1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wish he would stop talking about the homeless and actually do something. San Francisco didn't start moving their homeless into hotels (which is something Newsom said he would do like 2 weeks ago) until YESTERDAY. Here in Sac I don't think anything has been done. Whats the point in social distancing for everyone else when there are walking talking virus vectors on the streets?
 
soupafi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So, maybe this winter?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cirby: 7. "...and you must bring me..."

DRAMATIC CHORD

"...a shrubbery!"


1) a shrubbery
2) another shrubbery
3) a nice two-level effect
4) a path
5) the mightiest tree in the forest
6) a herring
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tpmchris: jammer2k: Watched his address on my local news and he sounded like an actual leader, what with a plan and all.  What a nice change from what we have been seeing from the White House

What's the plan to keep everyone fed and sheltered in the meantime?


Kill and eat the weak.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We only need one thing, but it's probably a year away.

A vaccine.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Interesting to put this in context of AIDS/HIV. We didn't manage three of these for 30 years, and arguably still can't accomplish #2.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Something like this should be implemented everywhere.


Most adults want to be controlled so they do not have to accept responsibility for their actions. For effs sake, the kids accept their lack of rights until 21 years old. It's insane.

Well that's enough adult thinking this week. I'm off to hoard some more toilet paper.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Reading it again, #5 is impossible.

Social distancing is incompatible with the purpose of schools and day cares. Teaching socialization is a fundamental aspect of their mission.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Can we finally tell the fatties to stop eating themselves to death or get the idiots outside that "need" climate control constantly?

/Stop changing the thermostat you fat fphark!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Captain Orr: It's "Newsom".  Sounds a lot like "awesome", but spelled differently.


Ah the ye olde pronunciation.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Reading it again, #5 is impossible.

Social distancing is incompatible with the purpose of schools and day cares. Teaching socialization is a fundamental aspect of their mission.


Jerseysteve22
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Red Barchetta: There is only one way out of this in the foreseeable future. Every single person in America must have a PLENTIFUL supply of N95 masks and medical quality gloves, or else this is GOING TO LAST WELL INTO 2020!

The Federal government should have been making businesses change their manufacturing to make these two items in the hundreds of millions for ALL AMERICANS back in Mid March, not just worrying about if first responders had enough and that was it.

You think the average American will take themselves and their family's lives in the hands of strangers when Mom and/or Dad goes into work unprepared, using a cut up t-shirt as their only means of face protection? C'mon! Tens of millions of people will never leave their house unless it's for food until one of two things happens:

#1: Every single person in America has a readily disposable supply of personal PPE, so they can feel safe going anywhere on a daily basis.

#2: A vaccine that has proven to work and has hundreds of millions of doses available, and is free so any person, no matter the income level, can get one.

Until then, you can forget about restarting the economy. It's not going to happen. Which of those 2 options you think will come first? No matter which one you pick, you can forget about life returning back to normal in 2020 at this rate.


Here here
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

7. Deport all illegal aliens.
 
